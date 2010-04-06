ON Trade Telegram Orders

This program serves as an effective tool for sending messages through a Telegram bot using the MetaTrader platform. It enables you to send your trading recommendations related to the orders you open on the trading platform directly to your Telegram channel or group. These messages may include details about open trades and can be accompanied by illustrative images of the orders. Alternatively, they can be configured to be without images based on your preferences.

This means that if you are the owner of a Telegram channel dedicated to providing trading signals, you can greatly benefit from this product. The program will transmit the recommendations directly from your trading platform to your Telegram channel, whether these recommendations are accompanied by illustrative images or not. This provides your followers with a seamless and convenient trading experience.


Produits recommandés
Multiple Close All MT4
Ynal Al Khalil
3 (1)
Utilitaires
(Multiple Close All) for MT4 a lightweight and efficient utility designed to help traders close their open positions and pending orders directly from the chart. It provides a clean panel with interactive buttons, allowing quick closing of opened trades and deleting the Pending Orders with one click. Key Features: Close all   BUY ,   SELL , or   ALL   positions with one click. MultipleCloseBy opposite trades. Close only   profitable trades   or only   losing trades . Close trades filtere
FREE
Three Hedging
Haimin Li
Utilitaires
This EA is based on the relationship between the three currencies, interaction, and thus hedging, I now find the most ideal pair of currencies is the default parameter of the three pairs of currencies, On the parameters Parameter setting is very simple, "Huoli" is profitable n USD. Users can determine the number of orders according to the funds of the account.
Chart Sync Manager MT4
Omar Alkassar
Utilitaires
Un seul graphique. Un contrôle total. Ne perdez plus de temps à gérer les objets, les couleurs et les paramètres de chaque graphique séparément.       Gestionnaire de synchronisation de graphiques   , vous pouvez       synchronisez, copiez et contrôlez tous vos graphiques MetaTrader       instantanément, en utilisant un seul panneau et quelques raccourcis. Dessinez une fois, actualisez partout. Ouvrez et fermez vos graphiques d'un simple clic. Gardez votre espace de travail propre grâce à      
Online Accounts Manager MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (1)
Utilitaires
OneClick Online Account Manager is a powerful utility that helps you to manage all your accounts from a centralized panel. It is suitable for all single account traders and specially for multiple accounts traders. The utility help you to : Monitor status of all accounts on a private web page. Some information such as account connection status, account profit, DD, Balance, Equity, Margin Level, Number of positions and orders, Daily and Weekly profit/loss and also overall summation of all these p
Plain MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
Utilitaires
This is a semi-automatic Expert Advisor that opens trades automatically based on the direction you set using the trade sell / buy on the panel. The magic of this EA is that it recognizes the objects that you draw on the chart by closing the open positions at key levels, it will notify you through the mobile notification, then it will wait for the next direction. It opens orders continuously regardless of the time frame of the chart. So you don't have to stay on a lower time frame. Instead, you c
Trades Time Manager
Omar Alkassar
Utilitaires
Prenez le contrôle de votre routine de trading sans effort avec le Trades Time Manager révolutionnaire. Cet outil puissant automatise l'exécution des ordres à des moments précis, transformant votre approche de trading. Créez des listes de tâches personnalisées pour diverses actions commerciales, de l'achat à la définition des commandes, le tout sans intervention manuelle. Guide d'installation et d'entrées de Trades Time Manager Si vous souhaitez recevoir des notifications sur l'EA, ajoutez notre
Risk And Trade Manager
Waseem Ejaz
Utilitaires
THIS PRODUCT CAN NOT BE TEST IN STRATEGY TESTER. PLEASE TRY DEMO VERSION: https: //www.mql5.com/en/market/product/58082 FIRST 10 COPIES AT 30 USD, NEXT PRICE WOULD BE 50 USD RISK AND TRADE MANAGER RISK AND TRADE MANAGER   is an advanced trading panel designed for manual trading.   Utility helps to manage trades effectively and efficiently with a single click. MAIN FEATURES Convert and display Stop Loss (SL)   Pips into % and amount to view the clear picture of the trades if SL hits. Fund alloca
Trade History Exporter Pro
Florian Riedrich
Utilitaires
Every trader is watching over his account over and over.... trying to anlayse every system he or she has. With this tool you are able to  export your complete history of every account export withdrawls / deposits / rebates to a separate file export account status with balance / equity / current drawdown recalculate micro to standard lots / profits ...  export decimal by "." or ","  combine a series of Magic Numbers to one unique Magic Number   filter to ignore OrderComments.
Indicator Notify
Kritchavatchara Datchkanakorn
Utilitaires
With this Expert Advisor you will never miss an indicator event, you will receive notifications on your mobile phone when the chart matches the conditions you have set. Indicators in the Expert Advisor Moving Average(MA) Bollinger Bands(Bands)   Stochastic Oscillator(Stochastic)   MACD   Relative Strength Index(RSI)   Before use the Expert Advisor Install "MetaTrader 4" on your mobile phone. Enable Push Notifications in "MetaTrader 4" on your PC, go to menu bar Tools -> Options -> Notifica
Market View MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Definition : Market View is a dashboard (scanner) to view price graphs of all symbols and all timeframes at a glance. The utility is designed user friendly and added a wide range of customization options. Main features of Market View : Visual settings window on the chart Customizable list of symbols and timeframes Different shapes : Real Candles, Schematic Candles, Arrows Customizable number of candles Changeable size of dashboard (scanner) Highlight timeframes with gaps on candles Open approp
Trading System Signals
Harun Celik
2 (1)
Indicateurs
Trading System Signals is an indicator that generates trade arrows. It generates trade arrows with its own algorithm. These arrows give buying and selling signals. The indicator certainly does not repaint. Can be used in all pairs. Sends a signal to the user with the alert feature. Trade rules Enter the signal when the buy signal arrives. In order to exit from the transaction, an opposite signal must be received. It is absolutely necessary to close the operation when an opposite signal is recei
Draw Agent
Omar Alkassar
Utilitaires
Draw Agent est conçu comme un moyen magnifique et innovant de créer et de gérer toutes vos analyses de graphiques, gribouillis, notes et plus encore. Cet outil fournit une méthode de dessin à main levée, pour traiter l'espace du graphique comme un tableau noir et dessiner à la main. Cet outil de dessin à main levée vous permet de dessiner sur des graphiques MT4/MT5, afin de marquer ou de mettre en évidence des événements sur le graphique. C'est un outil utile si vous aimez   dessiner des vagues
Various Trailing Manager
Mhd Amran Bin Lop
Utilitaires
Various Trailing Manager EA Various Trailing Manager EA is a professional trader's tool that provides protection of floating profit on open trades. This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with trailing stops based on 7 methods: percent, ATR, Moving Average, Candle, Parabolic, Fractal. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close. Visualize all orders and t
KFX Dashboard EA
Peter Kariuki Thande
Utilitaires
** Automatically Adds to your existing trades that you open ** KFX Dashboard EA monitors Price Action using Candle Direction + Moving Average on Multiple currency pairs (selected by you) and on Multiple Timeframes (selected by you). The dashboard also reveals Currency Strength of pairs based on your Moving Average selection. KFX Dashboard EA option to set Stop Loss(SL) and Take Profit(TP) based on your selected Timeframe and ATR / Points settings. Trailing stop by ATR / Points also available (s
Draw Horizontal Lines Utility
Ynal Al Khalil
Utilitaires
this tool draws horizontal lines starting from a price you specify in the Inputs. you can draw Horizontal lines above or below or (both sides) the starting price. Based on (The Quarters Theory by Ilian Yotov), this tool displays colored lines at fixed intervals which you can change from the inputs. you can use many sets of Horizontal lines each set of Horizontal lines has its own color and style.
FREE
VolatilityAndStrategyAnalyze
Juraj Puchky
Utilitaires
Simple script to analyze posibility of profit for whole market all Symbols. You can specify minimum and maximum profit in percent and number of steps for each period. Script will found most interesting symbols depend on your configuration. You will get a quick and current analyze of whole market which can help you to make right choice of trades, you never miss oportunity again.
FREE
FX28 Trader
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Présentation du FX28 Trader Dashboard - Votre gestionnaire de transactions ultime Découvrez tout le potentiel de votre expérience de trading avec le FX28 Trader Dashboard, un gestionnaire de transactions complet et intuitif conçu pour élever votre trading Forex à de nouveaux sommets. Que vous soyez un trader expérimenté ou que vous débutiez votre parcours financier, cet outil puissant a été développé pour simplifier vos activités de trading et améliorer votre processus de prise de décision. Car
RSI Dashboard Multi Overbought Oversold Analyzer
Dominik Mandok
4.86 (7)
Utilitaires
RSI Dashboard is a great tool for quickest possible analysis of multiple currency pairs  at the same time in terms of Oversold or Overbought . All displayed and used by indicator symbols are freely to choose and are specified using a space separated list in parameters you're able to analyze not only predetermined ones, but everything that your broker offers, also commodities, equities, indices, ones with prefixes, suffixes etc. There are 3 types of alerts: alert notifications in the MT4 termin
Sequence Project
Dariusz Grywaczewski
Utilitaires
This Expert Advisor is a very advanced sequential tool that gives each user the possibility to program the order of tasks according to specific conditions. Everything can be done in a simple and intuitive way. The sequencing of the EA's programming ensures that each operation is carried out one after another. I present the method of operation in the attached movie. EA global settings magic – individual EA number . For each EA attached on the same instrument, a different number must be entered
Tipu Trader
Kaleem Haider
3 (2)
Utilitaires
Tipu Trader is a part of Tipu Panel ecosystem that was developed out of need for quick and simple trading. Tipu Trader is an easy to use trade panel for commonly used trade functions. Create you own signals with Tipu Panel and trade along with Tipu Trader, a simple and easy to use trade panel. Features An easy to use trade panel for most commonly used trade functions. Create your own personal trade signals with Tipu Panel , and trade with Tipu Trader. Customizable Panel. The panel can be moved
FREE
News Panel
Radek Reznicek
5 (2)
Utilitaires
News Panel  is a fully adjustable utility for Forex News. It can show upcoming news in InfoPanel as well as lable for upcoming and past news labels on the chart.  This utility also enables Upcoming news Alerts and Push notification. User can change number of upcoming news displayed, colors and many others. Instructions Alow WebRequest for Listed URLS in Metatrader Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors tab (see screen or watch the video) Add " https://ec.forexprostools.com/ " to the list of allo
MirrorEA
Eugenio Bravetti
Utilitaires
The new version of  MirrorSoftware 2021  has been completely rewriten and optimized.  This version requires to be loaded only on a single chart because  it can detect all actions on every symbol and not only the actions of symbol where it is loaded. Even the  graphics and the configuration mode  have been completely redesigned. The MirrorSoftware is composed of two components (all components are required to work):  MirrorController  (free indicator): This component must be loaded into the MASTER
Trade Anchor Manager MT4
Warren Schaaf
Utilitaires
MultiTP Trade Manager EA — Advanced Trade Management Made Effortless (MT4) Limited Offer – First 100 Downloads FREE! Be among the first 100 traders to download Trade Anchor Manager (MT4/MT5) completely free of charge. Hurry – once the limit is reached, the offer closes instantly! After trying it out, we’d love if you could leave a review and share your thoughts – your feedback helps us improve and lets other traders know what to expect. Need this Trade Anchor Manager for MT5?  http
FREE
Vantage
Waseem Raza
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Vantage is a one-click semi-automated tool which works with the user interface. The EA's base strategy is grid trading. The user can start first trade from chart buttons and the EA will do rest of the work. User can open grid to loss side, profit side or both sides same time, or can do a simple trade without the grid. Use low risk against balance and apply EA on VPS. With this, the EA can work properly without any interruption. To understand all functions watch the video below. Input parameters
Orders Closing Wizard
Opengates Success International
Utilitaires
Orders Closing Wizard Script This is an embellishment of the Orders closing script. It will close all manners of orders and in several ways too. Here are the kinds of order closing it can execute according to their names: Close sell orders only: Close buy orders only Close orders with profits only Close orders with loss only Close all buy-stop pending orders only Close all sell-stop pending orders only Close all pending orders at once Close all buy and sell orders at once Close all opened and pe
Clos Profit
Ivan Petrov
Utilitaires
close all profitable orders The set contains scripts for different purposes, facilitating work in the MetaTrader 4 terminal. If necessary, a screen is provided for some scripts. Before working on a real account, check (on a demo account) whether the required script responds to your tasks (for example, there is a script for opening five orders at the same time, by default the lot is set to 10; so that you do not accidentally open five positions with a total volume of 50 lots - be attentive))) Use
Calculated
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicateurs
Calculated trend indicator, can be used with an optimal risk to profit ratio, shows successful signals. Uses two options for settings. Shows favorable moments for entering the market with arrows. The probability of a successful trend is not very bad! The indicator can be used both for pipsing on small periods, and for long-term trading. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. It works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes.
Mirror controller
Eugenio Bravetti
2 (1)
Utilitaires
The new version of  MirrorSoftware 2021  has been completely rewriten and optimized.  This version requires to be loaded only on a single chart because  it can detect all actions on every symbol and not only the actions of symbol where it is loaded. Even the  graphics and the configuration mode  have been completely redesigned. The MirrorSoftware is composed of two components (all components are required to work):  MirrorController  (free indicator): This component must be loaded into the MASTER
FREE
Simple Closeall
Catur Sulistiyanto A Md Tem
Utilitaires
metatrader 4 ea simple closeall you can get free ea by registering FBS broker through my link https://fbs.partners?ibl=621087&ibp=24536958 install ea in any pair and run it.. Congratulations on using the ea close assistant Button Function : Close All Order            =  function to close all open orders and pending orders Close Sell                    = function to close all open sell orders Close Buy                    = function to close all open buy orders Close Profit                 = fu
Trading Mood Analyzer
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Utilitaires
Trading Mood Analyzer – Your Key to Mindful Trading The Trading Mood Analyzer is an innovative trading tool designed to help you assess and manage your emotional state before diving into any trade. Priced at just $50, this utility offers a thorough emotional evaluation to ensure that you approach each trade with a clear, focused, and calm mindset. The Logic Behind the Trading Mood Analyzer: This tool guides you through a simple yet insightful questionnaire that evaluates your emotional well-bei
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (104)
Utilitaires
Découvrez une expérience exceptionnellement rapide de copie de trades avec le Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . Avec sa configuration facile en 1 minute, ce copieur de trades vous permet de copier des trades entre plusieurs terminaux MetaTrader sur le même ordinateur Windows ou Windows VPS avec des vitesses de copie ultra-rapides de moins de 0.5 seconde. Que vous soyez un trader débutant ou professionnel, le Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offre une large gamme d'options pour le personnaliser en fonction d
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (420)
Utilitaires
Bienvenue sur Trade Manager EA, l’outil ultime de gestion des risques conçu pour rendre le trading plus intuitif, précis et efficace. Ce n’est pas seulement un outil d’exécution d’ordres ; c’est une solution complète pour la planification des trades, la gestion des positions et le contrôle des risques. Que vous soyez débutant, trader expérimenté ou scalpeur ayant besoin d’une exécution rapide, Trade Manager EA s’adapte à vos besoins, offrant une flexibilité sur tous les marchés, des devises et i
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (191)
Utilitaires
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Copie Chat MT4) n’est pas seulement un simple copieur de trades local ; c’est un cadre complet de gestion des risques et d’exécution conçu pour les défis actuels du trading. Des challenges de prop firms à la gestion de comptes personnels, il s’adapte à chaque situation grâce à une combinaison d’exécution robuste, de protection du capital, de configuration flexible et de traitement avancé des opérations. Le copieur fonctionne en mode Master (émetteur) et en mode Sl
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Utilitaires
Trade Panel est un assistant commercial multifonctionnel. L'application contient plus de 50 fonctions de trading pour le trading manuel et vous permet d'automatiser la plupart des opérations de trading. Attention, l'application ne fonctionne pas dans le testeur de stratégie. Avant d'acheter, vous pouvez tester la version démo sur un compte démo. Version démo ici . Instructions complètes ici . Commerce. Permet d'effectuer des opérations de trading en un clic : Ouvrez des ordres et des positions e
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilitaires
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
Boris Sedov
4.8 (5)
Utilitaires
Seconds Chart — un outil unique pour créer des graphiques en secondes dans MetaTrader 4 . Grâce à Seconds Chart , vous pouvez créer un graphique avec une période définie en secondes, offrant une flexibilité et une précision idéales pour l'analyse, indisponibles sur les graphiques standards en minutes ou en heures. Par exemple, la période S15 indique un graphique avec des bougies d'une durée de 15 secondes. Vous pouvez utiliser n'importe quel indicateur, expert advisor (EA) ou script. Leur utilis
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (64)
Utilitaires
Copieur commercial pour MetaTrader 4.       Il copie les transactions de change, les positions et les ordres de tous les comptes. C'est l'un des meilleurs copieurs commerciaux       MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4       pour le       COPYLOTE MT4       version (ou       MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5       pour le       COPYLOTE MT5       version). Version MT5 Description complète   +DEMO +PDF Comment acheter Comment installer     Comment obtenir des fichiers journaux     Comment tester et optimiser     Tous les p
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (8)
Utilitaires
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (52)
Utilitaires
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
Equity Protect Pro
Shi Jie He
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Equity Protect Pro : Votre expert en protection de compte complet pour un trading en toute sérénité Si vous recherchez des fonctionnalités telles que la protection de compte, la protection des capitaux propres, la protection de portefeuille, la protection multi-stratégies, la protection des bénéfices, la prise de bénéfices, la sécurité de trading, les programmes de contrôle des risques, le contrôle automatique des risques, la liquidation automatique, la liquidation conditionnelle, la liquidatio
Basket EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (5)
Utilitaires
Basket EA MT4 est un outil puissant de capture de bénéfices et un système complet de protection de compte, le tout réuni dans une solution simple et facile à utiliser. Son objectif principal est de vous donner un contrôle total sur le profit et la perte global de votre compte en gérant toutes les positions ouvertes au niveau du panier (basket), plutôt que traitement individuellement. Le EA propose une gamme complète de fonctions au niveau du panier : take profit, stop loss, break even et trailin
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Utilitaires
Le MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider est un outil facile à utiliser et entièrement personnalisable qui permet d'envoyer des signaux à Telegram, transformant ainsi votre compte en fournisseur de signaux. Le format des messages est entièrement personnalisable ! Cependant, pour une utilisation simple, vous pouvez également opter pour un modèle prédéfini et activer ou désactiver des parties spécifiques du message. [ Démonstration ]   [ Manuel ] [ Version MT5 ] [ Version Discord ] [ Canal Telegram ]  N
Risk Manager for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4.6 (10)
Utilitaires
Expert Advisor Risk Manager pour MT4 est un programme très important et, à mon avis, nécessaire pour chaque commerçant. Avec cet Expert Advisor, vous pourrez contrôler le risque de votre compte de trading. Le contrôle des risques et des bénéfices peut être effectué à la fois en termes monétaires et en termes de pourcentage. Pour que l'Expert Advisor fonctionne, attachez-le simplement au tableau des paires de devises et définissez les valeurs de risque acceptables dans la devise du dépôt ou en
Trading box Technical analysis
Igor Zizek
5 (37)
Utilitaires
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
Real AI Assistant
Sara Sabaghi
Utilitaires
Your Smart Trading Assistant for the Forex Market Introducing a powerful MetaTrader tool designed to revolutionize the way you trade. This intelligent assistant goes beyond traditional indicators to provide a comprehensive, AI-driven market analysis — so you can trade with clarity and confidence. What It Does This advanced tool continuously monitors and analyzes a wide range of market data to deliver high-quality trading insights. It reads between the lines of financial news, scans the forex ma
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.2 (5)
Utilitaires
Copiez les signaux de n'importe quel canal dont vous êtes membre (y compris privé et restreint) directement sur votre MT4.  Cet outil a été conçu en pensant à l'utilisateur tout en offrant de nombreuses fonctionnalités dont vous avez besoin pour gérer et surveiller les transactions. Ce produit est présenté dans une interface graphique conviviale et visuellement attrayante. Personnalisez vos paramètres et commencez à utiliser le produit en quelques minutes ! Guide de l'utilisateur + Démo  | Ver
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
Utilitaires
Trade Copier est un utilitaire professionnel conçu pour copier et synchroniser les commandesentre les comptes de trading. Les commandes sont copiées du compte/terminal du fournisseur vers le compte/terminal du destinataire, qui sont installés sur le même ordinateur ou vps. Avant d'acheter, vous pouvez tester la version démo sur un compte démo. Version démo ici . Instructions complètes ici . Principales fonctionnalités et avantages: Prend en charge la copie des commandes MT4> MT4, MT4> MT5, MT5>
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (29)
Utilitaires
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
Utilitaires
Télégramme vers MT4 :   la solution ultime pour copier des signaux Simplifiez votre trading avec   Telegram vers MT4   , l'utilitaire de pointe conçu pour copier les signaux de trading directement depuis les canaux et chats Telegram vers votre plateforme MetaTrader 4, sans DLL. Cette solution robuste garantit une exécution fluide des signaux avec une précision et des options de personnalisation inégalées, vous faisant gagner du temps et optimisant votre efficacité. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Cara
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Négociez automatiquement les zones de support et de résistance ou d'offre et de demande une fois que vous avez identifié les zones clés à partir desquelles vous souhaitez négocier. Cet EA vous permet de dessiner des zones d'achat et de vente en un seul clic, puis de les placer exactement là où vous vous attendez à ce que le prix change. L'EA surveille ensuite ces zones et effectuera automatiquement des transactions en fonction de l'action des prix que vous spécifiez pour les zones. Une fois la
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
Utilitaires
Panneau de trading pour trader en 1 clic.   Travailler avec des positions et des commandes!   Trading à partir du graphique ou du clavier. En utilisant notre panel de trading, vous pouvez trader en un clic à partir du graphique et effectuer des opérations de trading 30 fois plus rapidement que le contrôle MetaTrader standard. Des calculs automatiques de paramètres et de fonctions qui facilitent la vie d'un trader et aident un trader à mener ses activités de trading beaucoup plus rapidement et pl
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
3 (1)
Utilitaires
EASY Insight AIO – La solution tout-en-un pour un trading intelligent et sans effort Présentation Imaginez pouvoir analyser l’ensemble du marché — Forex, Or, Crypto, Indices et même Actions — en quelques secondes, sans aucune analyse manuelle de graphiques, sans installation complexe ni configuration d’indicateurs. EASY Insight AIO est votre outil d’exportation ultime, prêt à l’emploi, pour un trading alimenté par l’IA. Il fournit une vue d’ensemble du marché dans un fichier CSV propre — prêt
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.8 (30)
Utilitaires
Clôture des positions dans MetaTrader 4 après avoir atteint le bénéfice/perte total avec la fonction de suivi des bénéfices. Vous pouvez activer les arrêts virtuels (ordre séparé) . Calcul et clôture des positions ACHAT et VENTE séparément (ACHAT VENTE séparé) . Fermeture et calcul de tous les symboles ou du symbole courant uniquement (Tous les symboles) . Activer le suivi pour le profit ( Trailing Profit ). Clôture sur le total des profits et pertes en devise de dépôt, en points, ou en % du so
Partial Closure EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
Utilitaires
Partial Closure EA MT4 vous permet de clôturer partiellement n'importe quelle position sur votre compte, manuellement selon un pourcentage choisi de la taille du lot et/ou par numéro de ticket, ou automatiquement selon des pourcentages définis des niveaux de TP/SL, en clôturant un pourcentage de la taille de lot initiale sur jusqu’à 10 niveaux de take profit et 10 de stop loss. Il peut gérer toutes ou certaines des transactions de votre compte en spécifiant ou en excluant certains numéros magiq
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
3.86 (7)
Utilitaires
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilitaires
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
Utilitaires
Exp-Averager   est conçu pour faire la moyenne de vos transactions qui ont reçu un certain retrait en ouvrant des transactions de moyenne. Le conseiller a la possibilité d'ouvrir de nouvelles positions en tendance ou à contre-courant. Il comprend également une fonction intelligente de stop suiveur qui s'applique à une série de positions. Le conseiller peut augmenter ou diminuer la taille du lot des positions. Il s'agit d'une stratégie largement utilisée pour ramener les positions perdantes au p
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilitaires
Trade Manager pour vous aider à entrer et sortir rapidement des transactions tout en calculant automatiquement votre risque. Y compris des fonctionnalités pour vous aider à éviter le sur-trading, le trading de vengeance et le trading émotionnel. Les transactions peuvent être gérées automatiquement et les mesures de performances du compte peuvent être visualisées dans un graphique. Ces fonctionnalités rendent ce panneau idéal pour tous les traders manuels et contribuent à améliorer la plateforme
Plus de l'auteur
ON Trade Bystra Pattern
Abdullah Alrai
Indicateurs
"Cet indicateur détecte les entrées basées sur la théorie du motif Bystra et fournit les valeurs d'entrée pour placer des ordres limités avec des niveaux cibles et des niveaux de stop. Cela vous permet de calculer votre pourcentage de risque. Notes : Cet indicateur dispose de tampons qui permettent son utilisation dans les Expert Advisors (EAs). Il est important de pratiquer une bonne gestion de l'argent en travaillant avec ce produit. Lorsque vous changez votre cadre temporel, L'indicateur sauv
ON Trade Japanese Candles
Abdullah Alrai
Indicateurs
Indicateur technique pour détecter de forts schémas d'action sur les prix : Pin Bar, Inside Bar et Outside Bar Introduction : Dans le domaine de l'analyse technique, les schémas d'action sur les prix servent d'indicateurs essentiels des mouvements potentiels du marché. Nous avons développé un indicateur technique sophistiqué qui simplifie l'identification de solides schémas d'action sur les prix sur les graphiques. Notre indicateur est spécialisé dans la détection de trois schémas essentiels : l
ON Trade Donchian Channel
Abdullah Alrai
Indicateurs
Cet indicateur a pour but de représenter visuellement le canal Donchian sur votre graphique de trading. Le canal Donchian est un outil technique simple utilisé pour représenter la plage entre le plus haut et le plus bas sur une période spécifiée. Cet indicateur améliore l'analyse visuelle des mouvements de prix en offrant des indications sur les points potentiels de rupture et de continuation de tendance. Le canal Donchian peut être appliqué aussi bien sur l'unité de temps actuelle que sur une u
FREE
ON Trade Pivoteer
Abdullah Alrai
4 (1)
Indicateurs
Introducing the Pivot Point Selector Indicator: Your Ultimate Tool for Custom Pivot Levels Are you ready to take your trading to the next level? Say hello to the Pivot Point Selector Indicator, a game-changing tool that puts you in control of your pivot levels. This innovative indicator empowers you to choose three specific points that will determine the pivot level calculations, giving you unparalleled customization and precision in your trading strategy. Key Features and Benefits: Custom Pivo
FREE
ON Trade Pivots
Abdullah Alrai
Indicateurs
ON Trade Pivots is A technical indicator that Draws all Pivot levels depending on time frame that defined in settings. Notes It will be good tool for all traders who use pivot levels in their trades. Let me inform you that this indicator draw this level as buffers not as objects then you can connect it easily to EA. This indicator allow you to find pivots levels for any time frame not only daily you are free to choose time frame from settings. Parameters Use_System_Visuals - Enable /Disable Sy
FREE
ON Trade Metals Gram Price
Abdullah Alrai
Indicateurs
Présentation de l'indicateur Calculateur de Prix du Gramme d'Or Vous souhaitez être constamment informé du prix de l'or dans votre devise locale ? Ne cherchez plus, l'indicateur Calculateur de Prix du Gramme d'Or vous offre un outil novateur qui vous permet de calculer en temps réel le prix par gramme d'or dans votre devise locale préférée. Avec cet indicateur, vous pouvez exploiter les informations financières pour prendre des décisions éclairées. Caractéristiques Principales : Prix Localisé de
FREE
ON Trade Angler
Abdullah Alrai
Indicateurs
"Cet indicateur est un outil simple de détection de tendance. Vous pouvez l'utiliser avec votre stratégie pour obtenir de bonnes entrées, comme en mode scalping. Il dessinera un canal autour du prix, qui s'étendra à mesure que le temps augmente. Pendant les périodes personnalisées, il reviendra au point de départ de l'expansion en fonction d'un algorithme qui prend en compte le temps et le prix ensemble. Vous pouvez acheter à la limite inférieure du canal après l'apparition de signes de retourne
ON Trade Elliot Wave Manual
Abdullah Alrai
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Cet indicateur fonctionne en conjonction avec la théorie des vagues d'Elliott de deux manières : Mode automatique : Dans ce mode, l'indicateur détectera automatiquement les cinq vagues motrices sur le graphique conformément à la théorie des vagues d'Elliott. Il fournira des prédictions et identifiera les zones potentielles de retournement. De plus, il a la capacité de générer des alertes et des messages push pour informer les traders des développements importants. Cette fonctionnalité automatiqu
ON Trade Channels
Abdullah Alrai
Indicateurs
Cet indicateur propose une méthode robuste d'analyse de marché centrée autour du concept de "l'outil de canal de régression". En utilisant cet outil, les traders peuvent obtenir un contrôle exceptionnel sur le canal de régression de leur graphique, ce qui leur permet de prendre des décisions de trading plus éclairées. L'outil de canal de régression est un instrument puissant dans la boîte à outils d'un trader. Il est conçu pour fournir des informations précieuses sur les tendances des prix et le
ON Trade Candle Arrow
Abdullah Alrai
Indicateurs
"Nous vous présentons notre puissant indicateur Forex conçu pour améliorer votre stratégie de trading et vous fournir des informations précises sur les tendances du marché. Cet outil innovant utilise un algorithme personnalisé sophistiqué qui analyse minutieusement les mesures des bougies, en effectuant des ajustements pour obtenir une précision optimale. Le résultat ? Un ensemble de flèches précisément tracées sur votre graphique, indiquant des points d'entrée stratégiques. La génialité derrièr
ON Trade Gann Diamond
Abdullah Alrai
Indicateurs
Cet indicateur a été conçu pour détecter et visualiser les vagues diamant de Gann, un modèle spécifique dérivé de la théorie de Gann. Il offre aux traders des informations sur les potentielles inverses de marché en traçant des points (P) basés sur les points ABC du modèle. De plus, l'indicateur trace des lignes verticales à partir des points prédits (P) pour aider les traders à identifier plus facilement les points potentiels d'inversion. Fonctionnalités de l'indicateur : Use_System_Visuals : Ce
ON Trade Fibo Star
Abdullah Alrai
Indicateurs
L'indicateur "Fibo Star" a été conçu pour tracer les éventails de Fibonacci sous forme d'étoiles sur votre graphique. Ces éventails de Fibonacci sont un outil puissant pour analyser les mouvements de prix et peuvent fournir des aperçus des niveaux potentiels de support et de résistance. Cet indicateur est équipé d'un panneau de contrôle convivial qui vise à simplifier le processus de dessin et de configuration des éventails, permettant ainsi d'économiser du temps et des efforts. Mode d'emploi :
ON Trade Forex Strength Meter
Abdullah Alrai
Indicateurs
L'indicateur de "Force des Devises" est un outil puissant conçu pour fournir aux traders des informations sur la force relative de différentes devises sur le marché des changes. En calculant et en représentant la force de chaque devise en fonction de son intervalle de temps spécifié, cet indicateur offre aux traders la possibilité d'identifier des opportunités de trading potentielles, notamment lorsque des divergences significatives ou des croisements sont observés. Principales caractéristiques
ON Trade Gann Squares
Abdullah Alrai
Indicateurs
L'indicateur de Carré Gann est un puissant outil d'analyse du marché basé sur l'article "Formule Mathématique pour les Prédictions de Marché" écrit par W.D. Gann. Cet outil utilise des concepts mathématiques et des théories de Gann pour réaliser une analyse précise du marché. Il utilise les carrés de 144, 90, 52 et aussi le carré de 9. De plus, il intègre la méthode du  pour le carré de 9 et sa relation avec les canaux et le modèle en étoile de ce carré. Manuel d'Utilisateur et Application : Ava
ON Trade Harmonic Patterns
Abdullah Alrai
Indicateurs
Cet indicateur détectera les motifs harmoniques tracés sur le graphique à l'aide de méthodes manuelles et automatiques. Ajoutez votre avis, s'il vous plaît. Notes: Cet indicateur dispose d'un panneau de contrôle et il enregistrera chaque réglage (graphique et unité de temps). Vous pouvez le réduire pour avoir plus d'espace sur le graphique et vous pouvez appuyer sur le bouton de fermeture pour masquer toutes les données de l'indicateur sur le graphique si vous préférez travailler avec d'autres o
ON Trade Hikkake Pattern
Abdullah Alrai
Indicateurs
L'indicateur de motif de chandelier japonais Hikkake est un outil spécialisé conçu pour identifier et détecter les motifs d'action des prix Hikkake qui se forment sur un graphique. Ces motifs sont basés sur le concept d'une fausse rupture à partir d'une barre intérieure, ce qui conduit souvent à des opportunités de trading potentielles. La principale fonction de l'indicateur est d'analyser les cinq dernières bougies sur le graphique et de déterminer si elles présentent les caractéristiques du mo
ON Trade Joker Levels
Abdullah Alrai
Indicateurs
Indicateur de Support et Résistance Basé sur la Numérologie pour MetaTrader Introduction : Découvrez une nouvelle dimension dans l'analyse technique avec notre Indicateur de Support et Résistance Basé sur la Numérologie pour MetaTrader. Cet outil unique exploite la puissance de la numérologie pour identifier des niveaux clés de support et de résistance sur vos graphiques, vous offrant des informations précieuses sur les mouvements potentiels des prix. Concepts Clés : La Numérologie dans le Tradi
ON Trade Shepherd Numerology Levels
Abdullah Alrai
Indicateurs
Découvrez une approche révolutionnaire du trading avec l'indicateur Shepherd Numerology Levels. Cet outil innovant combine la sagesse ancienne de la numérologie avec les techniques de trading modernes pour vous aider à identifier des niveaux de support et de résistance clés sur vos graphiques. En utilisant la méthode du carré de neuf, cet indicateur offre une perspective unique sur les mécanismes du marché et vous permet de prendre des décisions de trading plus éclairées. Principales caractérist
ON Trade Numerology Mirror
Abdullah Alrai
Indicateurs
Présentation de l'indicateur ON Trade Numerology Mirror : Découvrez les motifs inverses cachés grâce à la numérologie Explorez une nouvelle dimension dans l'analyse technique avec l'indicateur ON Trade Numerology Mirror. Cet outil innovant exploite la sagesse ancienne de la numérologie pour identifier des niveaux clés de retournement dans vos graphiques. En reconfigurant les chiffres dans des positions inversées, cet indicateur révèle des motifs cachés qui ont le potentiel d'indiquer des retourn
ON Trade Optuma Astro
Abdullah Alrai
5 (5)
Indicateurs
Présentation de l'indicateur astronomique pour MT4 : Votre compagnon de trading céleste ultime Êtes-vous prêt à élever votre expérience de trading à des hauteurs célestes ? Ne cherchez pas plus loin que notre indicateur astronomique révolutionnaire pour MT4. Cet outil innovant transcende les indicateurs de trading traditionnels en exploitant des algorithmes complexes pour vous fournir des aperçus astronomiques inégalés et des calculs de précision. Un univers d'informations à portée de main : Con
ON Trade Melad Pattern
Abdullah Alrai
Indicateurs
Introducing the ON Trade Melad Pattern Indicator: Enhance Your Trading Strategy with Breakout Patterns Discover the power of the ON Trade Melad Pattern Indicator—an intuitive tool designed to elevate your trading decisions by detecting and highlighting breakout patterns on your charts. This indicator is your key to identifying crucial breakout points and potential trend shifts with simplicity and precision. Key Features: Breakout Pattern Detection: The ON Trade Melad Pattern Indicator focuse
ON Trade Pulse Cycle
Abdullah Alrai
Indicateurs
This indicator will give you entries as result of scalping strategy that will be applied on 14 symbols in same time and you are able to be notified with this entries  Note :   This indicator for scalping on 5 minutes timeframe only . How to use it : 1-Open chart and adjust settings (edit symbols names as your platform names , activate the alert system if you need it . 2-Wait for any signal you have it from this scanner you will have it as alert and as notification and you will see it on board
ON Trade Stochastic Alert
Abdullah Alrai
Indicateurs
This indicator gives you the signal of real cross on stochastic indicator. This indicator is easy to attach to an ea. This indicator will work best on All time frames. Arrow appears depending on many algorithms that study the cross parameters. Indicator properties Use_System_Visuals: enable/disable visual styles. Stochastic_K_Period. Stochastic_D_Period. Stochastic_Slowing. Use_Notifications: enable/disable Push Notifications. Use_Alert: enable/disable Alerts. Use_E_Mail: enable/disable Email n
ON Trade VSA
Abdullah Alrai
Indicateurs
Présentation de "ON Trade VSA" - Votre outil ultime d'analyse de volume et de répartition ! Découvrez la puissance de l'Analyse de Volume et de Répartition (VSA) avec notre indicateur de pointe - "ON Trade VSA". Le VSA est une méthodologie puissante utilisée par les traders pour évaluer la force du marché, identifier les tendances et prendre des décisions éclairées. Explorons les fonctionnalités clés qui font de "ON Trade VSA" un outil indispensable pour votre arsenal de trading : Bougies de Vol
ON Trade Waves Patterns Harmonic Elliot Wolfe
Abdullah Alrai
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Nous vous présentons ON Trade Waves Patterns Harmonic Elliot Wolfe, un indicateur avancé conçu pour détecter divers types de schémas sur le marché à l'aide de méthodes manuelles et automatiques. Voici comment il fonctionne : Schémas Harmoniques : Cet indicateur peut identifier les schémas harmoniques qui apparaissent sur votre graphique. Ces schémas sont essentiels pour les traders qui pratiquent la théorie du trading harmonique, telle qu'elle est décrite dans le livre de Scott Carney "Harmonic
ON Trade Wolf Waves Patterns
Abdullah Alrai
Indicateurs
This product is a part of  ON Trade Waves Patterns Harmonic Elliot Wolfe you can test free version on EURJPY from this link  Wolf Waves Indicator Découvrez les Vagues de Loup - Votre Outil de Trading Ultime ! Êtes-vous à la recherche d'un outil puissant pour repérer facilement les Vagues de Loup sur n'importe quel intervalle de temps ? Ne cherchez plus ! Notre indicateur de Vagues de Loup fait le travail sans effort. Voici pourquoi il est parfait pour vous : Caractéristiques principales : Déte
ON Trade Breakout Zone
Abdullah Alrai
Indicateurs
Présentation de notre nouvel indicateur : [ON Trade Breakout Zone] Outil d'analyse de marché simple mais puissant pour tous les traders ! Convient aussi bien aux professionnels qu'aux traders débutants Êtes-vous prêt à dynamiser votre stratégie de trading ? Notre dernier indicateur est conçu pour simplifier l'analyse du marché et donner du pouvoir aux traders de tous niveaux. Que vous soyez un professionnel chevronné ou que vous débutiez tout juste, [ON Trade Breakout Zone] est la clé p
ON Trade Numerology Station
Abdullah Alrai
Indicateurs
User Manual Download link: https://ontrd.com/our-books/ For all who are asking about indicator  ON Trade Numerology Station It obtain about 16 numerology strategies it make together completed unit control your trading . Basic strategies to work with it are 3 strategies statistics about them are the following : 1. RBA levels success rate more then 95%. 2. FF more then 96%  3.RBA SUN 98% We will not say 100 % as they are .. Ratio rates as following :  1.Rba levels more then 1/3 to 1/6 . 2.FF MORE
ON Trade Manager
Abdullah Alrai
Utilitaires
Ce produit vous permettra de contrôler vos commandes et votre compte avec de nombreuses fonctions 1- il calculera la taille correcte du lot en fonction de la taille de votre compte/taille SL/valeur en points de paire pour 1 taille de lot. 2- il vous donnera la situation actuelle des commandes en fonction des emplacements des lignes (cible sl tp). 3- il déplacera toutes les commandes cible/sl en appuyant sur 1 bouton. 4- il vous donnera des informations sur votre compte et la marge nécessair
ON Trend
Abdullah Alrai
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Maîtrisez la puissance du trading de tendance Cet indicateur est conçu pour les traders débutants, intermédiaires et professionnels. Il simplifie le processus de trading en détectant avec précision la tendance réelle sur n'importe quelle paire de devises. Pourquoi choisir cet indicateur ? - Trading simplifié : Plus besoin d'analyses complexes. Chargez l'indicateur sur le graphique, attendez les signaux d'achat ou de vente, et vous n'avez plus besoin de surveiller le graphique toute la journé
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis