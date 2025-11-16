MQL5 Esperti
I need an Expert Advisor that use a grid system. It follows the trend of the market and reverses when the trend does. Can work with fix lotsize and increase if is necessary. If is in gold is good ,because the volatility, but In other forex pairs also is good. At a certain point the if a the profit isn't realized then it closes the trade with a loss.
Informazioni sul progetto
Budget
30 - 100 USD
IVA (22%): 6.6 - 22 USD
Totale: 37 - 122 USD
Per lo sviluppatore27 - 90 USD
Scadenze
a 3 giorno(i)
Cliente
Ordini effettuati7
Numero di arbitraggi0