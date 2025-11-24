Specifiche
I've created code based on my observations after years of watching charts, and I'm trying to develop code that can operate according to this strategy. I've already created the code, but I can't resolve some operational issues. I'm looking for someone who can complete the project, implement and improve it, code it, and test it so it's ready for use. Someone who can work on the existing code and take it to the next level, also improving it based on their own experience and knowledge. The asset is Nasdaq.
Con risposta
1
Valutazioni
Progetti
17
18%
Arbitraggio
0
In ritardo
1
6%
Gratuito
1
Valutazioni
Progetti
642
26%
Arbitraggio
92
72% / 14%
In ritardo
12
2%
In elaborazione
Pubblicati: 1 codice
2
Valutazioni
Progetti
11
9%
Arbitraggio
1
100% / 0%
In ritardo
1
9%
Gratuito
Informazioni sul progetto
Budget
30 - 150 USD
IVA (22%): 6.6 - 33 USD
Totale: 37 - 183 USD
Per lo sviluppatore27 - 135 USD
Scadenze
a 10 giorno(i)
Cliente
Ordini effettuati1
Numero di arbitraggi0