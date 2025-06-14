Fair Value Gap Finder

5

Fair Value Gap Finder detects fair value gaps and generates a signal when price returns to one. Set the minimum and maximum fvg size, customize the colors, style, and length, then let the indicator highlight them for you.


Key Features: 

  • Automatic FVG highlights - The indicator detects all fair value gaps that fit your criteria and marks them on the chart.

  • Entry Signal - A signal is created whenever price retests a fair value gap.

  • Notification - Alerts notify you when a fair value gap or a new signal is generated.

  • Customization - You can freely change the visual settings, as well as turning off alerts and signal detection.


MT4 version here.

If you find Fair Value Gap Finder useful, please consider rating it.
Whenever you have ideas or suggestions for improvement, please contact me.


Avis 1
Findolin
1589
Findolin 2025.07.31 07:18 
 

Sehr gut gemacht! Dank!

