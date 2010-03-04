EMA Trade Crossover to Crossover

1. EMA Crossover Strategy: This bot watches two moving lines called EMAs (like fast and slow friends racing). When the fast one crosses above the slow one, it buys (like saying "go up!"). When it crosses below, it sells (like "go down!"). It waits until the candle (like a time bar) finishes to make sure it's real.

 

2. Two Ways to Play:

   - Fixed TP/SL Mode: Sets a "win goal" (Take Profit) and "safety stop" (Stop Loss) based on how much you want to risk and win. It can also stop early if the lines cross the other way.

   - Cross-to-Cross Mode: No win goal; it just waits for the lines to cross back the other way to stop, like riding a wave until it flips.

 

3. Money Smart Features:

   - You tell it how much money you're using and your power level (leverage like 50 or 100).

   - It risks only a tiny bit each time (like not betting all your candy at once).

   - Figures out the right amount to trade using math that fits your toy (symbol) and rules.

 

4. Smart Safety Stop:

   - Picks a safe distance to stop based on the price, like not jumping too far in a game. For big numbers like Bitcoin, it's a small step; for small ones, a bigger step.

 

5. Safety Rules:

   - Stops if you lose too many times in a row (like taking a break after falling off your bike a few times).

   - Waits a few hours before playing again after too many losses.

   - If money runs out, it stops until tomorrow's playtime.

   - Closes games early if the lines say "change direction!"

 

6. Play Time Limits: You set start and stop times, like only playing from morning to evening, skipping bedtime.

 

7. Fun Dashboard: A screen on the chart shows your money, wins, losses, and if it's ready to play. Colors like green for good, red for stop.

 

8. Score Keeper: Counts your games, wins, and losses, and shows how good you're doing.

 

9. Special ID: A magic number so it doesn't mix with other bots.

 

10. Works Everywhere: Plays on any account, with different toys (like money pairs or crypto), and is safe with checks and logs. You can test it in a pretend mode.

