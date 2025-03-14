Goku

4

As someone deeply familiar with how tough prop firm evaluations like FTMO can be, I designed Goku EA as my personal solution to navigating these challenging assessments. Honestly, I created it because I'm a bit of a disruptor—I genuinely hate seeing fellow traders fall prey to expensive or ineffective challenge-passing services. With a straightforward yet powerful 1:2 risk-reward strategy, you only need a 34% win rate to break even—but my own results with Goku have consistently exceeded that by quite a margin. Heads up—only 10 copies are available at this introductory price before it jumps!

I only sell My EAs on MQL5, beware of scammers 


Deep Technical Edge: Multi-Timeframe & Advanced Entry Logic

I didn’t cut corners when designing Goku EA. This system meticulously analyzes multiple timeframes simultaneously—everything from intraday dynamics to weekly market structures—to ensure trades are always in sync with significant market movements. For entries, I've integrated a proprietary combination of deep learning (LSTM) models that analyze symbol characteristics, alongside robust logic identifying fair value gaps and critical volume zones. These factors have varying weightings, calculated dynamically into a powerful, high-confluence entry formula. It’s technical—but I built it that way intentionally to maximize precision and minimize guesswork.

Why a 1:2 Risk-Reward Ratio?

One of the major keys to long-term trading success, I've found, is disciplined risk management. With Goku EA’s strict adherence to a 1:2 risk-to-reward ratio, your required breakeven win rate mathematically reduces to just 34%. Given the higher-than-average win rates I consistently achieve with Goku EA, this ratio offers a substantial strategic advantage—meaning less stress and more consistent results.

  • Only 34% win rate needed to break even (but trust me, you'll likely do better!).
  • Clear, disciplined, and reliable trade execution.
  • Mathematically optimized for performance consistency.

My Cheeky Advantage: Smart Risk Scaling

Here's the part I really love about Goku: it smartly ramps up risk after wins, capturing momentum and turning hot streaks into significant gains. This approach isn't just exciting; it's mathematically advantageous. You're effectively maximizing your wins while controlling your risk exposure carefully. It's like having your cake and eating it too!

  • Maximizes profitability during winning streaks.
  • Protects capital through disciplined risk increments.
  • Encourages exponential growth potential when the market's in your favor.
A Bit of Personal Insight

Goku EA wasn't just a project—it genuinely reshaped my trading journey. Passing FTMO and similar prop firm evaluations became not just achievable, but repeatable and systematic. While nobody can promise guaranteed results, I stand behind Goku EA wholeheartedly because it transformed my own performance.

How You Can Make the Most of Goku
  • Start with conservative settings and get comfortable via demo trading first.
  • Regularly review and tweak your strategy based on live market conditions.
  • Prudently use the smart risk scaling to boost your outcomes safely.

Pairs 

XAUUSD,USDJPY, EURUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, GBPJY, US500 (S&P) 

Instructions:

1 Hour charts

Testing period 2025 (The EA works on current market data and structure, and is re trained every 6 weeks therefore i don't consider previous years relevant to the near future) 

Set Files are built into the EA making Goku completely beginner friendly just choose your risk tolerance from the inputs and attach to any chart above and it will load the parameters automatically

Always Here to Talk

Reach out anytime—I'm genuinely passionate about trading and always happy to discuss experiences, challenges, or simply trade ideas. Drop me a message and let's talk forex!

Disclaimer: Past performance doesn't guarantee future outcomes. Always manage risk responsibly and validate strategies thoroughly with demo accounts first.


Avis 6
Dhiiraj A
406
Dhiiraj A 2025.05.26 08:46 
 

Honest developer . His strategies do work in live market . Risk to Reward is positive . Using it for two weeks now , i am in profit . Would recommend his products .

Chris959
190
Chris959 2025.04.28 20:04 
 

Great start to the Goku EA up 2.8% since deploying it the past 10 days or so. Great customer support also, rapid responses and always willing to help! 10/10

Andrew
111
Andrew 2025.04.11 17:28 
 

This is the second EA i have bought from this seller. Jordan is very responsive with any questions I have and willing to help with any issues that arise. I can recommend this EA with confidence that it will work how its intended and back tests show actual performance. 100% recommend this seller

Plus de l'auteur
Trend Guardian
Jordan Lewis Wells
5 (5)
Experts
For years, I watched traditional forex EAs do the same thing over and over—huge stop losses, tiny profits, endless stress. Fed up with constantly battling negative equity, I decided to create something radically different: Trend Guardian EA. Originally Built to trade Gold (XAUUSD) and now any instrument currencies(EURUSD, GBPUSD...) and Indices (S&P, DOW...) this EA fundamentally transforms how positions are managed—designed to spend most of its life in positive equity by holding winning trades
Filtrer:
