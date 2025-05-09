Pure Price Action ICT Tools

A Market Structure Shift, also known as a Change of Character (CHoCH), is a pivotal event in price action analysis indicating a potential change in market sentiment or direction. An MSS occurs when the price reverses from an established trend, signaling that the prevailing trend may be losing momentum and a reversal might be underway. This shift is often identified by key technical patterns, such as a higher low in a downtrend or a lower high in an uptrend, which indicate a weakening of the current trend's strength.

A Break of Structure typically indicates the continuation of the current market trend. This event occurs when the price decisively moves beyond a previous swing high or low, confirming the strength of the prevailing trend. In an uptrend, a BOS is marked by the price breaking above a previous high, while in a downtrend, it is identified by the price breaking below a previous low.

While a Market Structure Shift (MSS) can indicate a potential trend reversal and a Break of Structure (BOS) often confirms trend continuation, they do not assure a complete reversal or continuation. MSS and BOS levels can also function as liquidity zones or areas of price consolidation rather than definitively signaling a change in market direction. Traders should approach these signals cautiously and validate them with additional factors before making trading decisions. For further details on other components of the tool, please refer to the following sections.