Imbalance Bar 4 Price Action

4.5

An imbalance bar or candle, also called a fair value gap (FVG) or inefficiency, shows strong buying or selling in the market or weak buying or selling that causes prices to move quickly with high momentum.

This is why it's an important part of price action analysis.

Our indicator offers three main benefits:

  1. Clear Design: The imbalance bar is built into the candle with a simple, clean look that makes it easy for traders to spot while keeping the chart tidy.

  2. Easy to Use: A hotkey lets traders quickly turn the imbalance candle on or off, giving them a clear view of the market whenever needed.

  3. Ongoing Support: We don't just sell this indicator and leave. We're here to keep improving it and help traders use it effectively.


Avis 4
Habib Habib
124
Habib Habib 2025.06.19 12:34 
 

Super good Indicator, I love it, great job developer, keep up the good work

wilfred ekanem
51
wilfred ekanem 2024.10.10 11:56 
 

Very good indicator. Great if you are a price action trader. Very easy on the eye for technical analysis. Love it.

