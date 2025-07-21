Early Tide

Overview

Early Tide MT5 is an intraday breakout-retest strategy designed to identify probabilistic continuation opportunities. Instead of entering immediately on a breakout, the EA calculates a retest zone based on volatility thresholds and waits for a structured rejection before entering the market. This approach filters out many common false breakouts and aligns with how price tends to behave around key structural levels — especially during periods of low to moderate volatility compression. Early Tide is not reliant on indicators such as moving averages or oscillators. The core engine is built on deterministic, formula-based logic, rather than reactive signals or discretionary patterns. It uses predefined mathematical thresholds to calculate breakout-retarget zones which makes the system highly systematic, and easy to validate across markets whilst also being adaptable to most conditions.

DISCLAIMER:
Early Tide is a probabilistic, rule-based strategy — not a guarantee of profit. Like any system, it can experience losing streaks or drawdowns, especially during volatile regime shifts or illiquid conditions. There will be periods of consecutive losses. This EA is designed for structured execution, not for gambling, grid recovery, or overnight flipping. Performance depends on your risk settings, broker conditions, and how you deploy it. If you're uncomfortable with risk or expect instant profits, this system may not be suitable for you. Please test thoroughly in demo before going live.

Key Features

1. Break and Retest Logic - Instead of instantly entering on a breakout, it will wait for price to reject and determine a premium entry
2. Adaptable Retest Zones - The calculation of probabilistic retest zones will depend on the current market context and volatility
3. No Grid and Martingale - SL/TP is determined, no high risk recovery logic. all entries are probabilistic
4. Market Adaptive Exit Management - Uses ATR Based TP/SL for effective Stop Loss and Take Profit Placement. the placement of the stops will depend on market movement and volatility
5. Effective Money Management - Options to use Fixed Lots or Risk a % of Account Balance. The EA will automatically calculate the optimal sizing of your entry if you use Risk %. Calculation depends on the SL Size
6. Full Control over Trading Hours - Options to enable certain days and start of trading is present, decreasing the risk of overexposure to the market
7. Visual Clarity – The system visually draws the Retest Zones directly on the chart, allowing for manual oversight or discretionary confirmation if needed.
8. High Accuracy Trades -The EA prioritizes quality over quantity, executing only if the conditions are met. This often results in fewer but more selective quality trades, depending on market structure and volatility.
9. Modular and Customizable The EA is designed with flexibility in mind. Most parameters are fully customizable, allowing you to tailor the strategy to your preference


Parameter Inputs

== General Settings == 
EA Comment  - Input for Trade Comment
MagicID  - Magic Number
Slippage  - Slippage Handler

== Retest Zone Calculation == > Logic that calculates Retest Zone 
1HR Period Retest Calculation  | Determine Period to Analyze Retest Zone
Max Threshold of Retest %  | Threshold of Max Retest Distance
Min Threshold of Retest %  |Threshold of Min Retest Distance

== Filter System == > Filters that disable/enable trades
Disable Buy  | Self Explanatory
Disable Sell  | Self Explanatory
Session Range Filter  | Min Max Range Filter of the Breakout Range
Max Range %   | Max Range of Breakout Range
Min Range %   |  Min Range of Breakout Range

== Day Management == > Disable or Enable Days
Monday  
Tuesday  
Wednesday  
Thursday  
Friday  

== Session Range == > Determine Breakout Range at x Server Hour, set accordingly to your Broker's Timezone
Start Session Hour
Start Session Minutes  
1HR Lookback from Session Start

== Close and Disable Trade Time == > Options to Disable and Close Trades at Time according to your Broker's Timezone
Disable All Trades by Hour
Disable All Trades by Minutes
Close All Trades by Time
Close All Trades by Hour
Close All Trades by Minutes

== Money Management == > Types of Money Management
Fixed Lot Size
Fixed Balance Risk
Risk Amount Relative to Balance %
Lot Size Limit

== Trade Management == > Breakeven Option, Example Usage: If Price is 70% of TP, Breakeven
Breakeven Stop
Breakeven Activate after % TP
Offset BE Pips

== Exit Type == > Option to either pick ATR based TP/SL, or Asset Price % TP/SL
Exit Type

== ATR Based TP/SL == > Set ATR TP/SL
ATR Period for TP/SL
ATR Multiplier TP
ATR Multiplier SL
TF for ATR Read  | Freely pick timeframe of ATR

== Asset Price % TP/SL == > Set TP/SL Distance base on asset price distance by %
TP Based on Asset Price by %
SL Based on Asset Price by %


Optimization Methodology

To ensure Early Tide optimal performance, you can optimize its parameters using MetaTrader's built-in Strategy Tester.

1. Modeling Mode:
Use 1 Minute OHLC for faster optimization runs.
This is valid because Early Tide only executes trades based on the close of 1-minute candles — tick-level data is not required for signal generation.

After finding optimal parameter sets using 1-Minute OHLC, always validate your settings on Real Tick Data, From:

- Dukascopy Tickdata
- DarwinZero Tickdata
- Your Broker's Tick Data

There will be an expected drop of 0.03 - 0.1 PF on High Liquid pairs after a switch from 1 Min OHLC to Real Tick Data (EURUSD, GBPUSD, S&P500, etc).

2. Optimization Recommendation

1. Recommended Backtest period over 5 years of data with IS and OOS Split
2. Make sure you align your backtest Data to your broker's Server Timezone (extremely important)
3. Use 2020–2023 for in-sample (IS) optimization, and 2024–2025 for out-of-sample (OOS) testing or whichever you prefer. 
4. After Optimization of 1 Pair, Perform an All Market Watch Symbol on that set to Proof Robustness. (either on 1 min OHLC or Real Tick Data)
5. Perform an Optional Monte Carlo test on Strategy Quant

You'll most likely find settings that are suited to your style. 
You may find settings that have a higher trading count, but Low PF. or low trading count but High PF. 
or you might even find settings that are better than my personal sets.

Optimal Setup
- Timeframe : 1HR Timeframe (must)
- Symbols : Any, i have personally tested optimized set for EURUSD and it works across multiple assets (1 min OHLC & Tick Data), though i do recommend High Liquid Pairs (S&P500, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, etc). 
- Recommended Balance : 500$, You could go for less, but you will require to risk more % of your balance
- VPS Close to your Broker's Server


Before live deployment, test the EA on a Demo account for 1 - 3 months on your preferred broker

If you have any questions or recommendations for the EA, feel free to contact me!

Note :
I may only sell a limited copy of this EA, to minimize any edge degradation






