For years, I watched traditional forex EAs do the same thing over and over—huge stop losses, tiny profits, endless stress. Fed up with constantly battling negative equity, I decided to create something radically different: Trend Guardian EA. Originally Built to trade Gold (XAUUSD) and now any instrument currencies(EURUSD, GBPUSD...) and Indices (S&P, DOW...) this EA fundamentally transforms how positions are managed—designed to spend most of its life in positive equity by holding winning trades longer and securing bigger, smarter gains. If you're tired of trading stress and ready to experience a smarter, calmer, and frankly better way to engage with the markets, Trend Guardian is your answer.

USDJPY, GBPUSD, EURUSD, XAUUSD, USDCHF, GBPJPY, EURJPY, Oil, Stocks & Indices 


1. Positive Equity Trading Philosophy

Unlike traditional EAs, which commonly use wide stop-losses and small take-profit targets, Trend Guardian EA flips that approach. Instead, its designed to strategically remain in winning trades longer, capturing larger price movements and spending the majority of its trading life in positive equity. This unique approach significantly reduces the psychological burden on traders by limiting prolonged negative equity positions, thus enabling clearer decision-making and peace of mind.

This method offers tangible benefits:

  • Reduced risk of large, sudden losses.
  • Improved emotional comfort during trades.
  • Enhanced potential for capturing meaningful market moves.

2. Technical Precision Through Multiple Confluences

Trend Guardian EA utilizes a sophisticated combination of indicators and higher timeframe analysis, ensuring trades are backed by strong market confluences. It specifically integrates:

  • Relative Strength Index (RSI): It carefully measures momentum and identifies overbought or oversold conditions, ensuring trades align with current market sentiment.
  • Weekly and Daily Trend Filters: Trend Guardian references longer-term market structure to validate entries, ensuring trades coincide with strong underlying trends.

By combining short-term momentum indicators like RSI with long-term trend analysis on the weekly and daily charts, entries are technically precise, significantly reducing exposure to false signals common in lower timeframe-only strategies.

3. Smart Profit Management: Partial Profit Taking

A key strength of Trend Guardian EA is its built-in ability incrementally close partial profit-taking strategies. Rather than closing positions completely, it systematically books partial profits, thus locking in gains and simultaneously allowing positions to run further. This balanced approach:

  • Reduces exposure to sudden market reversals.
  • Increases overall trade consistency.
  • Maximises risk reward ratio by maintaining exposure to winning trades.
My Personal Experience

Using Trend Guardian has transformed my trading approach, reducing stress by managing risk proactively and offering a systematic, disciplined method of engaging with the markets. The strategic and technical rigor built into this EA is not just theory—it's the result of personal trial, error, and continual refinement.

I believe deeply in transparency and realistic expectations. While no EA can guarantee profitability, my experience with Trend Guardian has consistently validated its unique approach and robust methodology.

Recommendations for Use
  • Apply conservative risk parameters initially.
  • Regularly review market conditions and EA settings.
  • Prioritize consistent, disciplined application of Trend Guardian’s strategy.
Support and Commitment

Comprehensive documentation, detailed setup guides, and my personal support through MQL5 messaging ensure you have everything you need to effectively utilize Trend Guardian EA.

Disclaimer: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account and manage risk responsibly.




Avis 8
Gary
412
Gary 2025.06.21 08:06 
 

This is a great ea and support is amazing Jordan is extremely helpful and very responsive and always willing to help with advice and creating setfiles unlike most sellers on here who are just interested in taking your money. Ive also just started a prop firm challenge with this ea.

György Pálmai
26
György Pálmai 2025.06.15 06:51 
 

I had been backtesting several EAs for weeks before choosing Trend Guardian and contacting the author. We had been forward testing on a demo account that brought very similar results to what he is showing on the backtest graphs.I switched to live 2 days ago and very excited to see the results! Throughout the whole process Jordan has been very responsive, open, helped me with set files suited for my needs and addressed my knowledge deficiencies. I can fully recommend buying his product, thank you here again!

praishyer
473
praishyer 2025.05.21 15:35 
 

Great ea, great after sales support! There are a lot of parameters that can be adjusted with this ea, and there is a lot of freedom. But since I'm a lazy ass, Jordan chose some set files for me and they perform well. He also offered to update the set files for me when the ea was updated. I'm sure he's really trying to improve his ea as well as trying to help his users as much as possible.

Goku
Jordan Lewis Wells
4 (4)
Experts
As someone deeply familiar with how tough prop firm evaluations like FTMO can be, I designed Goku EA as my personal solution to navigating these challenging assessments. Honestly, I created it because I'm a bit of a disruptor—I genuinely hate seeing fellow traders fall prey to expensive or ineffective challenge-passing services. With a straightforward yet powerful 1:2 risk-reward strategy, you only need a 34% win rate to break even—but my own results with Goku have consistently exceeded that by
Répondre à l'avis