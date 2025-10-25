Gold Bees
- Experts
- Prabhjot Singh
- Version: 1.10
- Activations: 5
Dominate the Gold Market with Intelligent Precision
Meet GOLD BEES, your next-generation AI-driven trading assistant — meticulously engineered to conquer the XAUUSD (Gold) market on the M30 timeframe.
Powered by advanced artificial intelligence algorithms, GOLD BEES adapts, learns, and evolves with the market — delivering consistent, stable, and intelligent trade executions.
If you’re looking for a professional-grade EA that combines accuracy, risk control, and smart automation, GOLD BEES is your ultimate solution.
Core Technology
AI-Driven Decision Engine
The heart of GOLD BEES is a self-learning AI model that constantly monitors price patterns, volatility, and momentum.
It analyzes real-time data to identify high-probability entries and optimal exits, ensuring your trades are based on logic — not emotion.
Dynamic Market Adaptation
Unlike static strategies, GOLD BEES dynamically adjusts to current market behavior.
Whether it’s trending, ranging, or volatile — the algorithm adapts instantly to maintain profitability and minimize risk.
XAUUSD M30 Optimization
This EA is specifically optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) on the 30-minute timeframe, targeting the best balance between trade frequency and accuracy.
The system captures both intraday movements and larger trend opportunities with precision.
Trading Conditions
-
Currency Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)
-
Timeframe: M30
-
Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread
-
Recommended Broker: Any low-latency, low-spread ECN broker
-
Leverage: 1:100 or higher recommended
-
Minimum Balance: $100 (recommended $300+ for best performance)
Key Features
-
Artificial Intelligence Core – AI-powered market analysis with adaptive strategy selection.
-
Smart Entry Logic – Identifies high-quality trade setups based on volatility and structure.
-
Advanced Risk Management – Dynamic lot sizing, equity protection, and stop-loss optimization.
-
Auto Optimization Mode – Adjusts parameters automatically for changing conditions.
-
Spread Filter & Slippage Control – Ensures trades only execute under optimal conditions.
-
Time Filter – Avoids high-impact news periods to protect your capital.
-
Consistent Backtest Results – Robust performance across multiple years of data.
-
Plug & Play Setup – Easy to install and start trading immediately.
Benefits You’ll Love
-
Maximize Profit Potential: GOLD BEES identifies the most lucrative trading opportunities for XAUUSD.
-
Minimize Risk Exposure: Advanced money management ensures controlled drawdowns.
-
Save Time: Trade automation lets you focus on life — while GOLD BEES works 24/7.
-
Adaptability: The AI evolves with the market, reducing the need for frequent updates.
-
Global Compatibility: Works seamlessly with all brokers supporting MT4/MT5.
Performance & Testing
GOLD BEES has been rigorously backtested and forward-tested on live and demo accounts to ensure consistent behavior across different conditions.
It’s built for long-term stability, not short-term hype — offering a professional-grade system that stands the test of time.
(Tip: Always test on a demo account before going live. Performance may vary depending on broker conditions.)
Recommended Settings
-
Timeframe: M30
-
Pair: XAUUSD
-
Account Type: ECN / Raw
-
Balance: $100 minimum (for micro lots)
-
Risk Level: Adjustable via lot size or risk percentage
-
VPS: Recommended for 24/7 operation