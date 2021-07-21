- Croissance
Trades:
1 353
Bénéfice trades:
811 (59.94%)
Perte trades:
542 (40.06%)
Meilleure transaction:
5.01 USD
Pire transaction:
-7.05 USD
Bénéfice brut:
706.45 USD (50 895 pips)
Perte brute:
-652.54 USD (38 874 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
18 (9.98 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
18.41 USD (9)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.04
Activité de trading:
6.82%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
16.88%
Dernier trade:
9 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
0
Temps de détention moyen:
2 heures
Facteur de récupération:
1.17
Longs trades:
631 (46.64%)
Courts trades:
722 (53.36%)
Facteur de profit:
1.08
Rendement attendu:
0.04 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
0.87 USD
Perte moyenne:
-1.20 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
10 (-13.00 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-25.59 USD (5)
Croissance mensuelle:
-3.50%
Prévision annuelle:
-42.51%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
2.46 USD
Maximal:
46.22 USD (23.20%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
15.59% (30.18 USD)
Par fonds propres:
4.93% (13.56 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|EURGBP
|242
|USDCAD
|238
|EURUSD
|209
|GBPCHF
|123
|EURCHF
|122
|GBPCAD
|110
|CADCHF
|96
|GBPUSD
|92
|USDCHF
|90
|EURAUD
|9
|AUDUSD
|6
|GBPAUD
|4
|AUDCAD
|4
|AUDCHF
|3
|NZDUSD
|3
|EURNZD
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURGBP
|-4
|USDCAD
|-16
|EURUSD
|51
|GBPCHF
|7
|EURCHF
|-9
|GBPCAD
|15
|CADCHF
|16
|GBPUSD
|21
|USDCHF
|-2
|EURAUD
|-7
|AUDUSD
|-6
|GBPAUD
|-4
|AUDCAD
|-3
|AUDCHF
|-3
|NZDUSD
|-3
|EURNZD
|0
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURGBP
|1.4K
|USDCAD
|1.2K
|EURUSD
|5.2K
|GBPCHF
|1.4K
|EURCHF
|357
|GBPCAD
|2.1K
|CADCHF
|1.1K
|GBPUSD
|1.8K
|USDCHF
|550
|EURAUD
|-927
|AUDUSD
|-521
|GBPAUD
|-508
|AUDCAD
|-398
|AUDCHF
|-252
|NZDUSD
|-246
|EURNZD
|-48
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +5.01 USD
Pire transaction: -7 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 9
Pertes consécutives maximales: 5
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +9.98 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -13.00 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live25" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 11
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real3
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.33 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.38 × 16
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
|0.43 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.56 × 25
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|0.57 × 21
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.58 × 100
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.60 × 5
|
Exness-Real17
|0.64 × 22
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.70 × 145
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.73 × 226
|
EGMSecurities-Live
|0.82 × 214
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.82 × 883
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.86 × 7
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.92 × 38
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.93 × 423
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.93 × 721
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.98 × 12110
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.98 × 227
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|1.00 × 4748
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|1.00 × 29
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|1.14 × 661
Only scalping strategies with limiting losses (each trade has a Stop Loss). Not used: grid, martingale, hedging, long holding positions in the negative zone.
- Leverage: 500.
- Account type: "Raw"; Broker. When copying, it is optimal to use the same broker and account type. It is more efficient to use EA with my settings on your account.
- EA for MT5: FrankoScalp_MT5. EA for MT4: FrankoScalp.
- Sets: "Samurai". Sets of settings can be downloaded here ("FrankoScalp.zip"): https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929
- 0.01 lots for every $100 of balance for: EURUSD, EURGBP, EURCHF, USDCAD, GBPCHF, GBPCAD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, CADCHF
🛑 Pay attention to the useful information in my profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/test-standart
