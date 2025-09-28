Candle Time At Price With alerts

🕒 Candle Time At Price — Precision Countdown Directly Beside the Candle

Candle Time At Price is a lightweight, smart, and visually elegant indicator that displays the remaining time of the current candle right next to price — exactly where your eyes are focused. It’s designed for traders who value clean charting, precision, and zero distractions.

🔹 Key Features:

  • Real-Time Countdown — Displays the exact time left before the current candle closes.

  • 📍 Price-Anchored Display — The timer moves with price, never floating or drifting away.

  • 📏 Pixel-Perfect Alignment — Vertical and horizontal placement is stable across all zoom levels, with smooth transitions.

  • 🔔 Smart Notifications — Optional alerts when the candle is about to close (customizable seconds), with pop-up, sound, or push.

  • Arrow & Timer Combo — A neat arrow (e.g., “< 00:15”) built into the same label for compact visual clarity.

  • 🎯 Higher Timeframe Alerts — Notifications automatically activate only on M30 and above, ideal for swing or session traders.

  • 🎨 Customizable Style — Set your preferred font, size, and colors, including urgent color when time runs low.

  • 💡 Non-Lagging & Lightweight — Uses MT4 native objects; no chart redraws or flicker.

  • 🧭 Always Visible — Stays pinned to the candle during timeframe or chart switches — no jumping to mid-screen.

⚙️ Adjustable Parameters:

  • Font settings: Typeface, size, color, and bold styling

  • Time & position: Pixel-based vertical shift, time-based horizontal offset

  • Arrow display: Toggle ON/OFF, choose ASCII “<” or symbol, spacing

  • Alerts: Set seconds-before-end, enable/disable alert modes

  • Urgency mode: Highlight timer when below defined seconds

🧩 Perfect For:

  • Price action traders

  • Scalpers needing visual candle closure cues

  • Swing traders timing entries on higher timeframes

  • Anyone wanting a clear, minimal visual of candle countdown right at price


