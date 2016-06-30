Guarda come scaricare robot di trading gratuitamente
In fact, there is nothing new, but the indicator generates a signal somewhat earlier than the Alligator (at similar values of MA periods in both indicators). On the higher timeframes the difference can be noticeable (in my opinion).
Tradotto dal russo da MetaQuotes Ltd.
Codice originale https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7814
