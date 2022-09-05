If you need a clicker on the signals of any arrow indicator - this utility will definitely help you. And the clicks themselves are no different from clicks made manually. There is even a random delay between clicks to make it even more realistic!

This free product has the same principle of creating an Expert Advisor based on an arrow indicator

What does the utility do?





It creates a clicker file with your indicator signals in a few easy steps:

install the indicator with the needed settings on the chart; Select a signal for buy; Select a signal for sell; get the clicker file !