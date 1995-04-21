Alertas para las lineas mt5

Alert for the lines This is an MetaTrader 5 indicator that **detects price crosses with any horizontal line you draw directly on the chart**. No need to manually input levels — simply draw a horizontal line using MT5’s built-in tool, and the indicator does the rest.





**How it works:**





1. **Draw a horizontal line** on your chart using MT5’s native tool (Insert → Objects → Horizontal Line).

2. The indicator **monitors the Bid price in real time**.

3. **Only 1 alert per line per candle** is sent — even if the price touches the line 5 times in the same candle.

4. When a **new candle opens**, detection resets: if the price crosses the line again, **you’ll get a new alert**.

5. **Multilingual**: choose from **8 languages** (Spanish, English, French, Russian, Portuguese, German, Japanese, and Simplified Chinese). Alerts are automatically translated.





**Perfect for:**

- Trading psychological levels

- Key support and resistance zones

- Supply/demand areas

- Breakout or reversal strategies





---





**Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)**





**1. Can I use any horizontal line on the chart?**

Yes. The indicator detects **all horizontal lines drawn with MT5’s native tool**, regardless of name or color.





**2. Why am I not receiving alerts?**

- Make sure you have **at least one horizontal line** on the chart.

- Check that **alerts are enabled** in MT5 (Tools → Options → Notifications).

- Review the **Experts log** (Experts tab) for debug messages.





**3. Will alerts repeat if the price fluctuates a lot within the same candle?**

**No**. Only **one alert per line per candle** is sent — no spam.





**4. Can I customize the alert message?**

Yes. Add text in the line’s **description** (double-click → Properties → “Description”). Example: `EURUSD Support`. This text will appear at the start of the alert.





**5. The option to draw lines is not appearing.**

**Solution:**

- Go to the top menu: **Insert → Objects → Horizontal Line**

- Or use the horizontal line icon on the toolbar (looks like a straight horizontal line).

- If you don’t see it, right-click the toolbar → **Customize** → drag the “Horizontal Line” icon onto the toolbar.





**6. Does it work on all timeframes?**

Yes. Works on **any timeframe** (M1, H1, D1, etc.) and any symbol.





**7. Can I use multiple lines at once?**

**Yes!** Draw **as many lines as you want**. Each will have its own independent alert.





---





**Get started now!**

Draw your key levels, pick your language, and receive **clean, accurate, and non-repetitive alerts**.



**Glory to God for wisdom in every trade!** 🙏



