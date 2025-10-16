MultiPip Range Label v2 — Lightweight Daily/Weekly/Monthly Pip Stats





MultiPip_RangeLabel_v2 is a zero-plot, ultra-light indicator that prints a compact, draggable text panel with objective range statistics—perfect for order-flow and breakout traders who need quick context without clutter.





No backgrounds, no heavy drawing—just crisp labels you can park anywhere on the chart. The header is draggable; all lines move together.





What it shows





Today – current day’s range (high–low) in pips





Last Day (date) – previous closed day’s range (optionally True Range)





Weekly Avg (N) – average of the last N closed daily bars





Monthly Avg (N) – average of the last N closed daily bars





Longest / Shortest (N) – max/min daily ranges over the last N closed bars





PipSize + Mode – the pip size currently used by the indicator





Pip conversion is automatic for common symbols:





XAU (gold) → 1 pip = $0.10 move (HFM style)





BTC (crypto) → 1 pip = 1.00 price unit





US100 / NAS100 / USA100 / USTEC / NAS (Nasdaq-100 family) → 1 pip = 0.10





Others → fallback: 10 × Point





Why traders like it





Zero-noise layout: simple labels, no panel background





Drag & drop header: reposition once, everything follows





Fast & featherweight: no buffers, no recalculation overhead





Broker-aware: automatic pip sizing, with manual overrides when needed





Works on any chart & any timeframe (calculations taken from the timeframe you choose)





Inputs (Parameters)





InpTF — Data timeframe for stats (default D1)





InpWeekBars — Count for Weekly Avg (default 5)





InpMonthBars — Count for Monthly Avg (default 22)





InpUseTrueRange — Use True Range for closed bars (default false)





InpPipMode — Pip sizing:





PIP_AUTO (auto rules above)





PIP_POINTx1 / x10 / x100 (relative to broker point)





PIP_CUSTOM (use your own value)





InpCustomPip — Custom pip size (price units) if PIP_CUSTOM





InpDecimals — Pip rounding (default 1)





Placement & Style





InpX, InpY — top-left corner (pixels)





InpLineGap — vertical spacing between lines





InpFont, InpFontSize, InpTextColor





How to use





Attach to any symbol (recommended on D1 for daily stats).





Drag the header line to reposition; the rest will follow.





Choose PIP_AUTO to let the indicator pick sane defaults for XAU/BTC/US100, or set a custom mode if your broker uses different price steps.





Set InpUseTrueRange = true if you prefer ATR-style day ranges for closed bars (Today remains High–Low by design).





Notes & Conventions





XAUUSD (HFM style): 1 pip = $0.10 price move (pip value ≈ $10 per 1.00 lot).





The “Today” line always uses simple High–Low of the current incomplete bar; historical stats use closed bars (and True Range if enabled).





The indicator draws only OBJ_LABEL—it won’t interfere with objects list clutter.





Compatibility





Platform: MetaTrader 5





Chart: Any symbol / timeframe





Works with netting and hedging accounts





Recommended MT5 build: latest stable





Changelog