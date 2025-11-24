Specifiche

I've created code based on my observations after years of watching charts, and I'm trying to develop code that can operate according to this strategy. I've already created the code, but I can't resolve some operational issues. I'm looking for someone who can complete the project, implement and improve it, code it, and test it so it's ready for use. Someone who can work on the existing code and take it to the next level, also improving it based on their own experience and knowledge. The asset is Nasdaq.