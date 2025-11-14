Goal:

When I place a pending order (Buy Stop / Sell Stop / Buy Limit / Sell Limit) on Vantage NAS100, the EA must automatically create the same order on FTMO, but using the real-time price difference between the two brokers at that exact moment.





Master EA (Vantage):





Detects every new or modified pending order on selected symbols.

Sends to Slave (via FILE_COMMON or a simple text file):



symbol



order type



entry price



SL



TP



lot size



MASTER BID at that moment



comment



time













Slave EA (FTMO):





Maps NAS100 → US100.cash or USTEC

Reads live BID from FTMO

Calculates offset: offset = masterBid - slaveBid

Corrects entry price: entrySlave = masterEntry - offset

Rebuilds SL and TP with same distances in points as the Master

Places the corrected pending order

If the Master order is modified, update the Slave order (if difference > X points)

If the Master order is deleted, delete the Slave pending

Risk in EUR read from comment: “R=50”, “RISK=100”, “€75”

If no risk in comment: use DefaultRiskMoney input (or GlobalVariable)



Deliverables:

1 EA Master (ex4) 1 EA Slave (ex4) Simple Inputs panel Installation instructions Must work with FTMO and Vantage feeds



I don’t want to work with code. I need ready-to-use .ex4 files.











