Script

Gann's_Cycle_Levels - script per MetaTrader 4

The significant Highs and Lows are entered manually in the dialog box one after the other in the lines Point_1 and Point_2. The script settings contain the ability to enable/disable plotting the levels corresponding to the steps of 30, 45 and 90 degrees. I think it is not difficult to figure them out.

Codice originale https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7811

