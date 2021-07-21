SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / FrankoScalp sets Samurai
Konstantin Kulikov

FrankoScalp sets Samurai

Konstantin Kulikov
0 avis
Fiabilité
246 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2021 47%
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 353
Bénéfice trades:
811 (59.94%)
Perte trades:
542 (40.06%)
Meilleure transaction:
5.01 USD
Pire transaction:
-7.05 USD
Bénéfice brut:
706.45 USD (50 895 pips)
Perte brute:
-652.54 USD (38 874 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
18 (9.98 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
18.41 USD (9)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.04
Activité de trading:
6.82%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
16.88%
Dernier trade:
9 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
0
Temps de détention moyen:
2 heures
Facteur de récupération:
1.17
Longs trades:
631 (46.64%)
Courts trades:
722 (53.36%)
Facteur de profit:
1.08
Rendement attendu:
0.04 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
0.87 USD
Perte moyenne:
-1.20 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
10 (-13.00 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-25.59 USD (5)
Croissance mensuelle:
-3.50%
Prévision annuelle:
-42.51%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
2.46 USD
Maximal:
46.22 USD (23.20%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
15.59% (30.18 USD)
Par fonds propres:
4.93% (13.56 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURGBP 242
USDCAD 238
EURUSD 209
GBPCHF 123
EURCHF 122
GBPCAD 110
CADCHF 96
GBPUSD 92
USDCHF 90
EURAUD 9
AUDUSD 6
GBPAUD 4
AUDCAD 4
AUDCHF 3
NZDUSD 3
EURNZD 2
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURGBP -4
USDCAD -16
EURUSD 51
GBPCHF 7
EURCHF -9
GBPCAD 15
CADCHF 16
GBPUSD 21
USDCHF -2
EURAUD -7
AUDUSD -6
GBPAUD -4
AUDCAD -3
AUDCHF -3
NZDUSD -3
EURNZD 0
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURGBP 1.4K
USDCAD 1.2K
EURUSD 5.2K
GBPCHF 1.4K
EURCHF 357
GBPCAD 2.1K
CADCHF 1.1K
GBPUSD 1.8K
USDCHF 550
EURAUD -927
AUDUSD -521
GBPAUD -508
AUDCAD -398
AUDCHF -252
NZDUSD -246
EURNZD -48
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +5.01 USD
Pire transaction: -7 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 9
Pertes consécutives maximales: 5
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +9.98 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -13.00 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live25" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 11
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.33 × 18
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.38 × 16
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
0.43 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.56 × 25
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.57 × 21
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.58 × 100
FPMarkets-Live
0.60 × 5
Exness-Real17
0.64 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.70 × 145
ICMarkets-Live22
0.73 × 226
EGMSecurities-Live
0.82 × 214
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.82 × 883
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.86 × 7
Tickmill-Live09
0.92 × 38
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.93 × 423
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.93 × 721
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.98 × 12110
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.98 × 227
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.00 × 4748
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
1.00 × 29
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.14 × 661
82 plus...
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

Only scalping strategies with limiting losses (each trade has a Stop Loss). Not used: grid, martingale, hedging, long holding positions in the negative zone.

  • Leverage: 500.
  • Account type: "Raw"Broker. When copying, it is optimal to use the same broker and account type. It is more efficient to use EA with my settings on your account.
  • EA for MT5: FrankoScalp_MT5. EA for MT4: FrankoScalp.
  • Sets: "Samurai". Sets of settings can be downloaded here ("FrankoScalp.zip"): https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929
  • 0.01 lots for every $100 of balance for: EURUSD, EURGBP, EURCHF, USDCAD, GBPCHF, GBPCAD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, CADCHF 

🛑 Pay attention to the useful information in my profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/test-standart


