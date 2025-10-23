MFI Custom indicator

Modified Market Facilitation Index with Volume Average

Description:

This indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Market Facilitation Index (MFI) that provides more stable and reliable market condition signals by using a volume average comparison instead of single-bar comparison. An invaluable tool for your trading arsenal.

What is Market Facilitation Index?

The MFI measures the efficiency of price movement by calculating how much price moves per unit of volume. It helps traders identify the market's willingness to move price and detect potential trend changes or continuations.

Key Enhancement:

Unlike the original MFI which compares the current bar's volume to only the previous bar, this modified version compares it against the average volume of the previous X bars. This provides:

Smoother, more reliable signals

Reduced false signals from volume spikes

Better identification of true market conditions

More stable color coding patterns

How It Works:

The indicator calculates MFI = (High - Low) / Tick Volume for each bar, then assigns colors based on two factors:

MFI Direction: Comparing current MFI to previous bar's MFI Volume Status: Comparing current volume to the average of previous X bars

Four Market Conditions (Color-Coded):

🟢 Green (Both Up) - MFI increasing + Volume above average

Market is trending strongly with good participation

Best condition for trend continuation

🔵 Fade (Both Down) - MFI decreasing + Volume below average

Market losing momentum and participation

Potential exhaustion or consolidation

🟠 Fake (MFI Up, Volume Down) - MFI increasing + Volume below average

Price moving but without strong volume support

Potential false breakout or weak move

🟡 Squat (MFI Down, Volume Up) - MFI decreasing + Volume above average

High volume but price not moving efficiently

Often indicates preparation for a strong move or reversal

Customizable Parameters:

Period : Number of previous bars for volume average calculation (default: 10)

: Number of previous bars for volume average calculation (default: 10) MA Method : Type of moving average (SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA)

: Type of moving average (SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA) Colors : Fully customizable colors for each market condition

: Fully customizable colors for each market condition Width : Adjustable histogram bar thickness

: Adjustable histogram bar thickness Decimals: Values displayed with 2 decimal precision

Usage Tips:

Green bars in an uptrend confirm strong buying pressure

Squat bars often precede significant price movements

Fake bars warn of potential reversal or weak momentum

Use in combination with price action and other indicators

Adjust the Period parameter based on your timeframe and trading style

Suggestion:

Consider using same color bars for Green and Squat bars (Volume up) and same color bars for Fade and Fake bars (Volume down)

Compatibility:

MetaTrader 5

All instruments and timeframes

Minimal system resources

Feel free to share feedback and suggestions!