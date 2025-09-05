Trade Manager XAU FX Only

Trade Manager - XAU-FX Only

 

- !! TRY ON DEMO FIRST !!

- !! compatible for Gold (XAU-USD), and Major Pairs, No crypto, Indices, and any other !! 

- A professional order management tool for Meta Trader 5 that simplifies trade execution, risk control, and position management. It is designed for both manual lot input and Auto lot calculations depending on SL, Risk %, providing a reliable and user-friendly interface optimized for all screen resolutions.

The tool offers flexible risk management with both manual and automatic lot sizing based on account balance and selected risk percentage. Traders can set stop loss and take profit in pips or use the built-in Risk–Reward mode for automatic target calculation. Advanced functions such as break-even with offset, 1:1 risk-free partial close, and customizable trailing stops ensure that positions are protected and profits are secured. Visual trade lines and colour customization make it easy to monitor SL, TP, BE, and trailing levels directly on the chart.

Additional features include real-time alerts for SL, TP, BE, and trailing events, and built-in symbol checks to prevent errors when trading unsupported instruments. The compact and optimized control panel provides quick access to buy/sell buttons, trade management tools, and account information, making Trade Manager a complete solution for efficient and professional trade management.

Main Features

  • Manual and automatic lot sizing based on account balance and risk percentage

  • Stop Loss and Take Profit in pips, or automatic calculation using Risk–Reward ratio

  • Break-even with optional offset for securing trades after reaching profit

  • 1:1 risk-free function with automatic 50% partial close, and SL to breakeven with a button press with offset

  • Customizable trailing stop system with start, gap, and step parameters

  • Visual SL, TP, BE, and trailing levels with optional custom line colours

  • Real-time alerts for Stop Loss, Take Profit, Break-Even, and Trailing Stop events

  • Symbol compatibility checks to prevent errors on unsupported instruments

  • Compact 420px control panel with buy/sell buttons, quick close options, and account information

How to Use

  1. Attach Trade Manager to your chart (optimized for Gold and major Forex pairs).

  2. Set your preferred Risk % or manually enter the lot size.

  3. Define Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) in pips, or enable Risk–Reward mode to auto-calculate TP.

  4. Place a trade using the BUY or SELL button.

  5. The EA will automatically set SL and TP. If risk-free or trailing stop is enabled, they will activate as the trade moves into profit.

  6. Monitor your position visually on the chart with clearly drawn SL, TP, BE, and trailing lines.

  7. Use quick action buttons such as Close All, Close Profit, Close Loss, or Close 50% to manage trades instantly.

Example Workflow:

  • Account balance: $10,000

  • Risk: 1%

  • Stop Loss: 25 pips

  • Risk–Reward: 1:2

  • EA calculates the lot size automatically (if turned on), When you place a trade, SL is set to 25 pips and TP to 50 pips.

  • At +25 pips, the EA closes half the position (if turned on)

  • A trailing stop activates after +20 pips to secure additional profit (if turned on)


Filtrer:
Harsh Patel
20
Harsh Patel 2025.09.14 13:39 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Joshi Spandan Anandbhai
122
Joshi Spandan Anandbhai 2025.09.13 14:16 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Répondre à l'avis