CodeBaseSezioni
Guarda come scaricare robot di trading gratuitamente
Ci trovi su Telegram!
Unisciti alla nostra fan page
Script interessante?
Pubblica il link!
lasciare che altri lo valutino
Ti è piaciuto lo script? Provalo nel Terminale MetaTrader 5
Al pocket
Indicatori

r_Gator - indicatore per MetaTrader 4

rosych | Italian English Русский
Visualizzazioni:
18428
Valutazioni:
(10)
Pubblicato:
Scarica come ZIP Come scaricare il codice da MetaEditor
Freelance MQL5 Hai bisogno di un robot o indicatore basato su questo codice? Ordinalo su Freelance Vai a Freelance



In fact, there is nothing new, but the indicator generates a signal somewhat earlier than the Alligator (at similar values of MA periods in both indicators). On the higher timeframes the difference can be noticeable (in my opinion).



Tradotto dal russo da MetaQuotes Ltd.
Codice originale https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7814

Linear Regression Line Linear Regression Line

The indicator draws the linear regression line based on the closing prices of the last bars.

Gann's_Cycle_Levels Gann's_Cycle_Levels

This script draws the price levels within a cycle (by Gann) between the significant Highs and Lows.

Bollinger Bands, BB Bollinger Bands, BB

The Bollinger Bands (BB) indicator is plotted at the distances equal to a certain number of standard deviations.

Combined MA Signal Combined MA Signal

Combined MA