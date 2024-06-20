The Geliosx indicator is designed to visually display the trend. One of the key tasks when monitoring the currency market is to determine the trend - a stable direction of price movement. Geliosx uses special calculations to smooth out sharp fluctuations that do not have a significant impact on the overall picture of the price movement.





This indicator is created for those who value their time and money.





The trend can be ascending (bull trend) or descending (bear trend). Typically, the trend grows and drops sharply for a long time, although there are exceptions. Economic and political news can influence the movement of prices.





The Geliosx indicator is used to determine the strength and direction of the trend, as well as to find points of price turning. It is recommended to use Forex markets as an additional tool for accurate display of prices.