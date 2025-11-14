FreelanceSezioni

I need a custom Master/Slave MT4 Copier for NAS100 with LIVE price offset between Vantage (Master) and FTMO (Slave)

Goal:

When I place a pending order (Buy Stop / Sell Stop / Buy Limit / Sell Limit) on Vantage NAS100, the EA must automatically create the same order on FTMO, but using the real-time price difference between the two brokers at that exact moment.


Master EA (Vantage):


  • Detects every new or modified pending order on selected symbols.
  • Sends to Slave (via FILE_COMMON or a simple text file):
    • symbol
    • order type
    • entry price
    • SL
    • TP
    • lot size
    • MASTER BID at that moment
    • comment
    • time



Slave EA (FTMO):


  • Maps NAS100 → US100.cash or USTEC
  • Reads live BID from FTMO
  • Calculates offset: offset = masterBid - slaveBid
  • Corrects entry price: entrySlave = masterEntry - offset
  • Rebuilds SL and TP with same distances in points as the Master
  • Places the corrected pending order
  • If the Master order is modified, update the Slave order (if difference > X points)
  • If the Master order is deleted, delete the Slave pending
  • Risk in EUR read from comment: “R=50”, “RISK=100”, “€75”
  • If no risk in comment: use DefaultRiskMoney input (or GlobalVariable)


  • Deliverables:


    • 1 EA Master (ex4)
    • 1 EA Slave (ex4)
    • Simple Inputs panel
    • Installation instructions
    • Must work with FTMO and Vantage feeds



    I don’t want to work with code. I need ready-to-use .ex4 files.





Budget
30 - 50 USD
IVA (22%): 6.6 - 11 USD
Totale: 37 - 61 USD
Per lo sviluppatore
27 - 45 USD
Scadenze
a 3 giorno(i)

Ordini effettuati1
Numero di arbitraggi0