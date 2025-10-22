Symbol Changer Indicator
- Indicatori
- Oladimeji Ogunseye
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 10
Symbol Changer Indicator
This is a simple yet intuitive indicator.
The indicator provide easy navigation across various symbols and across different time frames all in a chart.
The buttons are displayed on the main chart.
It is flexible and easy to use with fast response speed.
FEATURES
- Use Custom Pairs: If set to true, load all the available symbols in the Market Watch. No means it loads the pairs selected below.
- Pairs (Separated by Comma): This enables selected pairs to be loaded on chart. It must be separated by a comma sign,
- Use Custom Time Frames (Defined Below): This function determines the Time Frames. Yes Displays the selected Time frames defined below (separated by comma). Yes Displays All the Time Frames available for the broker.
- Time Frames (M1,M5,M15,etc) (Separated by Comma) : Where to add selected defined time frames
- Symbol's Suffix: This applies for Broker with attached suffix in their symbol name.
- Buttons in a horizontal row (Number): This defines the number of buttons in a row/horizontally
- Box Corner: Determines the corner where the Buttons where will placed
- Horizontal/Vertical shift: This defines how far from the corner
- Buttons Height/Width: The width and height of each button
- Font size: Choose the font size
- Button/Text Colors: This defines colors for the text and buttons features
The MT4 version is available free: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/134579?source=Site+Profile+Seller
If you have any need, you can contact me.