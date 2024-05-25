Auto Trend Lines Standard
- Indicateurs
- Gowtham Arputharaj
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Standard Trend Lines (Automatic).
This indicator draws highly accurate trend lines.
It draws Trend Lines automatically.
This Trend Lines indicator was made by observing lot of discussions made about Trend Lines in forum.
The Trend Lines can also be used to create Expert Advisor.
Latest valid Trend Lines are drawn on Chart.
Trend Lines Work on basis of OHLC price data.
