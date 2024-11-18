Genesis MultiOrder EA

The MultiOrder Manager is a powerful tool for traders looking to manage multiple positions effectively. It offers the ability to open several orders at once, automatically set dynamic take-profit (TP) and stop-loss (SL) levels, and move the stop-loss to break-even once the price reaches the second TP target. This expert advisor (EA) is ideal for both beginners and advanced traders, as it simplifies order management while ensuring optimized risk control.

Key features:

  • Place multiple buy or sell orders simultaneously.
  • Automatically set take-profit levels based on customizable distances.
  • Dynamically manage stop-loss and take-profit based on market conditions.
  • A "Break Even" button that automatically adjusts stop-loss levels to the entry price.
  • The "Close All" button that allows you to close all positions for the active symbol instantly.
  • Adjustable lot size and number of orders based on user preferences.
  • Works seamlessly with any currency pair, commodities, and cryptocurrencies.
  • Tested and suitable for Forex, commodities (such as Gold, Silver), and cryptocurrencies.

Whether you’re a day trader or swing trader, the MultiOrder Manager helps streamline your trading process while providing full control over your trades.


Produits recommandés
Virtual TPSL Close M4
Kenneth Parling
Utilitaires
Introduction L'outil utilitaire de gestion des commandes Virtual TPSL Close M4 (conseiller expert) gère vos positions ouvertes existantes effectuées par un autre conseiller expert que vous utilisez ou vos commandes ouvertes manuellement et les ferme avec des niveaux de take profit et de stop loss virtuels. Adviser fonctionne en mode virtuel complet, aucun niveau visuel n'est présent plus qu'un objet flèche colorée dessiné lorsque la position surveillée a été fermée, qu'elle soit en profit ou en
Prop Firm Close All Orders
Christian Paul Anasco
Utilitaires
Now, you have your very own   PROP FIRM AUTO-CLOSER   program! Once your account target or drawdown hits, all open orders will close automatically. ========================================== INPUTS: Account target (exact amount):   Put the exact account target. Once the equity hits your specied account balance target, all open orders will close. Make sure to add some buffer to consider slippage. Use fixed value or dynamic value:   Choose whether you will need a fixed value or dynamic value for
Trade panel manual
Wiktor Keller
Utilitaires
Trade panel manual is a multifunctional trading assistant. It allows you to open market and pending orders in one click. Value is set via button menu edit or deleted by specific buttons pending orders and the value of take profit and stop loss in one click. Through the edit menu of the button, a value is set that can be easily changed by simply moving level_tp lines for take profit or stop loss levels and for pending orders. It is possible to select orders and determine for them and set the leve
JanosikFX Scalping Trade Panel
ROBERT URBANSKI
3.5 (2)
Utilitaires
The Best One Scalping Trade Panel functional manual trade panel with risk reward, auto SL by candle ( original solution), lot size calculation, one-click trading, scale in and out of trades (partial close),  Works with all symbols not just currency pairs, perfect works on DAX, NASDAQ, GOLD, ...... I earn every day during live stream on ZakopiecFX - join Me Risk by lot Risk by percent SL by points SL by Candle, Renko, RangeBar ( original solution) TP by point TP by Risk/Reward Auto Trailing by P
Horizontal Ray Pro
Lukasz Kubisz
Utilitaires
Description: Please tick "Show object descriptions" in chart properties to enable hrays views That utility converts a trendline into a horizontal ray known as tool for drawing supply and demand zones. Simply create a trendline on a chart and once selected, it will get converted. Ray remains horizontal while dragging.  Quick ray plot: press "R" key to create horizontal ray. It will be snapped to the nearest OHLC value Further versions will be improved. For feature request please post new comm
Trade Assistant Pro 36 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.75 (20)
Utilitaires
Ultimate Trade Assistant MT4 — Assistant de Trading Multifonction Plus de 66 outils réunis dans une seule interface pour une gestion et une analyse professionnelles. Intègre la gestion du risque, les ordres intelligents, et l’analyse du marché . Convient au Forex, indices, actions, cryptos et métaux. Pourquoi les traders l’utilisent Trading et gestion en un clic Calcul automatique du risque et du volume Ordres intelligents : grid, OCO, ordres cachés, SL/TP virtuels Gestion avancée : trailing sto
Easy Virtual Trader
Anoop Sivasankaran
4.89 (9)
Utilitaires
Setup Easy Virtual Trader > Input your Rules > You are ready to trade from mobile or another EA or anywhere....Let robot manage your Trades !  This powerful EA will help you manage ALL or SPECIFIC trades automatically based on your PRE-SET rules and settings Once it is setup and running on just one chart, you don't need to monitor your orders anymore, the software will keep watching and control your orders with your predefined rules You can trade from your desktop MT4 or from your mobile appli
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
Trailing Stop Loss And Breakeven
Thi Ngo
5 (2)
Utilitaires
This tool will perform Trailing stop loss and Break even management for orders. Helps you limit or reduce the time spend watching orders on the screen, especially when you need to go to sleep. Just add this EA to 1 chart, you can manage all pairs. You can filter orders by comment, magic number, symbol, and order ticket number. When Breakeven it can add shift/offset pips (to cover the commission...). You can try in strategy tester before purchase. The EA will add Buy and Sell alternately, so yo
Two Pairs Square Hedge Meter
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicateurs
TWO PAIRS SQUARE HEDGE METER INDICATOR Try this brilliant 2 pairs square indicator It draws a square wave of the relation between your two inputs symbols when square wave indicates -1 then it is very great opportunity to SELL pair1 and BUY Pair2 when square wave indicates +1 then it is very great opportunity to BUY pair1 and SELL Pair2 the inputs are : 2 pairs of symbols         then index value : i use 20 for M30 charts ( you can try other values : 40/50 for M15 , : 30 for M30 , : 10 for H1 ,
VN Trade Panel II
Vyacheslav Nekipelov
4 (1)
Utilitaires
The new version of the trading panel, which now has the ability to separately close Buy and Sell orders, display targets for all orders on the chart, as well as the ability to use the panel to trade with brokers working on the FIFO rule. Also, the new version adds option buttons for separate management of open orders. It has a convenient visualized interface and intuitive control without a lot of additional tabs to which traders have to be distracted and switch their attention. Thanks to this,
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Indicateurs
L'indicateur SMC Venom Model BPR est un outil professionnel pour les traders travaillant dans le concept Smart Money (SMC). Il identifie automatiquement deux modèles clés sur le graphique des prix: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) est une combinaison de trois bougies, dans laquelle il y a un écart entre la première et la troisième bougie. Forme une zone entre les niveaux où il n'y a pas de support de volume, ce qui conduit souvent à une correction des prix. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) est une combinaiso
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicateurs
Daily Candle Predictor est un indicateur qui prédit le cours de clôture d'une bougie. L'indicateur est principalement destiné à être utilisé sur les graphiques D1. Cet indicateur convient à la fois au trading forex traditionnel et au trading d'options binaires. L'indicateur peut être utilisé comme un système de trading autonome, ou il peut servir de complément à votre système de trading existant. Cet indicateur analyse la bougie actuelle, calcule certains facteurs de force à l'intérieur du corps
Forex 7 Major Pairs Candle Gap Volatility Display
Jairzino Rivelino Williams
Utilitaires
Program Overview: This program is a trading tool designed to monitor and analyze the 7 major currency pairs. It is a variant of a similar program used for tracking stock indices, but this version focuses on the seven major currency pairs. The program helps in identifying and calculating significant price movements (gaps) between the high and low prices of these currency pairs over a specified time frame. It then provides insights through comments and alerts based on the calculated gaps. Major Cu
ScalpingOne
Xian Er Sha Ao
Utilitaires
Scalping Day Trading Support Utility Scalping One for MT4 setting faile (for white Chart)    http://www.emkyuradias.shop/indexenglish.html One position is displayed with one button. View P & L, Lot, and Point in real time. It is possible to switch the display of positions of only chart currencies and all currency pairs.   Supports automatic identification in Japanese and English   Account currency notation corresponds to dollar, euro, pound, yen (automatic identification) Lot, take profit and
Smartility
Syed Oarasul Islam
Utilitaires
This utility is designed to help you with your Manual Trading. It allows different ways of closing trades. It can display total number of BUY and SELL orders individually and also their individual profits. It can enter trades without stopl loss and take profits. However upon selecting UseStopLossTakeProfit from the settings it can use best possible stop loss and take profits based on the market conditions. Upon selecting the CloseOppositeTrades  from the settings it can close opposite trades. Fo
Advanced NNFX Trade Panel With News Filter MT4
Manuel Alejandro Cercos Perez
Utilitaires
Complete Trade Panel for the No Nonsense Forex method: This panel encapsulates almost all things you will need to execute your own NNFX algorithm, helping you trade even faster and easier. It has 3 parts: Symbol Panel Switch to any symbol in your charts quickly by pressing its name. Additional information can be displayed in the panel: currently open trades , correlation of those trades with other symbols (except if their stop loss is in breakeven or positive) and upcoming news (next daily candl
ChangePeriod MT4
Kazuya Yamaoka
Indicateurs
You can change the time period of the chart at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button, saving you the trouble of changing time periods. We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system. https://www.youtube.com/@ganesha_forex We do not guarantee your investment results. Investments should be made at your own risk. We sharll not be liable for any disadvantage or damage caused by th
Auto SL and TP Maker
Oleg Remizov
Utilitaires
Auto SLTP Maker MT4  is an assistant for all those who forget to set StopLoss and/or TakeProfit in deal parameters, or trade on a very fast market and fail to place them in time. This tool automatically tracks trades without StopLoss and/or TakeProfit and checks what level should be set in accordance with the settings. The tool works both with market and pending orders. The type of orders to work with can be set in the parameters. It can track either trades for the instrument it runs on, or all
AnyChart MT4
Irek Gilmutdinov
Utilitaires
AnyChart is a multifunctional tool allowing you to work with non-standard charts in MetaTrader 4. It includes collector of ticks and generator of charts for trading (hst files) and testing (fxt files). Supported chart types are second, tick and renko ones. Settings Starting Date - start date for chart plotting. Ending Date - end date for chart plotting. Chart Type - chart type: Time - time chart, each bar contains a certain time interval; Tick - volume chart, each bar contains a certain number
ShvedSupDem Pro Buttons
Andrey Shvedov
Utilitaires
This panel is a part of the SupDem-Pro trading system and is used to search for the best opportunities for any available instruments. Which can be selected manually in the Market Watch (open it with CTRL + M). Using this trading panel in combination with ShvedSupDem-Pro_Zone allows to analyze multiple currency pairs with a single click. The panel allows to load any instruments from the Market Watch, from 6 major currency pairs up to all instruments (480). The indicator parameters Button Width -
Auto BE 2 Edition
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Utilitaires
Auto BE #2 Edition – Trade Exit and ADR Panel Utility (MT4) Overview Auto BE #2 Edition is a MetaTrader 4 utility that manages trade exits using automatic stop-loss placement, breakeven protection, and an optional partial-close mechanism. It also includes an ADR (Average Daily Range) panel that displays market range and volatility data directly on the chart. The tool helps traders maintain consistent, rules-based trade management whether trading manually or through Expert Advisors. Main Functio
FREE
Extra Time Bar
Mostafa Saad Saeed Shawara
Utilitaires
Barre de temps supplémentaire / Extra Time Scale Bar MT5 version est un outil conçu pour améliorer votre trading en vous permettant d'ajouter une barre de temps personnalisée à vos graphiques. Avec cet outil, vous n'êtes plus limité à l'heure du serveur uniquement : vous pouvez configurer le graphique pour qu'il affiche n'importe quel fuseau horaire de votre choix, comme votre heure locale, l’heure moyenne de Greenwich ou toute autre. Caractéristiques de la barre de temps supplémentaire : 1.
PendingGrid Panel
Andrej Nikitin
Utilitaires
The analyzer panel allows traders to add the pending order grid (Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Stop) quickly and efficiently.   Parameters stop mode - select stop setting mode every order - stop levels are set for each order separately position as - common stop levels for all orders order type - select pending order type Buy Limit Sell Limit Buy Stop Sell Stop magic - set a magic number for open orders if necessary. If position as mode is enabled, stop levels are corrected for all orders
Layer Master Toolbox
Peter Andrew Thomas
5 (4)
Utilitaires
Layer Master: Professional Grid Trading Tool for MT4 Transform your grid trading with Layer Master - the most intuitive and powerful order management toolkit designed specifically for professional traders. MT5   Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/129705 FREE - 7 Day Trial Version available. Please   contact  me to get your Free trial! Master Grid Trading with Precision Layer Master revolutionizes how you place and manage grid trades. With our visual interface, you can: Deploy hun
TakeProfit Catcher
Mikhail Kontsevoy
Utilitaires
It is so very disappointing when the price does not have enough points to achieve Take Profit and makes a reversal. This EA sets virtual levels near the TakeProfit levels. This EA sets virtual levels next to TakeProfit orders. If these levels are reached by price, breakeven or trailing stop is applied for an order. Features This EA does not set new orders. The aim of this EA is to manage stop losses of existing orders that are set by another EA or manually (magic number equals 0). For correct w
Basic Support and Resistance
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
Indicateurs
Notre indicateur Basic Support and Resistance est la solution dont vous avez besoin pour augmenter votre analyse technique.Cet indicateur vous permet de projeter les niveaux de support et de résistance sur le graphique / Version MT5 Caractéristiques Intégration des niveaux de Fibonacci: avec la possibilité d'afficher les niveaux de Fibonacci aux côtés des niveaux de support et de résistance, notre indicateur vous donne un aperçu encore plus profond du comportement du marché et des zones d'inve
Forex EA Dividend
Chan Wey Her
Utilitaires
STRATEGY - We use risk and reward ratio of 1:5 to maximize the profit - We use trailing stop to lock profit and minimize loss ALERT User will get notified with alert with the following condition: - Max  Spread - Max  Orders UPDATE - Free Update and Support COMPATIBILITY - MT4 and MT5 - M1 Timeframe - All Currency Pair WHAT YOU GET 1) Free Online Forex Training (Normal Price: USD 299) 2) Free Expert Advisor (EA) (Normal Price: USD 288) 3) Free Copy Trading (CT) (Normal Service Fee: 20%) *Aft
AW Workpad
AW Trading Software Limited
3.67 (3)
Utilitaires
AW Workpad est un panneau de contrôle de trading multifonctionnel conçu pour le trading manuel et semi-automatique. Il vous permet de gérer les commandes en attente, les positions de marché, fournit un large éventail de données statistiques, ainsi qu'une analyse multi-période d'un groupe d'indicateurs classiques. L'utilitaire est représenté par cinq onglets : POSITIONS, PENDING, CLOSE, INDICATORS, INFO. Chaque onglet a son propre groupe de fonctions pour le traitement des commandes ou des inform
TSTrendLineSymbol
Salvatore Labriola
Utilitaires
Utility, which draws buy or sell trendlines, which can also become support or resistances able to close any position on the screen Algorithm that calculates the gain of the position, at the touch closure of the line.   The benefits you get: Works on forex and CFD, timeframe from M1 to Weekly. Easy to use screen control panel. Audible warning messages at the touch of the line. Easy to use.
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (104)
Utilitaires
Découvrez une expérience exceptionnellement rapide de copie de trades avec le Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . Avec sa configuration facile en 1 minute, ce copieur de trades vous permet de copier des trades entre plusieurs terminaux MetaTrader sur le même ordinateur Windows ou Windows VPS avec des vitesses de copie ultra-rapides de moins de 0.5 seconde. Que vous soyez un trader débutant ou professionnel, le Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offre une large gamme d'options pour le personnaliser en fonction d
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (420)
Utilitaires
Bienvenue sur Trade Manager EA, l’outil ultime de gestion des risques conçu pour rendre le trading plus intuitif, précis et efficace. Ce n’est pas seulement un outil d’exécution d’ordres ; c’est une solution complète pour la planification des trades, la gestion des positions et le contrôle des risques. Que vous soyez débutant, trader expérimenté ou scalpeur ayant besoin d’une exécution rapide, Trade Manager EA s’adapte à vos besoins, offrant une flexibilité sur tous les marchés, des devises et i
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (191)
Utilitaires
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Copie Chat MT4) n’est pas seulement un simple copieur de trades local ; c’est un cadre complet de gestion des risques et d’exécution conçu pour les défis actuels du trading. Des challenges de prop firms à la gestion de comptes personnels, il s’adapte à chaque situation grâce à une combinaison d’exécution robuste, de protection du capital, de configuration flexible et de traitement avancé des opérations. Le copieur fonctionne en mode Master (émetteur) et en mode Sl
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Utilitaires
Trade Panel est un assistant commercial multifonctionnel. L'application contient plus de 50 fonctions de trading pour le trading manuel et vous permet d'automatiser la plupart des opérations de trading. Attention, l'application ne fonctionne pas dans le testeur de stratégie. Avant d'acheter, vous pouvez tester la version démo sur un compte démo. Version démo ici . Instructions complètes ici . Commerce. Permet d'effectuer des opérations de trading en un clic : Ouvrez des ordres et des positions e
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilitaires
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
Boris Sedov
4.8 (5)
Utilitaires
Seconds Chart — un outil unique pour créer des graphiques en secondes dans MetaTrader 4 . Grâce à Seconds Chart , vous pouvez créer un graphique avec une période définie en secondes, offrant une flexibilité et une précision idéales pour l'analyse, indisponibles sur les graphiques standards en minutes ou en heures. Par exemple, la période S15 indique un graphique avec des bougies d'une durée de 15 secondes. Vous pouvez utiliser n'importe quel indicateur, expert advisor (EA) ou script. Leur utilis
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (64)
Utilitaires
Copieur commercial pour MetaTrader 4.       Il copie les transactions de change, les positions et les ordres de tous les comptes. C'est l'un des meilleurs copieurs commerciaux       MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4       pour le       COPYLOTE MT4       version (ou       MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5       pour le       COPYLOTE MT5       version). Version MT5 Description complète   +DEMO +PDF Comment acheter Comment installer     Comment obtenir des fichiers journaux     Comment tester et optimiser     Tous les p
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (8)
Utilitaires
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (52)
Utilitaires
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
Equity Protect Pro
Shi Jie He
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Equity Protect Pro : Votre expert en protection de compte complet pour un trading en toute sérénité Si vous recherchez des fonctionnalités telles que la protection de compte, la protection des capitaux propres, la protection de portefeuille, la protection multi-stratégies, la protection des bénéfices, la prise de bénéfices, la sécurité de trading, les programmes de contrôle des risques, le contrôle automatique des risques, la liquidation automatique, la liquidation conditionnelle, la liquidatio
Basket EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (5)
Utilitaires
Basket EA MT4 est un outil puissant de capture de bénéfices et un système complet de protection de compte, le tout réuni dans une solution simple et facile à utiliser. Son objectif principal est de vous donner un contrôle total sur le profit et la perte global de votre compte en gérant toutes les positions ouvertes au niveau du panier (basket), plutôt que traitement individuellement. Le EA propose une gamme complète de fonctions au niveau du panier : take profit, stop loss, break even et trailin
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Utilitaires
Le MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider est un outil facile à utiliser et entièrement personnalisable qui permet d'envoyer des signaux à Telegram, transformant ainsi votre compte en fournisseur de signaux. Le format des messages est entièrement personnalisable ! Cependant, pour une utilisation simple, vous pouvez également opter pour un modèle prédéfini et activer ou désactiver des parties spécifiques du message. [ Démonstration ]   [ Manuel ] [ Version MT5 ] [ Version Discord ] [ Canal Telegram ]  N
Risk Manager for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4.6 (10)
Utilitaires
Expert Advisor Risk Manager pour MT4 est un programme très important et, à mon avis, nécessaire pour chaque commerçant. Avec cet Expert Advisor, vous pourrez contrôler le risque de votre compte de trading. Le contrôle des risques et des bénéfices peut être effectué à la fois en termes monétaires et en termes de pourcentage. Pour que l'Expert Advisor fonctionne, attachez-le simplement au tableau des paires de devises et définissez les valeurs de risque acceptables dans la devise du dépôt ou en
Trading box Technical analysis
Igor Zizek
5 (37)
Utilitaires
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
Real AI Assistant
Sara Sabaghi
Utilitaires
Your Smart Trading Assistant for the Forex Market Introducing a powerful MetaTrader tool designed to revolutionize the way you trade. This intelligent assistant goes beyond traditional indicators to provide a comprehensive, AI-driven market analysis — so you can trade with clarity and confidence. What It Does This advanced tool continuously monitors and analyzes a wide range of market data to deliver high-quality trading insights. It reads between the lines of financial news, scans the forex ma
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.2 (5)
Utilitaires
Copiez les signaux de n'importe quel canal dont vous êtes membre (y compris privé et restreint) directement sur votre MT4.  Cet outil a été conçu en pensant à l'utilisateur tout en offrant de nombreuses fonctionnalités dont vous avez besoin pour gérer et surveiller les transactions. Ce produit est présenté dans une interface graphique conviviale et visuellement attrayante. Personnalisez vos paramètres et commencez à utiliser le produit en quelques minutes ! Guide de l'utilisateur + Démo  | Ver
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
Utilitaires
Trade Copier est un utilitaire professionnel conçu pour copier et synchroniser les commandesentre les comptes de trading. Les commandes sont copiées du compte/terminal du fournisseur vers le compte/terminal du destinataire, qui sont installés sur le même ordinateur ou vps. Avant d'acheter, vous pouvez tester la version démo sur un compte démo. Version démo ici . Instructions complètes ici . Principales fonctionnalités et avantages: Prend en charge la copie des commandes MT4> MT4, MT4> MT5, MT5>
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (29)
Utilitaires
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
Utilitaires
Télégramme vers MT4 :   la solution ultime pour copier des signaux Simplifiez votre trading avec   Telegram vers MT4   , l'utilitaire de pointe conçu pour copier les signaux de trading directement depuis les canaux et chats Telegram vers votre plateforme MetaTrader 4, sans DLL. Cette solution robuste garantit une exécution fluide des signaux avec une précision et des options de personnalisation inégalées, vous faisant gagner du temps et optimisant votre efficacité. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Cara
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Négociez automatiquement les zones de support et de résistance ou d'offre et de demande une fois que vous avez identifié les zones clés à partir desquelles vous souhaitez négocier. Cet EA vous permet de dessiner des zones d'achat et de vente en un seul clic, puis de les placer exactement là où vous vous attendez à ce que le prix change. L'EA surveille ensuite ces zones et effectuera automatiquement des transactions en fonction de l'action des prix que vous spécifiez pour les zones. Une fois la
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
Utilitaires
Panneau de trading pour trader en 1 clic.   Travailler avec des positions et des commandes!   Trading à partir du graphique ou du clavier. En utilisant notre panel de trading, vous pouvez trader en un clic à partir du graphique et effectuer des opérations de trading 30 fois plus rapidement que le contrôle MetaTrader standard. Des calculs automatiques de paramètres et de fonctions qui facilitent la vie d'un trader et aident un trader à mener ses activités de trading beaucoup plus rapidement et pl
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
3 (1)
Utilitaires
EASY Insight AIO – La solution tout-en-un pour un trading intelligent et sans effort Présentation Imaginez pouvoir analyser l’ensemble du marché — Forex, Or, Crypto, Indices et même Actions — en quelques secondes, sans aucune analyse manuelle de graphiques, sans installation complexe ni configuration d’indicateurs. EASY Insight AIO est votre outil d’exportation ultime, prêt à l’emploi, pour un trading alimenté par l’IA. Il fournit une vue d’ensemble du marché dans un fichier CSV propre — prêt
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.8 (30)
Utilitaires
Clôture des positions dans MetaTrader 4 après avoir atteint le bénéfice/perte total avec la fonction de suivi des bénéfices. Vous pouvez activer les arrêts virtuels (ordre séparé) . Calcul et clôture des positions ACHAT et VENTE séparément (ACHAT VENTE séparé) . Fermeture et calcul de tous les symboles ou du symbole courant uniquement (Tous les symboles) . Activer le suivi pour le profit ( Trailing Profit ). Clôture sur le total des profits et pertes en devise de dépôt, en points, ou en % du so
Partial Closure EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
Utilitaires
Partial Closure EA MT4 vous permet de clôturer partiellement n'importe quelle position sur votre compte, manuellement selon un pourcentage choisi de la taille du lot et/ou par numéro de ticket, ou automatiquement selon des pourcentages définis des niveaux de TP/SL, en clôturant un pourcentage de la taille de lot initiale sur jusqu’à 10 niveaux de take profit et 10 de stop loss. Il peut gérer toutes ou certaines des transactions de votre compte en spécifiant ou en excluant certains numéros magiq
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
3.86 (7)
Utilitaires
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilitaires
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
Utilitaires
Exp-Averager   est conçu pour faire la moyenne de vos transactions qui ont reçu un certain retrait en ouvrant des transactions de moyenne. Le conseiller a la possibilité d'ouvrir de nouvelles positions en tendance ou à contre-courant. Il comprend également une fonction intelligente de stop suiveur qui s'applique à une série de positions. Le conseiller peut augmenter ou diminuer la taille du lot des positions. Il s'agit d'une stratégie largement utilisée pour ramener les positions perdantes au p
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilitaires
Trade Manager pour vous aider à entrer et sortir rapidement des transactions tout en calculant automatiquement votre risque. Y compris des fonctionnalités pour vous aider à éviter le sur-trading, le trading de vengeance et le trading émotionnel. Les transactions peuvent être gérées automatiquement et les mesures de performances du compte peuvent être visualisées dans un graphique. Ces fonctionnalités rendent ce panneau idéal pour tous les traders manuels et contribuent à améliorer la plateforme
Plus de l'auteur
Genesis Multiorder Assistent V3
Thorsten Kicherer
Utilitaires
MultiOrder Assistent V3.0   - Your professional trading assistant for MetaTrader 4 The  MultiOrder Manager  is a powerful trading tool designed to optimize your trading while managing risk efficiently. With intuitive features and a user-friendly interface, this Tool is ideal for traders who want to manage multiple orders simultaneously without losing track.   Symbols: FX pairs, gold and cryptocurrencies Here you get a detailed description of the parameters and functions Manual     Features and
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis