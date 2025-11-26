Turtles Style Trend Following Trading System

Most traders buy oversold and sell overbought. This system does the exact opposite — on purpose.

In strong trending markets, price can stay overbought or oversold for a very long time.

We deliberately enter when the market is already “stretched” because that is exactly when the trend is strongest and most likely to continue.

We put a tight Stop Loss (eg. 3 ATR) and hold the position till the trend ends.

This is the same style of the famous Turtles traders.