Alertas para las lineas mt5

Alert for the lines

This is an MetaTrader 5 indicator that **detects price crosses with any horizontal line you draw directly on the chart**. No need to manually input levels — simply draw a horizontal line using MT5’s built-in tool, and the indicator does the rest.


**How it works:**

1. **Draw a horizontal line** on your chart using MT5’s native tool (Insert → Objects → Horizontal Line).  
2. The indicator **monitors the Bid price in real time**.  
3. **Only 1 alert per line per candle** is sent — even if the price touches the line 5 times in the same candle.  
4. When a **new candle opens**, detection resets: if the price crosses the line again, **you’ll get a new alert**.  
5. **Multilingual**: choose from **8 languages** (Spanish, English, French, Russian, Portuguese, German, Japanese, and Simplified Chinese). Alerts are automatically translated.

**Perfect for:**
- Trading psychological levels  
- Key support and resistance zones  
- Supply/demand areas  
- Breakout or reversal strategies  

---

**Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)**

**1. Can I use any horizontal line on the chart?**  
Yes. The indicator detects **all horizontal lines drawn with MT5’s native tool**, regardless of name or color.

**2. Why am I not receiving alerts?**  
- Make sure you have **at least one horizontal line** on the chart.  
- Check that **alerts are enabled** in MT5 (Tools → Options → Notifications).  
- Review the **Experts log** (Experts tab) for debug messages.

**3. Will alerts repeat if the price fluctuates a lot within the same candle?**  
**No**. Only **one alert per line per candle** is sent — no spam.

**4. Can I customize the alert message?**  
Yes. Add text in the line’s **description** (double-click → Properties → “Description”). Example: `EURUSD Support`. This text will appear at the start of the alert.

**5. The option to draw lines is not appearing.**  
**Solution:**  
- Go to the top menu: **Insert → Objects → Horizontal Line**  
- Or use the horizontal line icon on the toolbar (looks like a straight horizontal line).  
- If you don’t see it, right-click the toolbar → **Customize** → drag the “Horizontal Line” icon onto the toolbar.

**6. Does it work on all timeframes?**  
Yes. Works on **any timeframe** (M1, H1, D1, etc.) and any symbol.

**7. Can I use multiple lines at once?**  
**Yes!** Draw **as many lines as you want**. Each will have its own independent alert.

---

**Get started now!**  

Draw your key levels, pick your language, and receive **clean, accurate, and non-repetitive alerts**.  


**Glory to God for wisdom in every trade!** 🙏

God bless you and give you success in your trading.


