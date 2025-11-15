Easy Chart Cleaner
- Israr Hussain Shah
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
How the Chart Cleaner Script Works
The Chart Cleaner is a one-click tool designed to instantly wipe your chart clean.
When you drag and drop the script onto a chart, it scans for and removes all visual objects—including trend lines, horizontal lines, text labels, shapes, and any other drawings you have placed.
The result is a completely clean, uncluttered chart, giving you a fresh workspace for your analysis. It's the fastest way to reset your chart to its default state.