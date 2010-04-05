Always a plus





IT DOESN'T WORK CORRECTLY IN THE TESTER, IT'S MADE TO PASS TESTS ON mq5!!!

It is better to test the advisor on a demo account!

The advisor is always in the black. Does not use old indicators, developed using GPT, which eliminates errors in operation.Suitable for use on all instruments.Shows positive dynamics.GPT calculation confirmed the expert's work.At long distances, a grid is used, which brings a good profit. During long movements, the profit comes in parts from the main budget.



