ClarityRenko
- Indicateurs
- Derrick Njagi Bundi
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This indicator builds ultra-smooth Renko bricks directly from the 1-minute timeframe, giving scalpers a clean and reliable price structure without noise or lag. It’s designed for real-time trading, where timing and clarity are key. Each Renko brick reflects live market data, ensuring that every shift in price action is visible and tradable.
How It Works:
This Renko engine runs off live M1 price ticks, meaning your chart reflects true momentum and structure not lagging, aggregated price bars.
If you're a scalper who wants clarity, precision, and true market structure this indicator is built for you.
Good seller. guy is very friendly and helpfull. my computer is not fast enough for the indicator but it looks very promising