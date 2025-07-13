File Manager

Almost all of our advisors have a built-in system of remote adjustment to current market conditions, this process is also called optimization. The settings are transmitted via files that we receive as a result of optimizing our advisors. These are the files that we use in trading on our accounts, so our settings will be the same.

This is an analogue of standard .set files, only they are loaded into the advisor code not manually, but automatically directly from our server, via the Internet.



The application can be used if you do not want to optimize our advisors yourself.

Terminal setup

Before launching the application, you need to perform a light setup of the terminal, specifying the following URL addresses in the "Advisors" section (remove spaces in the addresses):

https:// emilon.ru

https:// my.roboforex.com

http:// ec.forexprostools.com

https:// api.telegram .org

http:// client-api.instaforex.org

https:// api.vk.com

Attention! Be sure to remove spaces in URL addresses. Spaces are added so that the addresses on the site are not read as links to third-party resources.

Parameters



EA_Name - here you select the advisor by which the files will be loaded:

Atmos;

Banker;

Bunny;

Modern;

Night;

Hyper;

Optimus;

Cobra;

Space;

Folder_Number - number of the folder with files;

Magic_Number - file set number ;

; Market_Watch - if enabled, files will be downloaded only for those instruments that are open in the market review, otherwise for all those that the broker has;

Broker_TF - if the current chart period is enabled, the utility will try to load the settings for all periods specified in the "Period_TF" list, otherwise only for a specific period;

Period_TF-from 1 to 9, where 1=M1,2=M5,3=M15,4=M30,5=H1,6=H4,7=D1,8=W1,9=MN, numbers must be separated by a slash;

Profit_Stop_Update - if enabled, the settings will be updated only with the forced reboot button on the chart and when the loss "Loss_History" is reached in the total volume of closed transactions, only loss-making positions are counted, without taking into account profitable ones;

Loss_History - the amount of recorded loss at which the files for the instrument are updated (if 0 is not used);

Total_History - the number of unprofitable positions in the history of trades at which the files for the instrument are updated (if 0 is not used);

Time_History_Auto - if greater than 0, then the time of viewing the transaction history will be for the number of days specified here, otherwise the time of file creation is taken).

Check - system check, mainly used to check servers for return code 200, which means that everything is ok and the settings are correct.

Notes The robot was created by an active trader and programmer with extensive experience.

There is also a unique opportunity to use this robot for free, both temporarily and permanently, under the affiliate program. Another name for this advisor is Advisor Manager .

There is also a unique opportunity to use this robot for free, both temporarily and permanently, under the affiliate program. Another name for this advisor is Advisor Manager.

All questions and comments in the social network "Telegram", on other resources I do not comment on messages and do not answer questions, in order to save time and concentrate information on one channel.



