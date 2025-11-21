ICT Conqueror
- Experts
- John Muguimi Njue
- Version: 12.1
- Activations: 10
ICT (Conqueror) Classic Concepts EA: Institutional Trading Intelligence for MT5
Introducing ICT (Conqueror) Classic Concepts EA — a sophisticated Expert Advisor meticulously engineered to execute Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodologies with algorithmic precision. This EA transforms the most powerful institutional trading concepts into automated execution, bringing Smart Money strategies to your MetaTrader 5 platform.
Why ICT Classic Concepts EA?
Unlike conventional EAs that rely on lagging indicators, ICT (Conqueror) Classic Concepts EAoperates on the same principles used by institutional traders. It identifies liquidity pools, order blocks, fair value gaps, and market structure shifts — executing trades where Smart Money operates.
No Martingale. No Grid. No Risky Multipliers.
Every trade is protected with calculated stop-loss and take-profit levels based on actual market structure.
Core ICT Strategies Included
1. Turtle Soup Strategy
The legendary liquidity sweep pattern — detects false breakouts at swing highs/lows where retail stops cluster, then enters on the reversal with institutional precision.
·Configurable swing lookback periods
·Rejection confirmation filters
·Confidence scoring system (0-100%)
·Displacement candle verification
2. Double Top/Bottom Detection
Identifies classic reversal patterns at key institutional levels with pip-precise tolerance settings.
3. Breakout & Retest Strategy
Captures continuation moves after price breaks structure, then retests the broken level as support/resistance.
4. Key Level Trading
Automatically identifies significant swing points and executes trades at institutional support/resistance zones.
5. Liquidity Sweep Strategy
Pure ICT methodology — detects where retail traders' stops are clustered and enters after the sweep.
Advanced ICT Filter System (7 Configurable Slots)
Stack multiple filters for confluence-based entries:
Filter Description
- Liquidity Sweep Confirms stop hunts at swing extremes
- Fair Value Gap (FVG) Identifies price imbalances for high-probability entries
- Order Block Detects institutional supply/demand zones
- Breaker Block Failed order blocks that flip bias
- OTE Range Optimal Trade Entry (61.8%-78.6% Fibonacci)
- Displacement Strong momentum candles confirming direction
- Imbalance Fill Price returning to unfilled gaps
- MSS + Inducement Market Structure Shift with liquidity grab
- Mitigated Liquidity Levels that have been swept and now act as S/R
- Full ICT Confluence Requires ALL major ICT concepts to align
Prop Firm Ready Features
Designed to meet strict prop firm requirements:
Daily Drawdown Protection
·Configurable daily loss limits (default: 3%)
·Total drawdown cap (default: 6%)
·Trailing drawdown from equity peaks
·Water level reset system
Session Management
·Maximum trades per day limit
·Maximum trades per session limit
·Automatic daily reset at configurable time
Basket Management System
·Prevents hedging (no opposite positions)
·Minimum distance between scale-in entries
·Maximum pyramid levels
·Net basket requirement for new entries
Daily Target System
·Auto-close all positions when daily target reached
·Lock percentage of peak equity
·Stop trading after target hit option
Smart Stop Loss System
8 Intelligent SL Modes:
1.Structure + ATR — Swing point + ATR buffer
2.Structure + Fixed — Swing point + fixed pip offset
3.ATR Only — Pure volatility-based stops
4.Liquidity Hunt — Beyond liquidity zones
5.Swing + ATR Hybrid — Dynamic combination
6.Quarter Levels — Aligned to .00/.25/.50/.75
7.Round Numbers — Major psychological levels
8.Institutional (Full ICT) — Structure + Liquidity + ATR combined
Price Alignment Options:
·Round to nearest 10/50/100 pips
·Quarter level alignment
·Psychological level snapping
·Stop hunt buffer protection
Kill Zone Trading
Trade only during high-liquidity institutional sessions:
·London Session: 07:00-10:00 GMT (configurable)
·New York Open: 13:00-15:00 GMT (configurable)
·NY Close: 20:00-22:00 GMT (configurable)
·Day-of-Week Filters: Enable/disable any trading day
Position Management
Partial Take System
·TP1: First target (configurable R:R ratio)
·TP2: Second target (configurable R:R ratio)
·TP3: Final target (full position close)
·Configurable close percentages at each level
Breakeven System
·Trigger distance in pips
·Safety buffer for re-entry protection
Trailing Stop
·ATR-based dynamic trailing
·Percentage-based trailing step
·Activation threshold configuration
Advanced Trading Panel
Real-time dashboard displaying:
Account Metrics
·Balance, Equity, Floating P/L
·Daily performance percentage
·Peak equity tracking
·Locked floor levels
ICT Status
·Active kill zone indicator
·Current signal status
·Smart SL mode display
·News filter status
Trading Controls
·Manual BUY/SELL buttons
·Close All positions
·Lock current level
·Reset locks
·Move to breakeven
·Trading Mode Selector: BUY ONLY / SELL ONLY / BUY & SELL / STAY OUT
Strategy Display
·Active strategies list
·Active filters list
·Cluster position info
·Risk metrics display
Complete Input Parameters
Risk Management
·Risk per trade (%)
·Fixed lot or auto-sizing
·Maximum concurrent positions
·Custom capital allocation per EA
Entry Settings
·Market, Limit, or Stop orders
·ATR-based entry offsets
·Spread filter (max spread protection)
·Slippage protection
ICT Parameters
·Lookback bars for pattern detection
·Double Top/Bottom tolerance
·Minimum FVG size
·OTE range boundaries (61.8%-78.6%)
·Turtle Soup confidence threshold
Timeframe Configuration
·Higher timeframe for analysis
·Lower timeframe for entry
·ATR period and multipliers
Technical Specifications
Specification Details
Platform MetaTrader 5
Symbols XAUUSD, Major Pairs, Indices
Timeframes M15 (entry), H1/H4 (analysis)
Minimum Deposit $500 recommended
Leverage 1:100+ recommended
VPS Recommended for 24/5 operation
Broker ECN/Low spread recommended
Full ICT Classic Concepts EA
Comprehensive trading panel
3 base strategies
18 ICT filter options
8 Smart SL modes
Prop firm compliance tools
Detailed logging system
File-based trade journaling
Setup Instructions
1.Install: Copy EA to MT5 Experts folder
2.Attach: Apply to XAUUSD M15 chart
3.Configure: Set risk percentage and strategies
4.Activate: Enable AutoTrading
5.Monitor: Use panel for real-time oversight
Recommended Settings for Testing
Start with 0.5-1% risk per trade
Enable 1-2 strategies initially
Use 2-3 confluence filters
Enable kill zone trading
Set daily drawdown limit to 3%
ICT Methodology Foundation
This EA is built on authentic ICT concepts:
Liquidity — Where retail stops cluster
Order Blocks — Institutional supply/demand
Fair Value Gaps — Price imbalances
Market Structure — Higher highs/lows, BOS
OTE — Optimal trade entry zones
Displacement — Momentum confirmation
Mitigation — Levels that have been respected
Risk Disclaimer
Trading involves significant risk. This EA is a tool to assist in executing ICT methodology — it does not guarantee any specific outcomes. Always trade within your risk tolerance. Backtest thoroughly before live deployment. Past performance is not indicative of future results.
·ICT Classic Concepts EA — Where Institutional Methodology Meets Algorithmic Precision.
Trade Smart. Trade Institutional.