Easy Chart Cleaner

How the Chart Cleaner Script Works





The Chart Cleaner is a one-click tool designed to instantly wipe your chart clean.





When you drag and drop the script onto a chart, it scans for and removes all visual objects—including trend lines, horizontal lines, text labels, shapes, and any other drawings you have placed.





The result is a completely clean, uncluttered chart, giving you a fresh workspace for your analysis. It's the fastest way to reset your chart to its default state.