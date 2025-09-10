Burning Scalper

🔥 Burning Scalper - Advanced MFI Trading System

📊 Indicator Description

Burning Scalper is a comprehensive trading system based on an enhanced Money Flow Index (MFI) indicator, designed for precise identification of market entry and exit points. The indicator combines volume and price analysis, providing traders with a complete picture of market dynamics.

💡 Key Features

🎯 Intelligent Trading Signals
The indicator automatically identifies optimal market entry points by analyzing extreme overbought and oversold zones. Buy arrows appear at local minimums in the oversold zone, sell arrows appear at local maximums in the overbought zone.

📈 Divergences
The system automatically finds and displays classic divergences between price movement and indicator readings, which often precede trend reversals. Green lines show bullish divergences, red lines show bearish divergences.

🎨 Visual Zone Indication
The indicator line changes color when entering critical zones, instantly informing the trader about the current market state. Cyan color - oversold zone, purple color - overbought zone, gray color - neutral zone.

⚙️ Indicator Parameters

📂 General Settings

InpBarsLimit (default: 1000 )
Limits the number of bars for indicator calculation. Set 0 to analyze entire history.
Example: 500 bars is sufficient for M1 scalping, you can set 2000 for D1 analysis.

InpPeriod (default: 14 )
MFI calculation period. Lower values make the indicator more sensitive.
Example: use 8-10 for scalping, 14-21 for medium-term trading.

InpLowerLevel (default: 20 )
Oversold level. Below this level the market is considered oversold.
Example: can be reduced to 15 on volatile pairs, keep 20 on calm ones.

InpUpperLevel (default: 80 )
Overbought level. Above this level the market is considered overbought.
Example: set 85 for conservative trading, 75 for aggressive.

📂 Signal Settings

InpBufferZone (default: 2.0 )
Buffer zone for color indication activation. Prevents false signals.
Example: increase to 3-5 on volatile instruments.

InpMinMFIDifference (default: 5.0 )
Minimum difference between consecutive signals in the same zone.
Example: set 3-4 for position averaging, 7-10 for single entries.

InpLocalExtremeBars (default: 3 )
Number of bars for local extremum detection.
Example: use 1-2 for quick trades, 5-7 for precise entries.

📂 Divergence Settings

InpShowDivergence (default: true )
Enables/disables divergence display.

InpMaxDivergenceDistance (default: 50 )
Maximum distance between peaks for divergence detection.
Example: increase to 70-100 on H4 and above, decrease to 30 on M15 and below.

InpDivergencePeriod (default: 5 )
Strictness of peak detection for divergences.
Example: set 7-10 for clear signals, 3-4 for all possible ones.

📂 Color Settings
Complete customization of the indicator's color scheme for your trading platform and personal preferences. Customize colors of lines, arrows and levels to your liking.

🎯 Ready-to-Use Parameter Sets

🔥 Aggressive Scalping (M1-M5)
InpPeriod = 8
InpLowerLevel = 25
InpUpperLevel = 75
InpBufferZone = 1.5
InpMinMFIDifference = 3.0
InpLocalExtremeBars = 2
InpShowDivergence = false

Application: Quick trades on highly liquid pairs during active trading sessions

📈 Balanced Day Trading (M30-H1)
InpPeriod = 14
InpLowerLevel = 20
InpUpperLevel = 80
InpBufferZone = 2.0
InpMinMFIDifference = 5.0
InpLocalExtremeBars = 3
InpShowDivergence = true
InpMaxDivergenceDistance = 40

Application: Major currency pairs, gold, indices during the trading day

💎 Conservative Swing (H4-D1)
InpPeriod = 21
InpLowerLevel = 15
InpUpperLevel = 85
InpBufferZone = 3.0
InpMinMFIDifference = 8.0
InpLocalExtremeBars = 5
InpShowDivergence = true
InpMaxDivergenceDistance = 70
InpDivergencePeriod = 7

Application: Medium-term positions on trending instruments

🚀 Cryptocurrency Mode
InpPeriod = 10
InpLowerLevel = 15
InpUpperLevel = 85
InpBufferZone = 3.5
InpMinMFIDifference = 7.0
InpLocalExtremeBars = 2
InpShowDivergence = true
InpMaxDivergenceDistance = 60

Application: Volatile cryptocurrency pairs with high trading volume

📌 Key Features

• Smart signal filtering - prevents multiple entries at the same level
• Adaptive color indication - instant visual assessment of market situation
• Precise extremum detection - entries only at real reversal points
• Optimized performance - fast operation even when analyzing thousands of bars
• Flexible configuration - adaptation to any trading style and instrument

💼 Professional Application

Burning Scalper is ideal for traders who value precision entries and clear signals. The indicator is effective both in manual trading and as a foundation for automated trading systems. The combination of volume and price analysis makes it an indispensable tool for working in modern financial markets.
Produits recommandés
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.52 (29)
Indicateurs
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
Easy GOLD MT5
Franck Martin
4 (39)
Experts
Easy Gold is the latest addition to the BotGPT family. It is surprising and very powerful. It is ideal for beginners due to its simplicity.  There is absolutely nothing to do, it's 100% automated, simply indicate the percentage of risk you want to take per trade and the EA is ready. Whatever your capital, the EA takes care of everything. Optimized on (XAUUSD).  Unleash all the power with the professional version (AGI Gold) and its connection to the neural network, available in my store. My othe
FREE
Trend Catcher with Alert MT5
Issam Kassas
4.58 (125)
Indicateurs
Le Capteur de Tendance : La Stratégie du Capteur de Tendance avec Indicateur d'Alerte est un outil d'analyse technique polyvalent qui aide les traders à identifier les tendances du marché et les points d'entrée et de sortie potentiels. Elle présente une stratégie dynamique de Capteur de Tendance, s'adaptant aux conditions du marché pour une représentation visuelle claire de la direction de la tendance. Les traders peuvent personnaliser les paramètres selon leurs préférences et leur tolérance a
FREE
Easy Correlations Indicator
Ioannis Xenos
Indicateurs
Easy Correlations Indicator The Easy Correlations Indicator is designed to help traders analyze the relationship between two correlated instruments. By monitoring the distance between their Relative Strength Index (RSI) values, the indicator highlights situations where one instrument has moved significantly further than the other. This creates potential trading opportunities: Sell the stronger instrument (overstretched RSI) Buy the weaker instrument (lagging RSI) Because the positions are opened
FREE
Cumulative Delta Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicateurs
Cumulative Delta Indicator for MetaTrader 5 The Cumulative Delta Indicator is a dedicated volume analysis tool on MetaTrader 5 that monitors market buying and selling pressure. By comparing order flow data, it displays cumulative volume changes to help traders identify divergence signals. This MT5 indicator supports the detection of strong market trends, enhances liquidity analysis, and confirms price action behavior. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Installation  |  Cumulativ
FREE
LT Donchian Channel
Thiago Duarte
4.83 (6)
Indicateurs
Donchian Channel is an indicator created by Richard Donchian. It is formed by taking the highest high and the lowest low of the last specified period in candles. The area between high and low is the channel for the chosen period. Its configuration is simple. It is possible to have the average between the upper and lower lines, plus you have alerts when price hits one side. If you have any questions or find any bugs, please contact me. Enjoy!
FREE
Intraday Momentum Index IMI
Danilo Hudson Couto Monteiro
Indicateurs
Indicador IMI (Intraday Momentum Index) Descrição O Indicador IMI (Intraday Momentum Index) é uma poderosa ferramenta de análise técnica desenvolvida para identificar a força do momentum e potenciais reversões no mercado. Este indicador quantifica a relação entre ganhos e perdas durante um período específico, ajudando traders a avaliar a dinâmica atual do mercado. Características Oscila entre 0 e 100, facilitando a interpretação das condições de mercado Identifica com precisão áreas de sobrecomp
FREE
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.85 (48)
Indicateurs
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
Indicateurs
Description générale Cet indicateur est une version améliorée du Canal Donchian classique, enrichie de fonctionnalités pratiques pour le trading réel. En plus des trois lignes standard (supérieure, inférieure et ligne médiane), le système détecte les cassures et les affiche visuellement avec des flèches sur le graphique, en montrant uniquement la ligne opposée à la direction actuelle de la tendance pour une lecture plus claire. L’indicateur comprend : Signaux visuels : flèches colorées lors des
FREE
Donchian Channel DC
Renato Takahashi
Indicateurs
Donchian Channel DC is the indicator of Donchian Channels, that plots maximum and minimum values of a specific period, besides mean value line. It´s possible to configure simple period for analysis and the indicator will plot all three values. You can trade with this indicator as trend or reversal, according to each strategy. Do not let to test others indicators as soon as others expert advisors.
CurvedSmoothChannelEnhanced
Roman Surmanidze
5 (1)
Indicateurs
CurvedSmoothChannel_Enhanced - Enhanced Price Channel Indicator **CurvedSmoothChannel_Enhanced** is a powerful and visually appealing price channel indicator designed for MetaTrader 5 that helps you identify trends, potential reversals, and key price levels with precision. This enhanced version combines the power of the Hull Moving Average (HMA) and John Ehlers' Super Smooth Filter, creating a dynamic, adaptive channel that adjusts to market conditions across multiple time frames. #### Key Fea
FREE
Bollinger and Envelope candle extremes
Paul Conrad Carlson
Indicateurs
Indicator and Expert Adviser  EA Available in the comments section of this product. Download with Indicator must have indicator installed for EA to work. Mt5 indicator alerts for bollinger band and envelope extremes occurring at the same time. Buy signal alerts occur when A bullish candle has formed below both the lower bollinger band and the lower envelope  Bar must open and close below both these indicators. Sell signal occur when A bear bar is formed above the upper bollinger band and upper
FREE
Mitimom
Danil Poletavkin
Indicateurs
The indicator is based on Robert Miner's methodology described in his book "High probability trading strategies" and displays signals along with momentum of 2 timeframes. A Stochastic oscillator is used as a momentum indicator. The settings speak for themselves period_1 is the current timeframe, 'current' period_2 is indicated - the senior timeframe is 4 or 5 times larger than the current one. For example, if the current one is 5 minutes, then the older one will be 20 minutes The rest of the s
FREE
High Low Open Close
Alexandre Borela
4.98 (42)
Indicateurs
Si vous aimez ce projet, laissez un examen 5 étoiles. Cet indicateur tire les prix ouverts, élevés, bas et de fermeture pour les prix spécifiés période et il peut être ajusté pour un fuseau horaire spécifique. Il s ' agit là d ' un niveau important qui s ' intéresse à de nombreux domaines institutionnels et professionnels. traders et peut être utile pour vous de connaître les endroits où ils pourraient être plus active. Les périodes disponibles sont les suivantes : Jour précédent. Semaine pré
FREE
VFI Quantum
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Introducing VFI (Volume Flow Indicator) – a trading indicator that analyzes the relationship between volume and price movement to identify key trading opportunities. The indicator displays the strength and direction of volume flow, providing clear signals about potential entry and exit points. Signals are formed based on zero line crossovers, crossovers between the VFI line and its exponential moving average (EMA), and when the indicator exits overbought and oversold zones. Attention! This stra
FREE
Sideway Trend Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicateurs
Sideway Trend Indicator for MetaTrader 5 The Sideway Trend Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a practical analytical tool designed to detect consolidation phases where the market lacks directional movement. During such periods of reduced volatility, the indicator visualizes the range-bound behavior. Once the price breaks out of this sideways phase, the tool issues clear entry signals, enabling traders to act with improved timing and accuracy. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Instal
FREE
Nem Nem
Taha Saber Ashour Kamel
Indicateurs
Nem Nem is super accurate mt5 indicator it is working with any pair any time frame it will show and provide you with high Winrate signal you can use for forex pairs , gold and any other pairs it is easy to use also you can see the white lines for starting and end of signals it will help you to read the chart and enter and make correct decisions in trades. also it  will be clear for you when to enter and exit from any trades
FREE
Dual RSI
Paul Conrad Carlson
3 (1)
Indicateurs
Indicator alerts for Dual Relative strength index rsi. Large rsi preset at 14 is below 30 small rsi preset at 4 is below 10 for buy bullish signals . Large rsi preset are 14 is above 70 small rsi preset at 4 is above 90 for sell bearish signals . Includes mobile and terminal alerts. draws lines when alerts. This indicator can help identify extremes and then the tops or bottoms of those extremes .
FREE
PZ Penta O MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.5 (4)
Indicateurs
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
Moving line
Jun Chao Jiang
Indicateurs
The one minute chart has a bug, but the one-day chart can still be used after deleting the bug and reloading the indicators, This indicator can be used to determine how far the indicator goes up to place an order to buy, how far it goes down to place an order to sell, and not placing an order until it reaches this distance, which is considered oscillation, open an account gift index
FREE
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.69 (13)
Indicateurs
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
Scalping PullBack Signal
Quang Huy Quach
Indicateurs
1. Overview The Scalping PullBack Signal indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify scalping opportunities based on potential pullback and reversal signals. This tool is particularly useful on lower timeframes (below 15 minutes) but can also be applied on higher timeframes for longer-term trades. This indicator integrates several key analytical components, providing a comprehensive view of trends and potential entry/exit points, helping you make quick and e
FREE
ZP Day Trading Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
5 (6)
Indicateurs
ZP Day Trading Indicator in MT5 The ZP Day Trading Indicator is one of the tools developed based on Price Action trading style concepts in MetaTrader 5. This indicator uses color-coded boxes to identify Trading Ranges on the chart. A trading range forms when the price moves within a specific range between a resistance level (ceiling) and a support level (floor) over a period of time. In such scenarios, buyers and sellers reach equilibrium within the defined range. «Indicator Installation & User
FREE
Half ma
Artem Svistunov
Indicateurs
The Half ma arrow indicator for the MetaTrader 5 trading terminal is a simple but effective tool that gives a signal about a change in the current trend. The Half ma indicator looks like a solid dynamic line that changes color at the points where the trend changes. At these points, the indicator draws arrows of the corresponding color and direction.The Half ma arrow indicator for the MT5 terminal is not an independent source of input signals. It will be most effective to use it as a trend filte
Bollinger Bands B
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.5 (2)
Indicateurs
John Bollinger created this indicator in 2010 as a way to read the original indicator (Bollinger Bands) in a more "technical" way, shown as an oscillator. The typical range of the Bollinger Bands %B is 0 - 0.5 - 1.0, where "0" represents the lower band, the "0.5" the middle band, and "1" the upper band. The line on the indicator represents the Closing prices. As simple as that. SETTINGS Bollinger Bands period of analysis Standard Deviation multiplier Shift Price type to be analyzed If you like
FREE
MACD Enhanced
Nikita Berdnikov
Indicateurs
Introducing the MACD  Enhanced – an advanced MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator that provides traders with extended capabilities for trend and momentum analysis in financial markets. The indicator uses the difference between the fast and slow exponential moving averages to determine momentum, direction, and strength of the trend, creating clear visual signals for potential entry and exit points. Attention! To achieve the best results, it is recommended to adapt the indicator
FREE
Haven Key Levels PDH PDL
Maksim Tarutin
5 (6)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur   "Haven Key Levels PDH PDL"   aide les traders à visualiser les niveaux clés sur le graphique. Il marque automatiquement les niveaux suivants : DO (Daily Open)   — Niveau d'ouverture du jour. NYM (New York Midnight)   — Niveau de minuit à New York. PDH (Previous Day High)   — Plus haut du jour précédent. PDL (Previous Day Low)   — Plus bas du jour précédent. WO (Weekly Open)   — Niveau d'ouverture de la semaine. MO (Monthly Open)   — Niveau d'ouverture du mois. PWH (Previous Week
FREE
Trendline mt5 indicator
David Muriithi
3 (1)
Indicateurs
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
Tops and Bottoms Indicator
Josue De Matos Silva
4.6 (5)
Indicateurs
Tops & Bottoms Indicator FREE   Tops abd Bottoms:   An effective indicator for your trades The tops and bottoms indicator helps you to find  ascending and descending channel formations with indications of ascending and/or descending tops and bottoms. In addition, it  show possibles  opportunities with a small yellow circle when the indicator encounters an impulse formation. This indicator provide to you  more security and speed in making entry decisions. Also test our FREE advisor indicator:  
FREE
OrderBook Cumulative Indicator
Stanislav Korotky
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Order Book, known also as Market Book, market depth, Level 2, - is a dynamically updated table with current volumes of orders to buy and to sell specific financial instument at price levels near Bid and Ask. MetaTrader 5 provides the means for receiving market book from your broker, but in real time only, without access to its history. The indicator OrderBook Cumulative Indicator accumulates market book data online and visualizes them on the chart. In addition, the indicator can show the market
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.98 (65)
Indicateurs
Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L’outil exclusif « Bomber Utility », qui accompagne automatiquement chaque opération de trading, fixe les niveaux de Stop Loss et de Take Profit, et clôture les positions selon les règles de la stratégie Des fichiers de configuration (set files) pour adapter l’indicateur à différents actifs Des set files pour configurer le Bomber Utility selon différents modes : « Risque Minimum », « Risque Équilibré » et « Stratégie d’Attente » U
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.87 (91)
Indicateurs
Indicateur de tendance, solution unique révolutionnaire pour le trading et le filtrage des tendances avec toutes les fonctionnalités de tendance importantes intégrées dans un seul outil ! Il s'agit d'un indicateur multi-période et multi-devises 100 % non repeint qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments : forex, matières premières, crypto-monnaies, indices et actions. Trend Screener est un indicateur de suivi de tendance efficace qui fournit des signaux de tendance fléchés avec des
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (22)
Indicateurs
Combien de fois avez-vous acheté un indicateur de trading avec d' excellents backtests, des preuves de performance sur compte réel avec des chiffres fantastiques et des statistiques partout , mais après l'avoir utilisé, vous finissez par faire sauter votre compte ? Vous ne devriez pas faire confiance à un signal seul, vous devez savoir pourquoi il est apparu en premier lieu, et c'est ce que RelicusRoad Pro fait de mieux ! Manuel d'utilisation + Stratégies + Vidéos de formation + Groupe privé ave
Gold Stuff mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.92 (189)
Indicateurs
Gold Stuff mt5 est un indicateur de tendance conçu spécifiquement pour l'or et peut également être utilisé sur n'importe quel instrument financier. L'indicateur ne se redessine pas et ne traîne pas. Délai recommandé H1. Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour obtenir les réglages et un bonus personnel !   Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre indicateur Strong Support et Trend Scanner, veuillez envoyer un message privé. moi!   RÉGLAGES Dessiner la flèche - on off. dessiner d
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.85 (20)
Indicateurs
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe est un outil d’analyse de marché en temps réel développé sur la base du cadre Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Il analyse automatiquement les points de retournement et les zones clés sur plusieurs périodes, en mettant l’accent sur la fourniture de signaux sans repaint et en mettant en évidence les Points d’Intérêt (POI). De plus, il dispose d’un système de niveaux Fibonacci automatiques qui trace automatiquement les lignes de Fibonacci pour aider à détecter
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (15)
Indicateurs
Je vous présente un excellent indicateur technique : Grabber, qui fonctionne comme une stratégie de trading "tout-en-un", prête à l'emploi. En un seul code sont intégrés des outils puissants d'analyse technique du marché, des signaux de trading (flèches), des fonctions d'alerte et des notifications push. Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L'utilitaire Grabber : pour la gestion automatique des ordres ouverts Un guide vidéo étape par étape : pour apprendre à installe
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capit
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.84 (19)
Indicateurs
FX Volume : Découvrez le Sentiment du Marché tel que perçu par un Courtier Présentation Rapide Vous souhaitez faire passer votre approche de trading au niveau supérieur ? FX Volume vous fournit, en temps réel, des informations sur la manière dont les traders particuliers et les courtiers sont positionnés—bien avant la publication de rapports retardés comme le COT. Que vous visiez des gains réguliers ou recherchiez simplement un avantage plus solide sur les marchés, FX Volume vous aide à repére
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.63 (40)
Indicateurs
Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que ce système de trading est un indicateur non repeint, non redessiné et non retardé, ce qui le rend idéal pour le trading manuel et automatisé. Cours en ligne, manuel et téléchargement de préréglages. Le "Système de Trading Smart Trend MT5" est une solution de trading complète conçue pour les traders débutants et expérimentés. Il combine plus de 10 indicateurs premium et propose plus de 7 stratégies de trading robustes, ce qui en fait un choix polyvalent
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Indicateurs
Zones de retournement - niveaux / Zones actives d'un acteur majeur INSTRUCTIONS RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS   ENG   /   Version MT4 CHAQUE ACHETEUR DE CET INDICATEUR       OBTENEZ EN PLUS   GRATUITEMENT   : 3 mois       accès aux signaux de trading du service       SUPER SIGNAUX       — points d’entrée prêts à l’emploi selon l’algorithme TPSproSYSTEM. 3 mois       accès à des supports de formation avec des mises à jour régulières - immersion dans la stratégie et la croissance professionnelle. Assist
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (19)
Indicateurs
PUMPING STATION – Votre stratégie personnelle «tout compris» Nous vous présentons PUMPING STATION – un indicateur Forex révolutionnaire qui transformera votre façon de trader en une expérience à la fois efficace et passionnante. Ce n’est pas seulement un assistant, mais un véritable système de trading complet, doté d’algorithmes puissants pour vous aider à trader de manière plus stable. En achetant ce produit, vous recevez GRATUITEMENT : Fichiers de configuration exclusifs : pour un réglage auto
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Indicateurs
VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Fonctions principales : Signaux d'entrée précis SANS RENDU ! Si un signal apparaît, il reste d’actualité ! Il s'agit d'une différence importante par rapport aux indicateurs de redessinage, qui peuvent fournir un signal puis le modifier, ce qui peut entraîner une perte de fonds en dépôt. Vous pouvez désormais entrer sur le marché avec plus de probabilité et de précision. Il existe également une fonction de coloration
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (16)
Indicateurs
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5   est une tendance unique 10 en 1 suivant un indicateur multi-période   100% non repeint   qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments:   forex ,   matières premières ,   crypto-monnaies ,   indices ,  actions .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  déterminera la tendance actuelle à ses débuts, en rassemblant des informations et des données à partir d'un maximum de 10 indicateurs standard, qui sont: Indice de mouvement directionnel moyen (ADX) Indice de canal de m
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (2)
Indicateurs
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.67 (51)
Indicateurs
AtBot : Comment ça fonctionne et comment l'utiliser ### Comment ça fonctionne L'indicateur "AtBot" pour la plateforme MT5 génère des signaux d'achat et de vente en utilisant une combinaison d'outils d'analyse technique. Il intègre la Moyenne Mobile Simple (SMA), la Moyenne Mobile Exponentielle (EMA) et l'indice de la Plage Vraie Moyenne (ATR) pour identifier les opportunités de trading. De plus, il peut utiliser des bougies Heikin Ashi pour améliorer la précision des signaux. Laissez un avis ap
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Gold Entry Sniper – Tableau de Bord ATR Multi-Unités de Temps pour Scalping et Swing Trading sur l'Or Gold Entry Sniper est un indicateur avancé pour MetaTrader 5 qui fournit des signaux d'achat/vente précis sur XAUUSD et autres actifs, basé sur la logique de Trailing Stop ATR et l' analyse multi-unités de temps . Caractéristiques et Avantages Clés Analyse Multi-Unités de Temps – Affiche les tendances en M1, M5, M15 sur un seul tableau. Trailing Stop Basé sur l'ATR – Ajuste automatiquement selon
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (16)
Indicateurs
Présentation de   Quantum TrendPulse   , l'outil de trading ultime qui combine la puissance de   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   et   Stochastic   dans un seul indicateur complet pour maximiser votre potentiel de trading. Conçu pour les traders qui recherchent précision et efficacité, cet indicateur vous aide à identifier les tendances du marché, les changements de dynamique et les points d'entrée et de sortie optimaux en toute confiance. Caractéristiques principales : Intégration SuperTrend :   suivez f
Risk Killer AI Navigator MT5
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (1)
Indicateurs
RiskKILLER_AI Navigator est un Assistant de Direction de Marché et de Stratégie Multi-timeframe basé sur l'IA. La performance en trading consiste à comprendre le marché comme le font les professionnels. C'est exactement ce que propose le RiskKILLER_AI Navigator : Bénéficiez d'analyses institutionnelles avec l'analyse de tendance, de sentiment et macro driven par l'IA externe à MQL5 , adaptée à votre style de trading. Après l'achat, pour obtenir le Manuel de l'Utilisateur : 1. postez un commentai
Smart Breakout Channels MT5 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Offre spéciale : ALL TOOLS , seulement 35 $ chacun ! Nouveaux outils   à   30 $   pendant la   première semaine   ou pour   les 3 premiers achats  !  Chaîne Trading Tools sur MQL5  : rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour recevoir mes dernières actualités Cet indicateur trace des zones de détection de rupture, appelées “Smart Breakout Channels”, basées sur un mouvement des prix normalisé par la volatilité. Ces zones sont affichées sous forme de boîtes dynamiques avec superpositions de volume. L’outil dé
Italo Arrows Indicator MT5
Italo Santana Gomes
Indicateurs
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (20)
Indicateurs
FX Power : Analysez la force des devises pour des décisions de trading plus intelligentes Aperçu FX Power est l'outil essentiel pour comprendre la force réelle des principales devises et de l'or, quelles que soient les conditions du marché. En identifiant les devises fortes à acheter et les faibles à vendre, FX Power simplifie vos décisions de trading et révèle des opportunités à forte probabilité. Que vous suiviez les tendances ou anticipiez les retournements à l'aide de valeurs extrêmes de D
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (13)
Indicateurs
Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que cet outil de trading est un indicateur non repeint, non redessiné et non retardé, ce qui le rend idéal pour le trading professionnel. Cours en ligne, manuel utilisateur et démonstration. L'indicateur Smart Price Action Concepts est un outil très puissant à la fois pour les nouveaux et les traders expérimentés. Il regroupe plus de 20 indicateurs utiles en un seul, combinant des idées de trading avancées telles que l'analyse du trader Inner Circle et le
MTF Supply Demand Zones MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Nouvelle génération de zones d'approvisionnement et de demande automatisées. Algorithme nouveau et innovant qui fonctionne sur n'importe quel graphique. Toutes les zones sont créées dynamiquement en fonction de l'action des prix du marché. DEUX TYPES D'ALERTES --> 1) QUAND LE PRIX ATTEINT UNE ZONE 2) QUAND UNE NOUVELLE ZONE SE FORME Vous n'obtenez pas un indicateur inutile de plus. Vous obtenez une stratégie de trading complète avec des résultats prouvés.     Nouvelles fonctionnalités:   
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
L'indicateur « Dynamic Scalper System MT5 » est conçu pour la méthode de scalping, permettant de trader au sein des vagues de tendance. Testé sur les principales paires de devises et l'or, il est compatible avec d'autres instruments de trading. Fournit des signaux pour l'ouverture de positions à court terme le long de la tendance, avec un support supplémentaire pour les fluctuations de prix. Principe de l'indicateur : De grandes flèches déterminent la direction de la tendance. Un algorithme de
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicateurs
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicateurs
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicateurs
L’indicateur ACB Breakout Arrows fournit un signal d’entrée crucial sur le marché en détectant un modèle de rupture spécifique. Il analyse en continu le graphique à la recherche d’un momentum établi dans une direction et déclenche un signal précis juste avant le mouvement principal. Obtenez le scanner multi-actifs et multi-unités de temps ici - Scanner pour ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 Fonctionnalités principales Les niveaux de Stop Loss et Take Profit sont fournis par l’indicateur. Inclut un table
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.81 (21)
Indicateurs
Support And Resistance Screener est dans un indicateur de niveau pour MetaTrader qui fournit plusieurs outils à l'intérieur d'un indicateur. Les outils disponibles sont : 1. Filtre de structure de marché. 2. Zone de repli haussier. 3. Zone de recul baissier. 4. Points pivots quotidiens 5. points pivots hebdomadaires 6. Points pivots mensuels 7. Support et résistance forts basés sur le modèle harmonique et le volume. 8. Zones au niveau de la banque. OFFRE D'UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE : L'indicateur de sup
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Indicateurs
FX Levels : Des zones de Support et Résistance d’une Précision Exceptionnelle pour Tous les Marchés Présentation Rapide Vous recherchez un moyen fiable pour déterminer des niveaux de support et résistance dans n’importe quel marché—paires de devises, indices, actions ou matières premières ? FX Levels associe la méthode traditionnelle « Lighthouse » à une approche dynamique de pointe, offrant une précision quasi universelle. Grâce à notre expérience réelle avec des brokers et à des mises à jour
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicateurs
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Plus de l'auteur
MT5 to Telegram Repeater
Stepan Sinic
Utilitaires
### Panneau Telegram FTBP - Votre Centre de Notification sur le Graphique Le **Panneau Telegram FTBP** n'est pas seulement un Expert Advisor, mais un outil complet pour les traders qui souhaitent recevoir des notifications instantanées de leurs transactions sur Telegram et gérer le style visuel de leur terminal. Le produit est entièrement gratuit ! ### Caractéristiques Principales * **Notifications instantanées sur Telegram :** Recevez des alertes pour chaque transaction ouverte et fermée, y
Veritas EA
Stepan Sinic
Experts
Veritas EA : Une Réinvention du Trading Algorithmique La Philosophie Veritas Après de nombreuses années dans l'industrie, nous sommes convaincus que les modèles statiques ne fonctionnent pas sur ces marchés. Veritas — est la preuve que seul un modèle dynamique peut l'emporter. Nous avons conçu ce robot sur la base de deux principes : une transparence totale et aucune logique statique. L'algorithme s'adapte en permanence aux conditions du marché, car chaque jour sur le marché est unique. Notre ob
TrenderFlex PRO
Stepan Sinic
Indicateurs
TrendFlex Pro - Système Professionnel de Canaux Adaptatifs TrendFlex Pro est un indicateur innovant de nouvelle génération qui utilise des enveloppes gaussiennes adaptatives pour identifier avec précision les niveaux de support et de résistance dynamiques. L'indicateur s'ajuste automatiquement à la volatilité du marché et génère des signaux de trading de haute précision. Avantages Clés : Technologie Adaptative - s'ajuste automatiquement à tout instrument et horizon de temps Deux Modes d
Chart Revolution EA
Stepan Sinic
Utilitaires
CHART REVOLUTION EA - Une Révolution dans le Trading Semi-Automatique ! Fatigué de l'interface standard et peu pratique de MT5 ? Oubliez le passage constant d'une fenêtre à l'autre et les calculs complexes ! Chart Revolution EA est un panneau de trading professionnel de nouvelle génération qui transformera votre graphique en un centre de commande complet pour le trader ! POURQUOI CHOISIR CHART REVOLUTION ? Tout sur un seul écran - plus de fenêtres superflues Exécution instantanée - ouvr
BluePrint Adaptive Trader
Stepan Sinic
Indicateurs
BluePrint Adaptive Trader - Professional Trading System Advanced Channel Trading System based on our proprietary TrenderFlex PRO algorithm Learn more about TrenderFlex PRO KEY FEATURES • TrenderFlex PRO Channel Technology - Advanced channel calculation based on our proven algorithm • Adaptive Risk Management - Automatic TP/SL calculation based on channel width • Win Rate Statistics - Real-time tracking of TP1, TP2, TP3 success rates • Multi-Timeframe Analysis - Monitor 7 timeframes simultaneou
Reflex Panel
Stepan Sinic
Utilitaires
CHART REVOLUTION EA - Une Révolution dans le Trading Semi-Automatique ! Fatigué de l'interface standard et peu pratique de MT5 ? Oubliez le passage constant d'une fenêtre à l'autre et les calculs complexes ! Chart Revolution EA est un panneau de trading professionnel de nouvelle génération qui transformera votre graphique en un centre de commande complet pour le trader ! POURQUOI CHOISIR CHART REVOLUTION ? Tout sur un seul écran - plus de fenêtres superflues Exécution instantanée - ouvr
Filtrer:
FutureSoul
101
FutureSoul 2025.09.19 12:34 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Répondre à l'avis