XAU Gold Expert
- Experts
- Chak Fung Chan
- Version: 1.20
- Activations: 5
XAU Gold Expert is a Trading Robot designed specifically for trading gold. Fully automated and not need to worry about.
More than 200% profit in 6 months (Tested by Real Acc)
|Symbol
|XAUUSD(Gold)
|Timeframe
|Any
|Deposit : Lots
|Recommended ratio £250 : 0.1 (or equivalent in another currency)
|Account Type
|Better with the lower spread
|Leverage
|1:500
For a better result, it is recommended to run this EA in a VPS, you can just simply run this EA in the cheapest VPS you can find, or just the cheapest VPS provided by Metatrader.