ICT Conqueror

ICT (Conqueror) Classic Concepts EA: Institutional Trading Intelligence for MT5

Introducing ICT (Conqueror) Classic Concepts EA — a sophisticated Expert Advisor meticulously engineered to execute Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodologies with algorithmic precision. This EA transforms the most powerful institutional trading concepts into automated execution, bringing Smart Money strategies to your MetaTrader 5 platform.

Why ICT Classic Concepts EA?

Unlike conventional EAs that rely on lagging indicators, ICT (Conqueror) Classic Concepts EAoperates on the same principles used by institutional traders. It identifies liquidity pools, order blocks, fair value gaps, and market structure shifts — executing trades where Smart Money operates.

No Martingale. No Grid. No Risky Multipliers.

Every trade is protected with calculated stop-loss and take-profit levels based on actual market structure.

Core ICT Strategies Included

1. Turtle Soup Strategy

The legendary liquidity sweep pattern — detects false breakouts at swing highs/lows where retail stops cluster, then enters on the reversal with institutional precision.

·Configurable swing lookback periods

·Rejection confirmation filters

·Confidence scoring system (0-100%)

·Displacement candle verification

2. Double Top/Bottom Detection

Identifies classic reversal patterns at key institutional levels with pip-precise tolerance settings.

3. Breakout & Retest Strategy

Captures continuation moves after price breaks structure, then retests the broken level as support/resistance.

4. Key Level Trading

Automatically identifies significant swing points and executes trades at institutional support/resistance zones.

5. Liquidity Sweep Strategy

Pure ICT methodology — detects where retail traders' stops are clustered and enters after the sweep.

Advanced ICT Filter System (7 Configurable Slots)

Stack multiple filters for confluence-based entries:

Filter Description

  • Liquidity Sweep Confirms stop hunts at swing extremes
  • Fair Value Gap (FVG) Identifies price imbalances for high-probability entries
  • Order Block Detects institutional supply/demand zones
  • Breaker Block Failed order blocks that flip bias
  • OTE Range Optimal Trade Entry (61.8%-78.6% Fibonacci)
  • Displacement Strong momentum candles confirming direction
  • Imbalance Fill Price returning to unfilled gaps
  • MSS + Inducement Market Structure Shift with liquidity grab
  • Mitigated Liquidity Levels that have been swept and now act as S/R
  • Full ICT Confluence Requires ALL major ICT concepts to align

 

Prop Firm Ready Features

Designed to meet strict prop firm requirements:

Daily Drawdown Protection

·Configurable daily loss limits (default: 3%)

·Total drawdown cap (default: 6%)

·Trailing drawdown from equity peaks

·Water level reset system

Session Management

·Maximum trades per day limit

·Maximum trades per session limit

·Automatic daily reset at configurable time

Basket Management System

·Prevents hedging (no opposite positions)

·Minimum distance between scale-in entries

·Maximum pyramid levels

·Net basket requirement for new entries

Daily Target System

·Auto-close all positions when daily target reached

·Lock percentage of peak equity

·Stop trading after target hit option

 Smart Stop Loss System

8 Intelligent SL Modes:

1.Structure + ATR — Swing point + ATR buffer

2.Structure + Fixed — Swing point + fixed pip offset

3.ATR Only — Pure volatility-based stops

4.Liquidity Hunt — Beyond liquidity zones

5.Swing + ATR Hybrid — Dynamic combination

6.Quarter Levels — Aligned to .00/.25/.50/.75

7.Round Numbers — Major psychological levels

8.Institutional (Full ICT) — Structure + Liquidity + ATR combined

Price Alignment Options:

·Round to nearest 10/50/100 pips

·Quarter level alignment

·Psychological level snapping

·Stop hunt buffer protection

Kill Zone Trading

Trade only during high-liquidity institutional sessions:

·London Session: 07:00-10:00 GMT (configurable)

·New York Open: 13:00-15:00 GMT (configurable)

·NY Close: 20:00-22:00 GMT (configurable)

·Day-of-Week Filters: Enable/disable any trading day

Position Management

Partial Take System

·TP1: First target (configurable R:R ratio)

·TP2: Second target (configurable R:R ratio)

·TP3: Final target (full position close)

·Configurable close percentages at each level

Breakeven System

·Trigger distance in pips

·Safety buffer for re-entry protection

Trailing Stop

·ATR-based dynamic trailing

·Percentage-based trailing step

·Activation threshold configuration

Advanced Trading Panel

Real-time dashboard displaying:

Account Metrics

·Balance, Equity, Floating P/L

·Daily performance percentage

·Peak equity tracking

·Locked floor levels

ICT Status

·Active kill zone indicator

·Current signal status

·Smart SL mode display

·News filter status

Trading Controls

·Manual BUY/SELL buttons

·Close All positions

·Lock current level

·Reset locks

·Move to breakeven

·Trading Mode Selector: BUY ONLY / SELL ONLY / BUY & SELL / STAY OUT

Strategy Display

·Active strategies list

·Active filters list

·Cluster position info

·Risk metrics display

Complete Input Parameters

Risk Management

·Risk per trade (%)

·Fixed lot or auto-sizing

·Maximum concurrent positions

·Custom capital allocation per EA

Entry Settings

·Market, Limit, or Stop orders

·ATR-based entry offsets

·Spread filter (max spread protection)

·Slippage protection

ICT Parameters

·Lookback bars for pattern detection

·Double Top/Bottom tolerance

·Minimum FVG size

·OTE range boundaries (61.8%-78.6%)

·Turtle Soup confidence threshold

Timeframe Configuration

·Higher timeframe for analysis

·Lower timeframe for entry

·ATR period and multipliers

 

Technical Specifications

Specification Details

Platform MetaTrader 5

Symbols XAUUSD, Major Pairs, Indices

Timeframes M15 (entry), H1/H4 (analysis)

Minimum Deposit $500 recommended

Leverage 1:100+ recommended

VPS Recommended for 24/5 operation

Broker ECN/Low spread recommended

 

 Full ICT Classic Concepts EA

 Comprehensive trading panel

 3 base strategies

 18 ICT filter options

 8 Smart SL modes

 Prop firm compliance tools

 Detailed logging system

 File-based trade journaling

 

 Setup Instructions

1.Install: Copy EA to MT5 Experts folder

2.Attach: Apply to XAUUSD M15 chart

3.Configure: Set risk percentage and strategies

4.Activate: Enable AutoTrading

5.Monitor: Use panel for real-time oversight

Recommended Settings for Testing

Start with 0.5-1% risk per trade

Enable 1-2 strategies initially

Use 2-3 confluence filters

Enable kill zone trading

Set daily drawdown limit to 3%

 

 ICT Methodology Foundation

This EA is built on authentic ICT concepts:

Liquidity — Where retail stops cluster

Order Blocks — Institutional supply/demand

Fair Value Gaps — Price imbalances

Market Structure — Higher highs/lows, BOS

OTE — Optimal trade entry zones

Displacement — Momentum confirmation

Mitigation — Levels that have been respected

 Risk Disclaimer

Trading involves significant risk. This EA is a tool to assist in executing ICT methodology — it does not guarantee any specific outcomes. Always trade within your risk tolerance. Backtest thoroughly before live deployment. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

·ICT Classic Concepts EA — Where Institutional Methodology Meets Algorithmic Precision.

Trade Smart. Trade Institutional.



