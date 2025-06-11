CDS Asian Fakeout MT5

*LIMITED SPECIAL PRICE*
Keep It Simple Stupid (KISS) with the CDS Asian Fakeout EA - Standard Version MT5

Tired of false breakouts during the Asian trading session or others session time? The CDS Asian Fake Out Expert Advisor is engineered to identify and capitalize on these deceptive price movements, turning potential frustration into profitable opportunities. This sophisticated tool meticulously monitors price action within a user-defined Asian range (or others), poised to execute precise pending orders at the break of this range.

The way this EA works is made as simple as possible. The power of this EA lies in an elegant fusion of two critical elements: a minimalist trading approach and intelligent risk control. By focusing purely on essential fractal and key levels also smart risk management, it achieves a deadly combination that is simple but effective to create powerful yet beautifully simple trading engine.

Recommended Pair: XAUUSD, BTCUSD.
Recommended Broker: Any Broker with minim spread and rules order.
Notes: It is recommended to backtest with tickdata before use and you can experiment the parameter to optimize the ea performance.

Key Features Designed for Optimal Performance:

  • Intelligent Range Detection: The EA automatically scans and identifies the high and low of the Asian session based on your specified input parameters. This allows you to customize the exact period the EA focuses on and you can set to the others session.
  • Delayed Entry for Confirmation: To avoid immediate whipsaws, the EA incorporates a Pending Order Delay Minutes parameter. This ensures that pending orders are placed only after a specified waiting period following the range breakout, increasing the probability of a genuine move.
  • Time-Sensitive Orders: The PO Expiration Minutes parameter allows you to set a lifespan for the pending orders. If the price doesn't trigger the orders within this time expiration, they are automatically deleted, minimizing unnecessary exposure.
  • Orphans (Shelter Order): This feature provides a strategic edge by preserving a limited number of legacy pending orders, bypassing rigid expiration rules to capitalize on powerful, delayed breakouts while maintaining strict risk control.
  • Customizable Breakout Sensitivity: The PO Distance Pips input lets you define the minimum distance in pips the price needs to break above the high or below the low of the Asian range before a pending order is placed. This fine-tunes the sensitivity of the breakout detection.
  • Advanced Money Management:
    • Risk Percentage Mode: When enabled, the EA dynamically calculates the lot size based on a percentage of your account balance or equity, controlled by the Risk Percent parameter. You can further refine this with the Margin Basis Mode to choose whether the risk calculation is based on your balance, equity, the smaller, or the larger of the two. The newly added Custom Balance input parameter provides an innovative way to gradually increase risk based on a specific balance level you define, maintaining lot consistency within certain balance ranges.
    • Fixed Lot Size Mode: Alternatively, you can opt for a consistent trade volume using the Lot Size parameter.
    • Partial Lot Feature: The EA offers the flexibility to split your initial trade into a larger "main" position and a smaller "partial" position, managed by percentage parameter. This allows for strategic profit-taking or risk management on a portion of the trade.
    • Minimum and Maximum Lot Control: When using percentage risk, you can set boundaries for the calculated lot size using the Min Lot Size and Max Lot Size parameters, ensuring your trades stay within acceptable volume limits.
  • Smart Trade Management:
    • Trailing Stop: Activate a trailing stop to lock in profits as the trade moves in your favor. The TSMain and TSPartial parameters control when the trailing stop activates for the main and partial orders, respectively, with the Trailing Step defining the distance the stop loss trails the price. You can even choose between PoinTS (based on fixed pips) and Fractal based trailing stop methods, with the Fractal Time Frame allowing customization of the fractal calculation.
    • Break-Even and BEP Plus: Secure your initial investment by moving the stop loss to break-even point once the trade reaches a specified profit level. The UseBEPPlus option allows you to add extra pips of profit when moving to break-even. This feature can be enabled or disabled separately for partial orders using the parameter.
  • Order Management: The Delete Opposite PO parameter gives you the option to automatically delete the pending order that wasn't triggered once one of the buy or sell stop orders is activated, reducing potential conflicting trades.
  • Risk Management: You can adjust the basis calculated margin with 4 options standard, Case 1 use Equity, Case 2 use Balance, Case 3 use the Smaller, Case 4 use the Larger or with extra 2 advanced method on ultimate version.
  • Lot Increment (Limitation): This extra risk management feature limits how much the lot size can increase between trades, preventing aggressive sizing caused by margin-based calculations and ensuring a more stable equity growth to minimize drawdown.
  • Informative Chart Display: Stay informed with customizable on-chart information about the EA's status, scan parameters, and active levels, controlled by various display-related input parameters.
  • Magic Number Control: Unique Magic Number identifiers for both main and partial orders ensure the EA can effectively manage its trades without interference from other EAs.
  • Detailed Logging: The Enable Printing parameter allows you to activate comprehensive logging of the EA's activities, aiding in monitoring and troubleshooting.
  • Adaptive Position Sizing: If the available margin is insufficient for the full planned position, the EA won't simply give up. The EA attempts to salvage the trade by placing the largest possible portion that the margin allows. It prioritizes opening the main part of the position, and as a final attempt, tries to open the smaller, partial part to ensure you never miss an opportunity.

The Power of Input Parameters:

The CDS Asian Fake Out EA is highly adaptable thanks to its extensive range of input parameters. These user-friendly settings empower you to tailor the EA's behavior to your specific trading strategy, risk tolerance, and market conditions. From defining the precise Asian session to implementing sophisticated money management and trade management techniques, the input parameters put you in control.

In conclusion, the CDS Asian Fake Out EA offers a robust and customizable solution for traders looking to exploit the often predictable patterns of the Asian session (or as you wish). Its intelligent design, coupled with the flexibility provided by its input parameters, makes it a valuable asset in any trader's arsenal.

For more information, contact us.
CFA
TRADE WITH US, GOD BLESS US

Produits recommandés
Zeppelin High
Harold Gilberto Marulanda
Experts
Parameters Lot 0.1 USDCAD H1 symbol Deposit 1000 Leverage 1 to 100   Advice to work with a broker with a low spread Always have good Money Management. INDICATORS 4 Oscillators, 1 Trend, News Filter, Account Protection. Oscillator indicators are analytical tools used in technical analysis to identify overbought or oversold conditions in a financial market. These indicators help traders and investors make informed decisions about entering and exiting trades. Below is a general definition and som
Crystal ball
Nickey Magale
Experts
Crystal Ball – Trend-Backed Mean Reversion EA for MT5 Crystal Ball is not just another trading robot—it's a precision engine designed to capture the market’s natural rhythm. By combining the pullback-catching power of Mean Reversion with the momentum-following logic of Trend Trading , Crystal Ball enters trades with intention and exits with purpose. It’s built to avoid random noise, capitalize on structure, and adapt as the market moves. How It Works Wait for Deviation: Crystal Ball wat
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
US500 Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
Experts
Le S&P 500 Scalper Advisor est un outil innovant conçu pour les traders souhaitant trader avec succès l'indice S&P 500. Cet indice est l'un des indicateurs les plus utilisés et les plus prestigieux du marché boursier américain, regroupant les 500 plus grandes entreprises des États-Unis. Particularités : Solutions de trading automatisées :       Le conseiller s'appuie sur des algorithmes avancés et des analyses techniques pour adapter automatiquement la stratégie aux conditions changeantes du mar
Smart Prop Firm Trader
Fhulufhelo Norman Mamushiana
Experts
NOTE: FOR SETTINGS AND TECHNICAL SUPPORT HERE IS OUR SMART MONEY TELEGRAM LINK:  https://t.me/ +g51Apb2W5Ck0ZGFk WHAT IS SMART MONEY EA? Smart Money EA is not just another trading robot. It's a high precision trend following EA that leverages the Smart Money concept, price action, and market momentum to enter trades with exceptional accuracy." It's your all-in-one solution for trading EURUSD, Crude Oil, Nasdaq 100, Germany 40, and even volatility indices, including Step index . STAY INFORMED AN
Dragon Ultra
Dang Cong Duong
5 (1)
Experts
At first, I got my teeth into   Dragon Ultra   Expert Advisor. Build a smart grid both with the trend and against the trend. The powerful combination of locking and partial loss closure. The program is constantly being improved and upgraded. You should use the  Dragon Training proficiently before buying the product. You can run in real environment with the Dragon Lite , note that the input parameters are hidden. Advantages of the Dragon Ultra Smart recovery system with Fibonacci grid Good resist
Partial Close Panel
Carter Kyle Capital Inc.
4 (1)
Utilitaires
The Partial Close Panel is a very useful MQL5 trading tool designed to provide traders with granular control over their trading positions. Key features of this script include: Partial Closure: This functionality allows traders to partially close their positions, setting a custom percentage of lots to close. The volume is flexible, allowing for precision management of risk and profit. Stop Loss Adjustment: This script supports dynamic stop loss adjustment to break-even points. This function can a
Five Minutes Opening Range Order Block MT5
Benny Subarja
Experts
Discount 50% for 20 first customers  This Trading System from Scarface Trades. This expert does not use dangerous martingale, grid , have stoploss and tp, recommended to use 1% risk and 1:2 RR Ratio. The best pair is Tesla, i use icmarkets to backtest. It scan the 5 min opening range, and define order block after breakout the opening range, will take position on retest the order block. So far i have backtested only Tesla make a good profit. Download this set files 5minorobteslamt5.set.zip Pair
FREE
Tarnix
Dian Mayang Sari
Experts
LIMITED-TIME LAUNCH PRICE: The current 65 price is discounted! Final price will rise up to 88 . Présentation de Tarnix – EA Avancé Contrôlé par le Risque  Tarnix est un Expert Advisor robuste conçu pour les gestionnaires de risques intelligents et les traders de sociétés de prop trading. Il fonctionne de manière entièrement automatisée sur EURCHF et utilise M30 comme graphique de base. Il suffit de charger l'EA sur un seul graphique et de laisser la logique de précision gérer le reste. « Équip
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
Experts
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Version 2025 Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Version 2025 249$ seulement pour les 5 premiers acheteurs ! Signal en direct Vérifiez la performance en direct de Sonic R Pro Enhanced : Stratégie de Trading Sonic R Pro Enhanced est une version améliorée de la stratégie Sonic R, automatisant les opérations basées sur le Dragon Band (EMA 34 et EMA 89) et intégrant des algorithmes avancés pour maximiser la performance. Unités de temps : M15, M30 Paires supportées : XAUUSD,
Predator Genesis
Dragan Drenjanin
Experts
Introduction to Predator Genesis EA Predator Genesis, version 1.2, is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) developed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, representing the latest evolution in automated forex trading.   Predator Genesis   is designed to simplify the trading process while maintaining robust performance. Its minimalist user interface, a hallmark of version 1.1, reflects a design philosophy of simplicity within complexity, ensuring accessibility without sacrificing depth. This version
Imperator Expert Advisor
Igor Widiger
Experts
Imperator Expert Advisor is your reliable assistant in making profitable trading decisions. Our algorithm and professional analysis will help you maximize your profits. With our experience, we will help you achieve your trading goals. Our expert advisor is based on comprehensive market analysis and advanced trading strategies. We offer various settings to customize your trading. The advisor monitors the markets, identifies opportunities and executes trades in real time. Backtests and risk manage
NinjaAI
Simen Burud Garseg
Experts
Discover NinjaAI: Your Premier USDJPY Trading Partner! Greetings, astute traders! I'm NinjaAI, designed to help you master the USDJPY market. Leveraging sophisticated algorithms and comprehensive market analysis, I strive to assist you in making well-informed trading decisions with precision. ### Why NinjaAI? - Proven Success: My history of sustained profitability provides a reliable foundation you can trust. My performance over time underscores my accuracy and effectiveness. - Thorou
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Experts
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
The Gold Buyer
Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
Experts
Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
Bober Crypto MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
5 (3)
Experts
Crypto trading with  Binance  , OKX  exchanges is available! Hurry up to get it! Limited number of copies will be sold out. Hey guys! I hope u are doing well.    I'm gonna show you new trading robot which is essentially differ from all others MQL5.com market products. The main feature of   Bober Crypto MT5  is an ability to trade with   Binance Futures and OKX futures. This product is using "Static arbitrage" strategy which is have a lot of advantages we gonna be taking profit from.  All coins
Magic Grid MT5
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.14 (7)
Experts
Magic Grid MT5 is a non-indicator Expert Advisor using a grid strategy (on a hedging account). The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically (once at the beginning of the trade).   The robot can trade on any timeframe, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs,
Portfolio Evolution
Salvatore Caligiuri
Experts
PROMO  - Only for next 3 buyers, one free expert - DYNAMIC PORTFOLIO   expert advisor !   NO 5 STAR REVIEW IS REQUESTED FOR THE GIFT! LIVE RESULTS:   click here Portfolio EVOLUTION represents a cutting-edge Expert Advisor concept that utilizes a range of strategies across multiple currency pairs. It can be operated in a MULTICURRENCIES mode or in SINGLE PAIR mode, creating an extensive multi-strategy portfolio designed to achieve safe and steady profits from the forex markets. This expert a
Fair Value Gap Silver Bullet EA
Monwabisi Balani
Experts
This EA is based loosely off the ICT Silver Bullet Strategy with a decent amount of    modifications such as time settings being widened for better trade entry.        The main signal is a high probability Fair Value Gap (FVG), with "high probability"    referring to the fact that not all FVGs will be considered as a signal unlike in    the original strategy taught by ICT. This modification serves as a filter to only take     trades with high profit potential, hence the wide TP in the default s
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (1)
Experts
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 La version la plus avancée de notre EA à ce jour, entièrement reconstruite avec prise de décision basée sur l’IA , vote multi-IA et logique de trading dynamique . Désormais, il n’est plus limité uniquement à XAUUSD (Or) en M1, mais prend également en charge BTCUSD et ETHUSD , avec des entrées haute fréquence, une gestion intelligente du risque et une adaptabilité totale. Cet EA combine des IA gratuites connectées via OpenRouter avec des filtres avancés pour un tradin
Trade Panel Fast EA
Semih Goksel
Experts
TradePanel v77.42 Fast EA - Complete Feature Documentation TradePanel v77.42 Fast EA is for professional traders and released demo mode.   TradePanel v77.43 Fast EA Full is available only . https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150335 If professional traders search for more advanced TradePanel EA , please check my other EA and look at the feautures. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150140 Core Features 1. Trading Panel Interface Customizable panel position (X/Y coordinates) Color-coded i
FREE
Auto Channel Trader
Ross Adam Langlands Nelson
Experts
The Auto Channel Trader creates a channel by plotting a line along the high points and low points of the chart, the EA then makes long trades near the bottom of the channel and short trades near the top of the channel. The channel is created by finding high points for the top line and low points for the bottom line, these points are shown with arrows. A line of best fit is then plotted through these points and extended until the end of the chart.  The length of the channel is determined by the M
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
SMC Hacker AI for Bitcoin Trading MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (1)
Experts
SMC Hacker AI MT5 – Bitcoin Smart Trading Automation Powered by Smart Money Concepts and VWAP AI Intelligence This Expert Advisor leverages Artificial Intelligence techniques to analyze market data, recognize patterns, and make smarter trading decisions in real-time. Unlike traditional rule-based EAs, this system adapts to changing market conditions using: Pattern recognition based on historical data Dynamic decision-making with AI logic layers Self-adjusting filters for entry and exit timing Th
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - conçu pour ouvrir des transactions ! Il s'agit d'un robot de trading qui utilise des algorithmes spéciaux innovants et avancés pour calculer ses valeurs, votre assistant dans le monde des marchés financiers. Utilisez notre ensemble d'indicateurs de la série SolarTrade Suite pour mieux choisir le moment de lancer ce robot. Découvrez nos autres produits de la série SolarTrade Suite en bas de la description. Vous souhaitez naviguer en
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Experts
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
Net Z
Sugianto
5 (1)
Experts
NET Z uses a very well-known trend reversal technique to determine position entry with slight modifications by using virtual trade techniques and virtual pending orders so that position entry is not too early or too late. Why NETZ? NET Z does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set files for 20 fx pairs. The best GRID EA with the ability to control risks. I will share my personal daily ro
Smart EA Summary
Abderrahmane Benali
Utilitaires
Smart EA Summary MT5 – EA Profit Panel by Magic Number Do you run multiple Expert Advisors and want to track their individual performance? Smart EA Summary is a smart visual tool that displays the net profit/loss of all closed trades, grouped by Magic Number and Symbol, directly on your chart in a clean, responsive panel. Click Here for MT4 Version * Introductory Offer : the current price is only   49 USD   After the first 10 purchases, the price will increase to   75 USD , and gradually up to
Quantum Scalping Pro
Anja Firnando
Experts
Quantum Scalping Pro Hello trader. Introduce for myself I am Quantum Scalping Pro, the newest generation of MT5 Expert Advisor that will guiding your portfolio grow faster to financial freedom in Foreign Exchange industry. I have created by 15+ years experience coder that also as active trader. You can see my real trading through this signal link I am running based on level price in the chart. I supported with AI algorithms to aim to best opportunities that most trader often to miss it in the
HMA Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
Experts
HMA Scalper Pro EA     est un robot de trading multifonctionnel conçu pour le trading actif sur les instruments financiers les plus prisés, incluant les paires de devises majeures (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, USD/CAD), l’or (XAU/USD), le pétrole (Brent, WTI) et les cryptomonnaies (BTC, ETH, LTC, etc.). Le cœur de son algorithme repose sur une version modernisée de la moyenne mobile de Hull (HMA), offrant des signaux plus clairs comparés aux Moving Average classiques. Le conseiller s’adap
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (281)
Experts
Bonjour à tous les traders ! Je suis Quantum Queen, la nouvelle recrue de la famille Quantum des Expert Advisors. Ma spécialité ? L'OR. Je trade la paire XAUUSD avec précision et confiance, vous offrant des opportunités de trading inégalées sur le marché de l'or. Je suis là pour vous prouver que je suis l'Expert Advisor en trading d'or le plus avancé jamais créé. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prix
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (8)
Experts
Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme | Un EA qui comprend le marché Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilise toute la puissance de Deep Seek. Combiné à la stratégie Dynamic Reversal Zoning, cela donne naissance à un système qui ne se contente pas de détecter les mouvements du marché — il les comprend réellement. Signal en direct __________ Configuration Unité de temps : H1 Effet de levier : min. 1:30 Dépôt : min. 200 $ Symbole : XAUUSD Broker : tous le
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Experts
AxonShift — Système de trading algorithmique avec logique d’exécution adaptative AxonShift est un algorithme de trading autonome, conçu et optimisé spécifiquement pour le marché de l’or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps H1. Il repose sur une architecture modulaire, capable d’interpréter le comportement du marché en combinant les dynamiques à court terme et les impulsions structurelles de moyen terme. Le système évite les réactions excessives aux bruits de marché ainsi que les stratégies de haute fré
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA Il y a une raison pour laquelle le pétrole est appelé l'or noir — et maintenant, avec Quantum Baron EA, vous pouvez l'exploiter avec une précision et une confiance inégalées. Conçu pour dominer le monde à indice d'octane élevé du XTIUSD (pétrole brut) sur le graphique M30, Quantum Baron est votre arme ultime pour monter de niveau et trader avec une précision d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setu
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Machine d'Apprentissage + Modèle d'Apprentissage XGBoost +112 IA Payantes et Gratuites + Système de Vote + Prompts Externes et Éditables) Alors que la plupart des EA sur le marché prétendent utiliser "l'IA" ou les "réseaux de neurones" mais n'exécutent en réalité que des scripts de base, Aria Connector EA V4 redéfinit ce que signifie le trading véritablement alimenté par l'IA. Ce n'est pas de la théorie, pas du battage médiatique marketing, c'est une connexion directe e
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan   gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour p
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (17)
Experts
Symbole XAUUSD Unité de temps H1-M15 (n’importe laquelle) Type Intelligence artificielle Prise en charge des ordres uniques OUI Dépôt minimum 50 USD (ou équivalent dans une autre devise) Compatible avec TOUS les courtiers OUI (compatible avec les courtiers à 2 ou 3 décimales. Toute devise de compte. Tout nom de symbole. Tout fuseau horaire GMT.) Exécution sans configuration préalable OUI Si vous vous intéressez à l’intelligence artificielle appliquée au trading, abonnez‑vous à ma chaîne. J’étu
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.43 (83)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) WARNING : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la fréquence d
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (119)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : Il n'y a rien d'impossible, il s'agit simplement de trouver comment le faire ! Entrez dans le futur du trading   Bitcoin   avec   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , le dernier chef-d'œuvre de l'un des meilleurs vendeurs MQL5. Conçu pour les traders qui exigent performance, précision et stabilité, Quantum Bitcoin redéfinit ce qui est possible dans le monde volatil des crypto-monnaies. IMPORTANT !   Après l'achat, veuillez m'envoyer un message privé pour recevoir le manuel d'installa
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (18)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ] Comptes recommandés : Standard à fort effet de levier, ECN, Raw ; Cent ; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Le développeur de cet EA a prouvé son professionnalisme grâce à la qualité de ses autres robots. Avec Volume Hedger EA  Grâce à la fonctionnalité de définition de stratégie d’entrée avec un indicateur personnalisé, vous n’aurez plus besoin d’acheter plusieurs EA ! Cet EA est un algorithme de trading avancé combinant strat
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Experts
Chaîne de trading Forex EA sur MQL5 : Rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour suivre mes dernières actualités. Ma communauté de plus de 14 000 membres sur MQL5 . Plus que 3 EXEMPLAIRES SUR 10 À 399 $ ! Le prix passera ensuite à 499 $. - REAL SIGNAL Faible risque : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Risque élevé : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 Les instructions d'installation complètes pour le bon fonctionnement d'EA AI Gold Sniper sont mises à jour à l'adresse   commentaire
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (3)
Experts
Promotion de fin d'été – Offre limitée ! Un modèle de tarification par paliers s'applique : chaque cinquième achat augmente le prix de 50 $. À chaque nouvel acheteur, le niveau de prix suivant se rapproche, rendant votre entrée plus coûteuse. Sécurisez SGear au prix actuel avant que la prochaine augmentation de prix ne soit déclenchée. Cette vente est limitée, tant en temps qu'en quantité. Après cela, le prix du marché régulier s'appliquera. Cliquez ici -> SGear Signal pour suivre le signal en
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Experts
Présentation de Syna Version 3+ - Le Système de Trading IA Révolutionnaire à Double Fonction J'ai le plaisir de présenter Syna Version 3+, une avancée révolutionnaire dans la technologie de trading alimentée par l'IA. Cette version offre un accès API direct sans précédent aux principaux fournisseurs d'IA, notamment OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek et l'écosystème étendu de modèles d'OpenRouter. Désormais avec des capacités d'entrée Vision, une gestion automatique des cl
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Experts
VectorPrime — Système algorithmique avec logique vectorielle multicouche VectorPrime est un système de trading autonome conçu pour une exécution structurée dans des conditions de marché multi-unités de temps. Son cœur repose sur le concept d’ analyse vectorielle , où la dynamique des prix est décomposée en impulsions directionnelles et en structures matricielles. Le système n’interprète pas le marché comme une suite de signaux isolés, mais comme un ensemble de vecteurs interconnectés formant une
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Experts
IMPORTANT   : Ce package ne sera vendu au prix actuel que pour un nombre très limité d'exemplaires.    Le prix va monter à 1499$ très rapidement    +100 stratégies incluses   et plus à venir ! BONUS   : À partir de 999$ ou plus --> choisissez  5     de mes autres EA gratuitement !  TOUS LES FICHIERS CONFIGURÉS GUIDE COMPLET DE CONFIGURATION ET D'OPTIMISATION GUIDE VIDÉO SIGNAUX EN DIRECT EXAMEN (tiers) Bienvenue dans le SYSTÈME D'ÉCLATEMENT ULTIME ! Je suis heureux de vous présenter l'Ultimat
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Experts
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA est un système de trading de pointe qui surmonte la complexité des marchés financiers grâce à une combinaison d’analyses pilotées par l’IA et d’algorithmes basés sur les données. En intégrant ChatGPT-o1 , le tout dernier GPT-4.5 , des modèles avancés de machine learning et une approche Big Data robuste, AlphaCore X atteint un nouveau niveau de précision, d’adaptabilité et d’efficacité. Cet Expert Advisor impressionne par sa stratégie innovante, son interaction fluide
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.42 (12)
Experts
Je suis ravi de vous présenter l'Expert Advisor que j'ai développé suite à de nombreuses demandes d'utilisateurs de ma stratégie de trading et de mon indicateur propriétaires, Divergence Bomber. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link J'ai donc créé l'Expert Advisor "Bomber Corporation" basé sur mon algorithme original pour identifier et trader les divergences MACD. C'est un système de trading automatisé qui : Est conforme aux réglementatio
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Experts
Prix : 404$ -> 550$ Signal :   ENEA Kılavuz :  Manual ENEA mt5 – Changement de régime + GPT5 avec Modèles de Markov Cachés (HMM) ENEA mt5 est un algorithme de trading entièrement automatisé et de pointe qui combine la puissance de l’intelligence artificielle sous la forme de ChatGPT-5 avec l’analyse statistique précise d’un Modèle de Markov Caché (HMM). Il surveille le marché en temps réel, identifiant même les états de marché complexes et difficiles à détecter (régimes), et ajuste dynamiquem
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Experts
Voici un EA puissant que je te présente, construit sur mon système de trading manuel — Algo Pumping . J'ai sérieusement boosté cette stratégie, ajouté plein d'améliorations, de filtres et de technologies de pointe, et maintenant je lance ce robot de trading qui : Trade avec l'algorithme avancé Algo Pumping Swing Trading, Pose systématiquement des Stop Loss pour protéger ton capital, Est parfait pour le "Prop Firm Trading" comme pour le "Trading personnel", Ne fait pas de martingale ni de gros gr
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.93 (42)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (86)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (23)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.79 (48)
Experts
Aura Neuron est un Expert Advisor distinctif qui poursuit la série de systèmes de trading Aura. En s'appuyant sur des réseaux neuronaux avancés et des stratégies de trading classiques de pointe, Aura Neuron offre une approche innovante avec d'excellentes performances potentielles. Entièrement automatisé, cet Expert Advisor est conçu pour négocier des paires de devises telles que  XAUUSD (GOLD). Il a démontré une stabilité constante sur ces paires de 1999 à 2023. Le système évite les techniques d
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.84 (32)
Experts
Présentation d'AIQ Version 3.0+ — L'Intelligence de Trading Autonome la Plus Avancée Jamais Créée J'ai le plaisir de présenter AIQ (Intelligence Autonome) Version 3.0+, un bond monumental dans la technologie de trading alimentée par l'IA. Cette version offre un accès à plus de 300 modèles d'IA, y compris plus de 55 modèles d'IA intégrés GRATUITS, plus des modèles premium comme le puissant nouveau Grok 4, des capacités de recherche web massivement améliorées, de nouveaux rôles d'Analyste/Gestion
GbpUsd Commander
Ibrahim Aljaref
4.61 (23)
Experts
GBPUSD Commander – Scalping de Précision sur M30 Ce Expert Advisor (EA) est spécialement conçu pour la paire GBP/USD, offrant une performance de scalping puissante mais sécurisée sur l’unité de temps M30 (30 minutes). Il combine des entrées précises avec une gestion stricte du risque — seulement 2 % de risque par trade — ce qui en fait un outil idéal pour les traders soucieux de protéger leur capital tout en visant une croissance régulière. Avec une taille de lot dynamique, des niveaux de Stop L
FastWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
5 (5)
Experts
FastWay EA est un système de trading automatisé intelligent et efficace, basé sur une puissante stratégie de retour à la moyenne. Il se concentre sur les paires corrélées telles que AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD et EURGBP , profitant du retour du prix vers sa moyenne après de fortes tendances. Après l’achat, envoyez-moi un message privé pour recevoir les instructions complètes d’installation. Signal en direct:  CLIQUEZ ICI Prix actuel — seulement 1337 $ pour les 10 prochains acheteurs. Prix final : 2
Plus de l'auteur
CDS Fractal Divergence AIO Oscillator MT5
Muammar Cadillac Sungkar
Indicateurs
*LIMITED FREE! DOWNLOAD NOW* CDS Fractal Divergence Oscillator (AIO): The Ultimate Multi-Oscillator Divergence Tool with 15 Oscillator Options The   CDS Fractal Divergence Oscillator   (AIO)   is a robust and highly versatile indicator engineered to empower traders in identifying crucial trend reversals and momentum shifts through advanced divergence detection. Its unparalleled strength lies in its unique ability to analyze divergence across   15 distinct built-in oscillator types   and its grou
FREE
CDS SR Fractal Level MT5
Muammar Cadillac Sungkar
Indicateurs
CDS SR Fractal Level: Dynamic Fractal Support & Resistance with Breakout Alerts Overview Tired of manually drawing and updating support and resistance lines? The CDS SR Fractal Level  indicator automates this crucial process by intelligently identifying key market levels based on fractals. This lightweight and efficient tool allows you to focus on your trading strategy, not on chart setup, ensuring you never miss an important price level or a potential breakout. This indicator is clean, simple,
FREE
CDS Fractal Divergence AIO Oscillator
Muammar Cadillac Sungkar
Indicateurs
*LIMITED FREE! DOWNLOAD NOW* CDS Fractal Divergence Oscillator (AIO): The Ultimate Multi-Oscillator Divergence Tool with 15 Oscillator Options The   CDS Fractal Divergence Oscillator   (AIO)   is a robust and highly versatile indicator engineered to empower traders in identifying crucial trend reversals and momentum shifts through advanced divergence detection. Its unparalleled strength lies in its unique ability to analyze divergence across   15 distinct built-in oscillator types   and its grou
FREE
CDS SR Fractal Level
Muammar Cadillac Sungkar
Indicateurs
CDS SR Fractal Level: Enhance Your Trading Accuracy with Automatic Fractal-Based Support and Resistance Levels The CDS SR Fractal Level indicator is an advanced trading tool designed by CDS to automatically identify and visualize key Support and Resistance (SR) levels. This indicator utilizes the concept of fractals to present relevant SR levels for your trading decisions. Key Features: Automatic Fractal Level Identification: The indicator dynamically marks fractal levels as they form on the pri
FREE
CDS Asian Fakeout Standard
Muammar Cadillac Sungkar
Experts
*LIMITED SPECIAL PRICE* Keep It Simple Stupid (KISS) with the CDS Asian Fakeout EA - Standard Version Tired of false breakouts during the Asian trading session or others session time? The CDS Asian Fake Out Expert Advisor is engineered to identify and capitalize on these deceptive price movements, turning potential frustration into profitable opportunities. This sophisticated tool meticulously monitors price action within a user-defined Asian range (or others), poised to execute precise pending
CDS Asian Fakeout Ultimate
Muammar Cadillac Sungkar
Experts
*LIMITED SPECIAL PRICE* Keep It Simple Stupid (KISS) with the CDS Asian Fakeout EA - Ultimate Version The Ultimate Version: Trade Smarter, Not Harder. Unlock next-level control with a suite of professional tools, including advanced risk management, adaptive trailing stops, time-based exits, and intelligent profit-locking features, all designed to maximize your profitability and protect your capital. The way this EA works is made as simple as possible. The power of this EA lies in an elegant fusi
CDS Fractal Blade Session
Muammar Cadillac Sungkar
Indicateurs
CDS Fractal Blade Session - AIO A precision-engineered, all-in-one custom dynamic system designed to identify and exploit high-probability breakouts during key market trading sessions. The CDS Fractal Blade Session  is moves beyond simple session boxes, integrating a sophisticated multi-layered approach to define the most critical price levels with surgical accuracy. This premium  indicator serves as the core engine for the CDS Asian Fakeout EA and other automated systems developed by our team.
CDS Fractal Blade Session MT5
Muammar Cadillac Sungkar
Indicateurs
CDS Fractal Blade Session - AIO A precision-engineered, all-in-one   custom dynamic system   designed to identify and exploit high-probability breakouts during key market trading sessions. The   CDS Fractal Blade Session  is moves beyond simple session boxes, integrating a sophisticated multi-layered approach to define the most critical price levels with surgical accuracy. This   premium  indicator serves as the core engine for the   CDS Asian Fakeout EA   and other automated systems developed b
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis