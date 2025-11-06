Trade AST Pro

# **Trade Assistant PRO - Advanced Trading Automation EA**





## 🚀 **Professional Trading Assistant with Visual Risk Management**





Trade Assistant PRO is a revolutionary MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that combines sophisticated risk management with an intuitive visual interface. Designed for both beginner and professional traders, it streamlines your trading process while ensuring precise risk control.





## ✨ **KEY FEATURES**





### 🎯 **VISUAL TRADING INTERFACE**

- **Interactive Trade Lines**: Drag-and-drop Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit lines directly on your chart

- **Real-time Risk Display**: Live calculation and display of risk metrics in intuitive blocks

- **One-Click Trading**: Execute trades directly from the chart or control panel





### 📊 **ADVANCED RISK MANAGEMENT**

- **Flexible Risk Base**: Choose between Balance %, Equity %, or Free Margin %

- **Dynamic Position Sizing**: Automatic lot calculation based on your risk parameters

- **Reward/Ratio Automation**: Multiple ratio modes for precise trade setup





### ⚡ **ADAPTIVE RATIO MODES**

- **Manual Mode**: Full control over SL and TP placement

- **TP-Fixed Mode**: Maintain fixed Take Profit, automatically adjusts Stop Loss

- **SL-Fixed Mode**: Maintain fixed Stop Loss, automatically adjusts Take Profit

- **Live Ratio Updates**: Real-time adjustments as you move price lines





### 📱 **MOBILE MIRROR TRADING**

- **Seamless Integration**: Automatically detect and mirror trades from mobile devices

- **Risk-Adjusted Sizing**: Apply your risk parameters to mirrored positions

- **Smart Filtering**: Configurable lot size ranges for mobile trade detection





### 🛡️ **PROFESSIONAL TRADE MANAGEMENT**

- **Partial Close Automation**: Auto-close percentage of position at predefined profit levels

- **Breakeven Functionality**: Move SL to breakeven with configurable pip buffer

- **Bulk Position Management**: Close all positions with single click





## 🎨 **USER INTERFACE HIGHLIGHTS**





### **Smart Control Panel**

- **Compact & Expandable**: Minimizable interface that saves chart space

- **Quick Access Buttons**: BUY/SELL buttons with visual confirmation

- **Live Risk Controls**: Adjust risk % and reward ratio with real-time feedback

- **Mode Toggles**: Quick switching between Market/Pending orders





### **Visual Price Blocks**

- **Color-Coded Display**: Red (SL), Blue (Entry), Green (TP) blocks

- **Comprehensive Metrics**: Shows pips, monetary risk, percentage risk, and price

- **Real-time Updates**: Instant position updates as you drag price lines

- **Non-Intrusive Design**: Positioned elegantly on chart edges





### **Chart Integration**

- **Line Trading**: BUY/SELL buttons appear on entry line when panel minimized

- **Smooth Interaction**: Zero-lag response during line dragging

- **Customizable Positioning**: Adjust horizontal offset for perfect placement





## 🔧 **TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS**





### **Performance Optimized**

- **Zero-Delay Architecture**: No timer-based delays, pure event-driven updates

- **Resource Efficient**: Minimal CPU usage even during high volatility

- **Real-time Calculations**: Instant updates on every tick and price movement





### **Risk Management Engine**

```

Risk Calculation Formula:

Volume = (Account Balance × Risk %) ÷ (Distance in Points × Point Value)

```

- **Automatic Lot Normalization**: Complies with broker requirements

- **Multi-Currency Support**: Accurate calculations for any symbol

- **Margin Safety Checks**: Prevents over-leverage





### **Mobile Mirror Technology**

- **Magic Number Filtering**: Identifies mobile-originated positions

- **Time-Based Detection**: Only processes recent positions

- **Risk-Adaptive Sizing**: Recalculates volume based on your risk parameters





## ⚙️ **INPUT PARAMETERS**





### **Panel Settings**

- `Expert_ID` - Unique magic number for trade identification

- `Manage_All_Symbols` - Global position management toggle

- `Filling_Mode` - Order execution method





### **Risk Management**

- `Risk_Percent` - Risk per trade (0.1% to 100%)

- `Risk_Base` - Balance, Equity, or Free Margin based

- `Reward_Ratio` - Risk:Reward ratio (e.g., 1:3)





### **Partial Close Settings**

- `Partial_Ratio` - Multiple of risk for partial close level

- `Partial_Close_Percent` - Percentage to close at target





### **Mobile Mirror**

- `Enable_Mobile_Mirror` - Mobile trading integration toggle

- `Mobile_Min/Max_Lot` - Filter for mobile trade sizes





### **Visual Customization**

- `Panel_Color` - Main interface color

- `Button_Colors` - Complete color scheme control

- `Block_X_Offset` - Horizontal position of info blocks

- `Line_Buttons_Offset` - BUY/SELL button positioning





## 🎯 **USE CASES**





### **For Beginner Traders**

- Learn proper risk management with visual feedback

- Understand position sizing through live calculations

- Build consistent trading habits with structured workflow





### **For Professional Traders**

- Rapid trade execution with precise risk control

- Mobile-to-desktop workflow integration

- Advanced ratio-based trade management





### **For Algorithmic Traders**

- Visual backtesting and strategy development

- Manual override capability for automated systems

- Risk parameter testing and optimization





## 🔄 **WORKFLOW EXAMPLE**





1. **Setup**: Adjust risk % and reward ratio in panel

2. **Position**: Drag Entry, SL, and TP lines to desired levels

3. **Review**: Check real-time risk metrics in visual blocks

4. **Execute**: Click BUY/SELL from panel or chart lines

5. **Manage**: Use partial close or breakeven features as trade progresses





## 🌟 **UNIQUE SELLING POINTS**





### **🚀 Zero-Lag Visual Feedback**

Unlike other EAs, Trade Assistant PRO provides instant visual updates during line dragging, matching professional trading software performance.





### **📱 Seamless Mobile Integration**

The only EA that intelligently mirrors mobile trades while applying desktop risk parameters.





### **🎯 Professional Risk Management**

Institutional-grade position sizing with beginner-friendly visual interface.





### **⚡ Optimized Performance**

Event-driven architecture ensures smooth operation even on low-spec systems.





## 💡 **PERFECT FOR**

- Traders transitioning from manual to systematic trading

- Mobile users wanting desktop risk management

- Educators teaching proper risk management

- Professionals needing rapid trade execution

- Algorithmic traders requiring manual override capabilities





---





**Experience professional-grade trading automation with the simplicity of visual controls. Trade Assistant PRO bridges the gap between manual trading intuition and systematic risk management.**





**Compatible: MetaTrader 5 | Assets: All Symbols | Timeframes: All**





---





This description highlights all the advanced features while being appealing to both beginner and professional traders. It emphasizes the unique visual interface, mobile integration, and professional risk management capabilities that set your EA apart from others on MQL5 Market.