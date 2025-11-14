I need a custom Master/Slave MT4 Copier for NAS100 with LIVE price offset between Vantage (Master) and FTMO (Slave)
Goal:
When I place a pending order (Buy Stop / Sell Stop / Buy Limit / Sell Limit) on Vantage NAS100, the EA must automatically create the same order on FTMO, but using the real-time price difference between the two brokers at that exact moment.
Master EA (Vantage):
- Detects every new or modified pending order on selected symbols.
- Sends to Slave (via FILE_COMMON or a simple text file):
- symbol
- order type
- entry price
- SL
- TP
- lot size
- MASTER BID at that moment
- comment
- time
Slave EA (FTMO):
- Maps NAS100 → US100.cash or USTEC
- Reads live BID from FTMO
- Calculates offset: offset = masterBid - slaveBid
- Corrects entry price: entrySlave = masterEntry - offset
- Rebuilds SL and TP with same distances in points as the Master
- Places the corrected pending order
- If the Master order is modified, update the Slave order (if difference > X points)
- If the Master order is deleted, delete the Slave pending
- Risk in EUR read from comment: “R=50”, “RISK=100”, “€75”
- If no risk in comment: use DefaultRiskMoney input (or GlobalVariable)
-
Deliverables:
- 1 EA Master (ex4)
- 1 EA Slave (ex4)
- Simple Inputs panel
- Installation instructions
- Must work with FTMO and Vantage feeds
I don’t want to work with code. I need ready-to-use .ex4 files.
