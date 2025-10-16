Pips Info
- Indicateurs
- Baso Ukkas
- Version: 1.0
MultiPip Range Label v2 — Lightweight Daily/Weekly/Monthly Pip Stats
MultiPip_RangeLabel_v2 is a zero-plot, ultra-light indicator that prints a compact, draggable text panel with objective range statistics—perfect for order-flow and breakout traders who need quick context without clutter.
No backgrounds, no heavy drawing—just crisp labels you can park anywhere on the chart. The header is draggable; all lines move together.
What it shows
Today – current day’s range (high–low) in pips
Last Day (date) – previous closed day’s range (optionally True Range)
Weekly Avg (N) – average of the last N closed daily bars
Monthly Avg (N) – average of the last N closed daily bars
Longest / Shortest (N) – max/min daily ranges over the last N closed bars
PipSize + Mode – the pip size currently used by the indicator
Pip conversion is automatic for common symbols:
XAU (gold) → 1 pip = $0.10 move (HFM style)
BTC (crypto) → 1 pip = 1.00 price unit
US100 / NAS100 / USA100 / USTEC / NAS (Nasdaq-100 family) → 1 pip = 0.10
Others → fallback: 10 × Point
Why traders like it
Zero-noise layout: simple labels, no panel background
Drag & drop header: reposition once, everything follows
Fast & featherweight: no buffers, no recalculation overhead
Broker-aware: automatic pip sizing, with manual overrides when needed
Works on any chart & any timeframe (calculations taken from the timeframe you choose)
Inputs (Parameters)
InpTF — Data timeframe for stats (default D1)
InpWeekBars — Count for Weekly Avg (default 5)
InpMonthBars — Count for Monthly Avg (default 22)
InpUseTrueRange — Use True Range for closed bars (default false)
InpPipMode — Pip sizing:
PIP_AUTO (auto rules above)
PIP_POINTx1 / x10 / x100 (relative to broker point)
PIP_CUSTOM (use your own value)
InpCustomPip — Custom pip size (price units) if PIP_CUSTOM
InpDecimals — Pip rounding (default 1)
Placement & Style
InpX, InpY — top-left corner (pixels)
InpLineGap — vertical spacing between lines
InpFont, InpFontSize, InpTextColor
How to use
Attach to any symbol (recommended on D1 for daily stats).
Drag the header line to reposition; the rest will follow.
Choose PIP_AUTO to let the indicator pick sane defaults for XAU/BTC/US100, or set a custom mode if your broker uses different price steps.
Set InpUseTrueRange = true if you prefer ATR-style day ranges for closed bars (Today remains High–Low by design).
Notes & Conventions
XAUUSD (HFM style): 1 pip = $0.10 price move (pip value ≈ $10 per 1.00 lot).
The “Today” line always uses simple High–Low of the current incomplete bar; historical stats use closed bars (and True Range if enabled).
The indicator draws only OBJ_LABEL—it won’t interfere with objects list clutter.
Compatibility
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Chart: Any symbol / timeframe
Works with netting and hedging accounts
Recommended MT5 build: latest stable
Changelog