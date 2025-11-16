FreelanceSezioni

Grid ea

MQL5 Esperti

Specifiche

I need an Expert Advisor that use a grid system. It follows the trend of the market and reverses when the trend does. Can work with fix lotsize and increase if is necessary. If is in gold is good ,because the volatility, but In other forex pairs also is good. At a certain point the if a the profit isn't realized then it closes the trade with a loss.

Con risposta

1
Sviluppatore 1
Valutazioni
(390)
Progetti
539
40%
Arbitraggio
30
57% / 3%
In ritardo
57
11%
In elaborazione
Pubblicati: 11 codici
1
Sviluppatore 1
Valutazioni
(290)
Progetti
466
39%
Arbitraggio
95
43% / 19%
In ritardo
75
16%
Caricato
Pubblicati: 2 codici
2
Sviluppatore 2
Valutazioni
(7)
Progetti
11
9%
Arbitraggio
1
100% / 0%
In ritardo
1
9%
Gratuito

Informazioni sul progetto

Budget
30 - 100 USD
IVA (22%): 6.6 - 22 USD
Totale: 37 - 122 USD
Per lo sviluppatore
27 - 90 USD
Scadenze
a 3 giorno(i)

Cliente

Ordini effettuati7
Numero di arbitraggi0