ZigZag Trader EA - Intelligent ZigZag Trading Assistant





Introduction

ZigZag Trader EA is a fully automated trading assistant based on the ZigZag indicator. It intelligently identifies previous highs and lows of the ZigZag indicator, combined with an advanced risk management system, to provide you with precise trading signals and automated trade execution. Whether you are a novice or experienced trader, ZigZag Trader EA can help you simplify trading decisions and achieve stable trading performance.





Features

1. Intelligent ZigZag Signal Recognition

Automatically detects previous highs and lows of the ZigZag indicator as key support and resistance levels.





Adjustable ZigZag parameters (depth, deviation, retracement) to adapt to different market conditions.





Real-time display of ZigZag highs and lows for easy overview.





2. Scientific Money Management

Automatic lot size calculation based on risk percentage ensures that the risk of each trade is controllable.





Customizable risk-reward ratios (e.g., 1:2, 1:3) allow for flexible profit-taking targets.





Minimum and maximum lot sizes prevent overtrading.





3. Intuitive Trading Panel: Real-time display of ZigZag highs and lows.





Displays recommended long and short lot sizes.





Displays the risk amount (USD) for each trade.





Real-time monitoring of account equity.





One-click execution of long, short, and all closing orders.





4. Flexible Trading Controls: Long and short positions can be enabled or disabled individually.





Adjustable slippage, magic code, and other trading parameters.





Customizable panel position and appearance.





5. Risk Management: Risk for each trade is strictly controlled within set limits.





Stop-loss orders are automatically set at ZigZag lows (long positions) or highs (short positions).





Profit-taking is automatically calculated based on the risk-reward ratio.





Instructions for Use





Input Parameters





ZigZag Settings





ZigZag Depth: ZigZag depth, default 12.





ZigZag Deviation: ZigZag deviation, default 5.





ZigZag Backstep: ZigZag backstep, default 3.





ZigZag Buffer Size: ZigZag buffer size, default 50.





Money Management Settings





Risk Percent: Risk percentage (percentage of account equity), default 1.0%.





Risk Reward Ratio: Risk-reward ratio, default 2.0.





Max Lot Per Trade: Maximum lot size per trade, default 1.0.





Min Lot Per Trade: Minimum lot size per trade, default 0.01.





Trading Settings





Magic Number: Magic code used to identify EA orders, default 2025.





Slippage: Slippage (points), default 10.





Enable Buy: Allows long positions; default is true.





Enable Sell: Allows short positions; default is true.





Panel Settings





Panel X: Panel X-coordinate; default is 20.





Panel Y: Panel Y-coordinate; default is 20.





Font Size: Font size; default is 9.





Panel Background: Panel background color; default is DarkSlateGray.





Panel Border: Panel border color; default is Gray.





How to Use

Load the EA onto the chart and set the parameters.





The EA will automatically calculate and display the ZigZag highs and lows.





The panel will display the recommended long/short position sizes and risk levels in real time.





Click the "Execute Long" or "Execute Short" button to open a position. The EA will automatically set the stop-loss and take-profit levels.





To close a position, click the "Close All" button.





Notes

Please test on a demo account first to familiarize yourself with the EA's performance.





Adjust the risk percentage according to your account size and risk tolerance.





It is recommended to use a longer timeframe (such as H1, H4) for more stable ZigZag signals.





In volatile markets, significant slippage may occur; please adjust your slippage settings.





Conclusion

The ZigZag Trader EA transforms the complex ZigZag indicator into a simple and easy-to-use trading tool, helping you capture key market turning points. Combined with sound money management, it helps you control risk and pursue stable returns. Experience the ZigZag Trader EA now and make trading simpler!





If you have any questions or suggestions, please contact us.





Note: Trading involves risk; past performance is not indicative of future results.