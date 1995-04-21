Alertas para las lineas mt5
Alert for the lines
This is an MetaTrader 5 indicator that **detects price crosses with any horizontal line you draw directly on the chart**. No need to manually input levels — simply draw a horizontal line using MT5’s built-in tool, and the indicator does the rest.
**How it works:**
1. **Draw a horizontal line** on your chart using MT5’s native tool (Insert → Objects → Horizontal Line).
2. The indicator **monitors the Bid price in real time**.
3. **Only 1 alert per line per candle** is sent — even if the price touches the line 5 times in the same candle.
4. When a **new candle opens**, detection resets: if the price crosses the line again, **you’ll get a new alert**.
5. **Multilingual**: choose from **8 languages** (Spanish, English, French, Russian, Portuguese, German, Japanese, and Simplified Chinese). Alerts are automatically translated.
**Perfect for:**
- Trading psychological levels
- Key support and resistance zones
- Supply/demand areas
- Breakout or reversal strategies
**Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)**
**1. Can I use any horizontal line on the chart?**
Yes. The indicator detects **all horizontal lines drawn with MT5’s native tool**, regardless of name or color.
**2. Why am I not receiving alerts?**
- Make sure you have **at least one horizontal line** on the chart.
- Check that **alerts are enabled** in MT5 (Tools → Options → Notifications).
- Review the **Experts log** (Experts tab) for debug messages.
**3. Will alerts repeat if the price fluctuates a lot within the same candle?**
**No**. Only **one alert per line per candle** is sent — no spam.
**4. Can I customize the alert message?**
Yes. Add text in the line’s **description** (double-click → Properties → “Description”). Example: `EURUSD Support`. This text will appear at the start of the alert.
**5. The option to draw lines is not appearing.**
**Solution:**
- Go to the top menu: **Insert → Objects → Horizontal Line**
- Or use the horizontal line icon on the toolbar (looks like a straight horizontal line).
- If you don’t see it, right-click the toolbar → **Customize** → drag the “Horizontal Line” icon onto the toolbar.
**6. Does it work on all timeframes?**
Yes. Works on **any timeframe** (M1, H1, D1, etc.) and any symbol.
**7. Can I use multiple lines at once?**
**Yes!** Draw **as many lines as you want**. Each will have its own independent alert.
Draw your key levels, pick your language, and receive **clean, accurate, and non-repetitive alerts**.
