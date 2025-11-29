Hybrid XAU Quantum Pro
- Experts
- Lei Tan Lei
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
MT5 Market Version – Fully compatible with MQL5 Market testing and all symbols.
Overview
Hybrid XAU Quantum Pro v5.38 is a professional automated trading robot designed for trend-following strategies on multiple symbols. It provides robust risk management, fully automated trade execution, and is fully compatible with MQL5 Market validation requirements.
Main Features
- Multi-Symbol Trading: Supports all MT5 symbols with automatic pip and lot calculation.
- Market Validation Mode: Ensures minimum lot size, stop level, and freeze level compliance for MQL5 Market submission.
- Trend Detection: EMA triple moving average, ADX, RSI, and Bollinger Bands for precise market entries.
- ATR-Based Stop Loss: Dynamic stop loss calculation to adapt to market volatility.
- Position Management: Breakeven, trailing stops, and Friday close management.
- Risk Management: Adjustable risk per trade, maximum daily loss, maximum drawdown, fixed risk/reward ratio.
- Time Filter: Control trading hours to avoid low-liquidity periods.
- Trade Safety: Checks minimum SL distance, avoids freeze zones, and prevents accidental margin issues.
- Logging & Notifications: Prints trade execution results, stop/trailing adjustments, and errors to the terminal.
Input Parameters
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|RiskPercent
|1.0
|Risk percentage per trade
|MaxDailyLoss
|5.0
|Maximum daily loss (%)
|MaxDrawdown
|10.0
|Maximum drawdown (%)
|Fixed_RR
|1.70
|Fixed risk-reward ratio
|MagicNumber
|20251127
|Unique identifier for EA positions
|Slippage
|50
|Maximum allowed slippage in points
|EMA_Fast / EMA_Slow / EMA_Long
|21 / 89 / 200
|EMA periods for trend detection
|ADX_Period / ADX_Trend
|14 / 22.0
|ADX period and trend threshold
|RSI_Period
|14
|RSI period for entry filtering
|BB_Period / BB_Dev
|20 / 2.0
|Bollinger Bands settings
|ATR_Period / ATR_SL_Multi
|14 / 1.95
|ATR stop loss period and multiplier
|UseBreakeven
|true
|Enable breakeven
|BreakevenProfit
|35
|Profit in pips to move stop to breakeven
|TrailStart / TrailStep
|65 / 40
|Trailing start and step in pips
|EnableTimeFilter
|true
|Enable trading hour filter
|StartHour / EndHour
|7 / 21
|Trading start and end hours
|FridayClose
|true
|Close positions on Friday
|ValidationMode
|true
|Enable market validation adjustments
|MinSLPips
|30
|Minimum stop distance in pips
Usage Instructions
- Copy the EA file to MQL5/Experts folder and restart MT5.
- Attach the EA to a chart of any supported symbol.
- Enable ValidationMode for MQL5 Market submission or testing.
- Adjust risk, trading hours, and indicator parameters according to your strategy.
Target Users
- Professional traders seeking automated trend-following solutions.
- Users submitting to MQL5 Market validation or backtesting multiple symbols.
- Traders who need robust risk management and position automation.
Notes
- Market validation mode ensures compliance with broker and MQL5 rules (minimum lot, SL distance, freeze levels).
- Proper account balance and margin are required for correct lot calculation.
- Ensure sufficient historical data is available for accurate backtesting results.
Contact
Author: Tim
Email: 1085999259@qq.com/tanlei871687422@gmail.com