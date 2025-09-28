Candle Time At Price With alerts
- Indicateurs
- Daniel Musango Nthale
- Version: 1.0
🕒 Candle Time At Price — Precision Countdown Directly Beside the Candle
Candle Time At Price is a lightweight, smart, and visually elegant indicator that displays the remaining time of the current candle right next to price — exactly where your eyes are focused. It’s designed for traders who value clean charting, precision, and zero distractions.
🔹 Key Features:
-
⏱ Real-Time Countdown — Displays the exact time left before the current candle closes.
-
📍 Price-Anchored Display — The timer moves with price, never floating or drifting away.
-
📏 Pixel-Perfect Alignment — Vertical and horizontal placement is stable across all zoom levels, with smooth transitions.
-
🔔 Smart Notifications — Optional alerts when the candle is about to close (customizable seconds), with pop-up, sound, or push.
-
⏩ Arrow & Timer Combo — A neat arrow (e.g., “< 00:15”) built into the same label for compact visual clarity.
-
🎯 Higher Timeframe Alerts — Notifications automatically activate only on M30 and above, ideal for swing or session traders.
-
🎨 Customizable Style — Set your preferred font, size, and colors, including urgent color when time runs low.
-
💡 Non-Lagging & Lightweight — Uses MT4 native objects; no chart redraws or flicker.
-
🧭 Always Visible — Stays pinned to the candle during timeframe or chart switches — no jumping to mid-screen.
⚙️ Adjustable Parameters:
-
Font settings: Typeface, size, color, and bold styling
-
Time & position: Pixel-based vertical shift, time-based horizontal offset
-
Arrow display: Toggle ON/OFF, choose ASCII “<” or symbol, spacing
-
Alerts: Set seconds-before-end, enable/disable alert modes
-
Urgency mode: Highlight timer when below defined seconds
🧩 Perfect For:
-
Price action traders
-
Scalpers needing visual candle closure cues
-
Swing traders timing entries on higher timeframes
-
Anyone wanting a clear, minimal visual of candle countdown right at price