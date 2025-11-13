XAU Gold Expert is a Trading Robot designed specifically for trading gold. Fully automated and not need to worry about.

More than 200% profit in 6 months (Tested by Real Acc)

Symbol XAUUSD(Gold) Timeframe Any Deposit : Lots Recommended ratio £250 : 0.1 (or equivalent in another currency) Account Type Better with the lower spread Leverage 1:500

For a better result, it is recommended to run this EA in a VPS, you can just simply run this EA in the cheapest VPS you can find, or just the cheapest VPS provided by Metatrader.