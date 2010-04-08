Abbeyfx Swap Dashboard displays your broker swap/interest rate. The implied swap/interest rate differential is for all currency pairs you have in your market watch.





Interest rate differential:

The key factor traders consider is the difference in interest rates between two currencies involved in a pair, known as the "interest rate differential





Impact on currency value:

A higher interest rate typically makes a currency more attractive, causing its value to rise relative to other currencies with lower interest rates.





Carry trade strategy:

Traders often exploit interest rate differentials by "borrowing" a low-interest rate currency to buy a high-interest rate currency, hoping to profit from the interest rate difference over time.





Central bank announcements:

Central bank decisions regarding interest rate changes can significantly influence forex market movements as traders react to expectations of future rate adjustments.



