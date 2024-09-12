Max permitted trade volume for the asset
- Utilitaires
- Conor Mcnamara
- Version: 2.0
- Mise à jour: 25 novembre 2025
This is a simple tool to display the maximum lot size permitted for any asset based on the size of your account (or more accurately the free margin), and the leverage.
It will display the max lot size allowed, and then the script will naturally exit after 3 seconds which gives you enough time to see the information. When you have an active position, it will calculate the maximum number of lots that are left while a position of a certain lot size is already running. Before the script terminates, it will automatically remove all objects and comments.
