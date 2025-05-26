Top Crypto Trends

This is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) that combines multiple advanced support/resistance price action models with enhanced Ichimoku analysis—delivering exceptional results, outperforming most EAs on the market.

Key Features:

✔ Pure Trend-Following Strategy – No Martingale used (I absolutely hate Martingale!).

✔ 7+ Years of Backtesting – Proven long-term reliability (live trading results will also be shared).

✔ High Profit Potential – Over 2,000% return in 7 years with moderate risk (drawdown below 15%).

Performance Metrics

This strategy demonstrates exceptional trading performance with:

Win Rate: 75%+ (Consistent profitability across market conditions)

Recovery Factor: 4 (Strong ability to recover from drawdowns)

Sharpe Ratio: >1 (Optimal risk-adjusted returns)

What These Numbers Mean For You:

✓ High-Probability Trading - 3 out of 4 trades are winners

✓ Robust Risk Management - Every 1 lost is recovered with 4 profit

✓ Superior Risk/Reward Profile - Returns significantly outweigh volatility





Important Notice: Beware of False EA Promises!

🚨 Warning: Be extremely cautious of Expert Advisors claiming:

"Hundreds of thousands percent profit"

"1-2% drawdown only"

These are mathematically impossible scams!

Reality Check:

✔ Low drawdown (under 20%) requires conservative trading

✔ Backtest results ≠ live performance (many scams manipulate tests)

Our Promise:

Transparent , realistic performance metrics

Verified backtests + live trading proofs

Honest risk/reward expectations

Smart traders know: If it sounds too good to be true, it is!



✔ Sustainable Growth – A long-term trend-based system; short-term (1-2 months) results may vary, but annual performance is consistently strong.

Note: This EA thrives on patience and trend momentum. While it’s not a "get-rich-quick" system, its compounding power over time is truly remarkable.





Optimal Usage Instructions for This Expert Advisor

This EA is specifically designed for Ethereum (ETH/USD) and delivers its best performance with this cryptocurrency.





Recommended Settings:

Symbol: ETH/USD (Ethereum vs USD)

Timeframe: H1 (1-hour chart)

Input Parameters: PP (Profit Parameter): 2.0 Per (Volume Percentage Adjustment): 0.6 Adjust risk levels according to your personal capital and risk tolerance. (between 1 and 20 )











Why These Settings Work Best:

The H1 timeframe provides the ideal balance between trend accuracy and trade frequency.

The optimized PP and Per values (2.0 & 0.6) enhance the EA's ability to detect high-probability entries while minimizing false signals.

For maximum performance, use ETH/USD exclusively and monitor trades periodically to ensure alignment with market conditions.

This expert advisor offers flexible input settings that produce varying profitability and drawdown characteristics. As shown in the screenshot section, you can adjust parameters to match your preferred risk/reward profile. For example for pp = 14.0 and per = 0.9 has an amazing results that you should check!





The performance results vary based on different input settings—each screenshot demonstrates a unique combination of profitability and drawdown levels. Carefully review them to select the configuration that best matches your trading goals and risk tolerance.

Why this matters:

✔ Visual Proof – See real backtest/live performance data

✔ Compare Options – Evaluate different risk/reward profiles

✔ Make Informed Choices – Select settings that align with your strategy

Always verify results before trading live.

I've intentionally left the input parameters open so you can adjust them according to your personal trading style and risk tolerance.

Key Notes:

Flexible Configuration: Tweak the settings to match your preferred trading approach

Personal Responsibility: Results will vary based on your parameter selections

Support Available: If you encounter any issues, don't hesitate to contact me

Remember: These are YOUR trades - set them up to match YOUR trading psychology.





One of the included screenshots displays optimized backtest results across various input configurations. By reviewing it carefully, you can:

✔ Compare Performance - See how different settings affect profitability

✔ Analyze Drawdowns - Evaluate risk levels for each parameter set

✔ Make Data-Driven Decisions - Select configurations matching your risk tolerance

Pro Tip: The optimization heatmap (visible in screenshots) particularly helps identify:

Sweet spots for parameter combinations

Stability zones with consistent performance

Risk/reward tradeoffs

Always verify optimization results with forward testing before live deployment.





"Be sure to use a reputable broker with extensive data for cryptocurrencies. I personally used FBS broker."

"Make sure the broker's data is complete and free of price gaps (no spikes or missing candles)."





Need help? Just send me a message anytime!











































































































