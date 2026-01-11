AutoClose mt5
- Utilitaires
- Pedro Jose Linarejos Poveda
- Version: 1.0
AutoClose MT5 - Your 24/7 Automatic Capital Guardian
Stop the bleeding. Lock in profits. Trade with peace of mind.
🚨 LIMITED LAUNCH OFFER - PRICE INCREASING NOW!
🎯 Launch Pricing Strategy (Price updates daily in this description)
- ✅ First 5 Buyers: FREE - 100% OFF!
- ✅ Next 10 Buyers (Sales 6-15): $30 USD - 66% OFF final price!
- ✅ Next 10 Buyers (Sales 16-25): $50 USD - 44% OFF final price!
- ✅ Next 10 Buyers (Sales 26-35): $70 USD - 22% OFF final price!
- ✅ Final Price (Sales 36+): $89 USD
⚠️ Price increases by $20 every 10 sales. Don't miss your tier!
🛡️ Why Your Trading Account Is Incomplete Without AutoClose MT5
You have your strategy, your EA, your analysis. But what's your automatic fail-safe? One emotional decision, one missed market gap, one bad day can undo months of work. AutoClose MT5 is that non-negotiable layer of protection. It's not just a tool; it's your trading insurance policy that works 24/7.
✨ The Professional's Edge: Core Features
✅ Total Account Risk Management: Doesn't just look at single trades. Monitors your ENTIRE account equity in real-time. Closes ALL positions at once when your global profit or loss target is hit.
✅ Unbreakable Discipline: Removes fear, greed, and hesitation. Executes your pre-defined rules without exception, every single time.
✅ Visual Guardian Panel: A clean, always-on-top display shows live P/L, percentage, open positions, and status. Always know your account's health at a glance.
✅ Universal Compatibility: Works seamlessly with ANY strategy, ANY EA (Martingale, Grid, etc.), and manual trading. Filters by Magic Number to protect specific robots.
✅ Set & Forget Simplicity: Configure in under 60 seconds. Attach to any chart, set your percentage targets, and let it run silently in the background.
🎯 Who Is This For? (Spoiler: Everyone with Real Money)
- The EA User: Add essential risk management to any aggressive EA. Prevent a Martingale or Grid strategy from blowing up your account.
- The Prop Firm Challenger: Automatically enforce strict daily/weekly drawdown limits. Pass your challenge with disciplined, algorithmic precision.
- The Busy Professional: Can't stare at charts all day? Set your limits, go live your life, and know your account is protected from catastrophic moves.
- The Emotion-Prone Trader: Stop second-guessing your exits. Let automation execute your plan perfectly, locking in profits and cutting losses.
- The Vacation Taker: Keep your account safe while you're away from the screens. True 24/7 protection on a VPS.
⚙️ How It Works: Simplicity is Power
- ATTACH: Drag & drop onto any MT5 chart (it runs globally in the background).
- SET: Define two numbers: your Profit Target % (e.g., 5%) and Max Loss % (e.g., 2%) of your account balance.
- TRADE: Execute your normal strategy—manual trades, other EAs, anything.
- PROTECT: AutoClose monitors every tick. The moment your total account P/L reaches either limit, it instantly and automatically closes every single open position across your entire account, protecting your capital or locking in your profits.
🔒 Safety & Transparency: Our Promise
🛡️ SAFE BY DESIGN: AutoClose MT5 NEVER opens a trade. Its sole function is to CLOSE positions to protect you. No hidden grids, no martingales, no reckless strategies.
📝 FULL LOGGING: Every check, every calculation, and every close action is recorded in your MT5 Journal for complete transparency.
⚡ LIGHTWEIGHT: Uses minimal CPU resources. It's a vigilant guardian, not a resource hog.
📞 Support & What You Get
You are purchasing a complete, professional utility with dedicated support.
- The complete AutoClose MT5 .ex5 file.
- Detailed setup guide (sent after purchase).
- Direct developer support via MQL5 private messages.
- Free updates for one year.
Stop Gambling. Start Protecting.
Your trading capital is your most important asset. Guard it with the discipline you strive for.
👉 Get AutoClose MT5 now and make your trading account bulletproof.
Developer: Pedro Linarejos | Version: 1.0 | Category: Utilities