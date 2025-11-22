DAI Breakout Matrix EA

DAI Breakout Matrix EA is a multi-timeframe breakout and grid engine designed for gold and volatile symbols.

It combines breakout entries, 2-timeframe Williams %R confirmation, adaptive grid management, profit-locking and manual integration via chart buttons, all monitored by a clear on-chart HUD.

Recommended symbol: XAUUSD

Recommended base timeframe: M10 (custom 10-minute chart)

This EA is a professional tool, not a “set and forget” solution. Proper money management and testing are required.

1. Strategy Overview

Breakout Engine Uses horizontal breakout lines for Buy and Sell (auto-generated from large “master bars” or drawn manually by the user).

A breakout Buy is triggered when price breaks above a valid buy line with: 2-TF WPR confirmation, candle color filters, optional reversal-pattern brake.

A breakout Sell is triggered when price breaks below a valid sell line with similar confirmations. 2-TF WPR Filter (with Revert Mode) Williams %R is checked on two higher timeframes at the same time.

Normal mode: oversold → buy zone, overbought → sell zone.

Revert mode: logic is flipped for pullback-style entries.

The HUD shows live WPR values plus “BUY READY / SELL READY” status. Grid System with Step Lot Reverse After the first entry, the EA can open additional grid orders for recovery.

Buy side can use fixed grid distance or ATR-based distance.

Sell side uses fixed distance in points.

Optional “Reverse Step Lot”: lot size increases every X grid orders only when the market moves against the position.

Maximum number of orders and maximum total lots for each side can be limited. Side-Specific Stop Loss Optional SL for Buy and Sell sides independently.

Different SL distances in points for each side.

SL prices are automatically adjusted to respect broker stop levels and freeze levels. Legacy Take Profit with Hedge-Before-Close Classic TP logic: Separate TP for Buy side. Separate TP for Sell side. Combined basket TP when total number of positions (EA core + button trades) reaches a defined threshold.

Optional “Hedge Before Close”: Opens hedge positions to neutralize exposure before closing the main basket. Works for separate sides or combined basket. Includes retries and split orders to handle execution issues.

Profit Lock System (Separate & Combined) Separate mode: each side (Buy / Sell) arms when its profit reaches a set value, then trails a lock level until hit.

Combined mode: one basket lock for all positions together, with separate target and trailing lock.

The EA can start in Separate mode and switch to Combined mode automatically once the total number of orders is high enough.

All mode switches and lock events are logged and shown on the HUD. Reversal Pattern Brake Uses higher-timeframe price-action patterns: bullish / bearish engulfing, bullish / bearish pin bars.

When triggered, the EA pauses new entries for Buy or Sell for a specified number of seconds.

Helps avoid entering directly into strong reversal zones. Candle Color Filters and Grid Throttling Separate candle rules for: the first entry, and grid entries.

You can require several consecutive bullish candles for Buy or bearish candles for Sell.

Grid throttle: one grid order per bar, cooling period in closed bars between new grid orders.

Manual Trading Integration and Chart Buttons Built-in chart buttons: Buy, Sell, Close All, plus an editable lot field.

Button trades can use: a separate magic number, or the same magic as the EA core when you want the first manual trade to become the “first grid anchor”.

Manual positions (magic 0 or custom magic list) can optionally: be included in profit calculations, and be included when closing all positions.

This allows you to mix discretionary entries with fully automated management. Fast Close Mode (MT5 Only) Optional fast close engine that tries to exit all tracked positions with fewer calls and retries.

Useful during high volatility when you need to close quickly. On-Chart HUD Multi-line HUD showing: entry mode (Breakout or Filtered), indicator status (Stochastic, WPR, Revert mode), WPR values and readiness, grid / ATR / StepLotReverse status, SL and TP-Legacy status, Profit Lock mode and parameters, order counts by source (EA vs buttons), lots and PnL by side and total, Reversal Brake countdown, manual integration settings, magic numbers and button lot value.

Font size, spacing and position can be adjusted.

2. Symbols and Timeframes

Main focus: XAUUSD (Gold).

Recommended starting timeframe: M10 (custom).

Other instruments and timeframes are possible but must be tested on your broker’s conditions (spread, stop levels, swaps and leverage).

3. Risk and Money Management

This EA can use grids and increased lot sizes on adverse moves.

Used without proper risk control, this can cause significant drawdown or account loss.

Please:

Always start on a demo account.

Use only capital you can afford to risk.

Test and optimize inputs for your broker and your risk profile.

Be careful around major news and extreme volatility.

No EA can guarantee profits or eliminate risk.

4. Support

For questions, setup help and feedback, please contact me via MQL5.com private messages or product comments.