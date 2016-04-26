Guarda come scaricare robot di trading gratuitamente
DM - indicatore per MetaTrader 4
Author: AlexP
Developed by Wilder to improve the PTP indicator and performs two tasks:
- identifies the long-term trend of the market
- displays the degree of directivity of a specific market.
Codice originale https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7264
