Swing Points 4

Swing Points Indicator for MetaTrader 4

The **Swing Points Indicator** is a custom-built technical tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), primarily used for identifying crucial reversal points in price action. By plotting swing highs and swing lows, it highlights potential trend reversals, making it a valuable tool for traders relying on price action analysis. This indicator helps traders anticipate changes in market direction by visually marking significant turning points on the chart.

Main Features:



Swing Highs and Lows Detection:



The primary function of this indicator is to automatically detect and highlight swing highs and swing lows. A **swing high** is a point where the price reaches a peak and is higher than surrounding price points, indicating a potential reversal to the downside. A **swing low** occurs when the price reaches a trough, suggesting a reversal to the upside. These points are essential for identifying market turning points and potential areas of support and resistance.



Visual Representation:

The indicator plots colored arrows on the chart:

This visual aid helps traders quickly spot key turning points without needing to manually analyze price movements.



Automatic Swing Object Deletion:

To maintain a clean and relevant chart, the Swing Points Indicator automatically deletes old swing high or low arrows if new, more significant swing points are detected. This ensures that the chart remains uncluttered, preventing confusion from outdated signals. For example, if a new swing high forms that is higher than the previous one, the previous arrow is automatically removed, leaving only the most current signals visible.



Lookback Period: