Night — is a professional trading advisor for automated trading on the Forex market, specializing in short-term transactions at night. The robot is designed to work on your trading account around the clock, making a profit from small price fluctuations.

Key Features

Night mode : active trading from 20:00 to 08:00 server time, when the market demonstrates increased volatility

Scalping Strategy : Opening and closing positions quickly to profit from minimal price movements

Automation of processes : complete absence of the need for manual control

Risk management: built-in mechanisms for risk control and deposit protection

Advantages

24/7 operation : trading is conducted 24 hours a day without breaks or weekends

Disciplined trading : no emotional decisions

High trading frequency : many trading opportunities during the night

Optimized Risk: Automatic Position Sizing Management

Technical specifications

Timeframe : M1-H1

Currency Pairs : Majors and Cross Pairs

Volume of transactions : calculated automatically taking into account available funds

Stop Loss : dynamic, adapts to market conditions

Stop Loss: Built-in daily loss control mechanism

Safety and reliability

Deposit protection : a system of limiting the maximum daily loss

Risk control : calculation of transaction volume taking into account free margin

Flexible settings : the ability to adapt parameters to individual requirements

Monitoring: continuous control of trading operations

Night — is an ideal solution for traders who want to make a profit on the Forex market automatically, without being tied to daytime trading. The robot is created taking into account all modern requirements for trading systems and ensures the most secure trading with a high frequency of transactions.

Parameters

Settings:

Trade_EA_Settings - trading using local advisor settings (without using the file system);



Trade_File_Settings - trading using the file system of settings (this can be much more convenient, easier and more efficient);



Accountant - the advisor optimization mode, during the optimization of parameters in the strategy tester, the robot is launched in parallel on the chart in the "Accountant" mode to process the received data. As a result, the robot selects the received sets of settings and saves them to files.

Folder_Number - number of the folder with files;

Auto_Magic - used exclusively in conjunction with the "Trade_File_Settings" parameter, this function selects the best files with settings depending on the set priority "MagicNumber", so let's say if "MagicNumber=1", this will mean the highest priority and the robot will search the server for the best file with settings (the best is the one that showed the best results in the strategy tester), then the next 2, 3, 4 and so on. It makes sense to open dozens of accounts and on each set the robot different priorities from 1 and higher and the robot will download and upload different files each time. The highest priority is relative and is not a fact that it will be the most profitable;

MagicNumber - expert stamp (identifier).

--------------------------

Auto_Symbol - automatic selection of a currency pair for trading, according to the data obtained during testing. The robot will select the most promising currency pair according to the established priority starting with 1, then 2, 3 and so on.

Auto_All - if enabled, then during the selection of a currency pair and assigning it a priority, the robot will take into account the overall result, otherwise the individual one.

Switch_Drawdown - if greater than 0, then automatic currency selection begins only after reaching the drawdown percentage set here and after closing an unsuccessful series, until then the choice of currency remains yours.

Symbol_Filter - allows you to exclude currency pairs for which a drawdown was recorded with a percentage of Switch_Drawdown, the robot then skips them during automatic selection.

--------------------------

Slippage - permissible slippage;

MaxSpread - the maximum allowed spread, above which the robot does not trade;

the maximum allowed spread, above which the robot does not trade; --------------------------

Profit_History - if greater than 0, the advisor will be blocked when the loss amount specified here is reached;

Total_History - if greater than 0, then the advisor will be blocked when the number of unprofitable positions specified here is reached;

Time_History - the date from which the advisor calculates the trading result; after blocking, the date must be shifted to the current one to unblock the robot;

--------------------------

Count_Symbol_Max - the number of currency pairs involved simultaneously, if the robot is installed in the terminal on different charts, for different currency pairs;

--------------------------

Close_All_NOW - close everything immediately;

Stop_After_Last_Trade - stop trading after the last trade is closed;

--------------------------

Open_Hour - session opening hour;

Close_Hour - session closing hour;

Time_GMT - time shift;

--------------------------

Time_Pause - trading pause;

Open_Hour_Pause - the hour when the trading pause begins;

Open_Minute_Pause - minute of the start of the trading pause;

Close_Hour_Pause - the end hour of the trading pause;

Close_Minute_Pause - minute of the end of the trading pause;

--------------------------

Copy_Money_Management - reading values of money management parameters from files, such as Lots_Optimized, Risk, Lots - if disabled, then locally;

if disabled, then locally; Lots_Optimized - automatic lot calculation;

Risk - risk for the car lot;

Lots - fixed lot;

Max_Lots - maximum lot;

Target_Equity - close orders after reaching a drawdown with the specified amount (if 0 is not used);

Target_Equity_Percent - calculate Target_Equity as a percentage of the deposit;

--------------------------

Min_Margin - if greater than 0, then the adviser will place a position with the maximum possible lot, taking into account Min_Margin . Used to accelerate the deposit.

Min_Margin_Reset - if enabled, the advisor will reset the Min_Margin parameter after triggering, otherwise the robot will trade in turbo mode all the time, with the aim of accelerating the deposit more and more. Such work can be compared to a car running at breakneck speed for a long time, which is very dangerous.

-------------------------

Auto_SL - automatic stop loss;

Stop_Loss - fixed stop loss;

SL_End_Session - stop loss after the end of the session;

-------------------------

Auto_TP - automatic take profit;

Account_Profit_Close - closing orders by virtual take profit after Minute_For_Close;

Take_Profit - virtual take profit;

Take_Profit_Virtual - market take profit;

------------------------

Max_OP - minimum distance between orders;

OP_From_Ind_1 - calculation level using the first indicator;

Price_From_Ind_2 - calculation level using the second indicator;

Minute_for_Next_OP - temporary trading pause between opening orders in minutes;

Minute_For_Close - the variable is used in the Account_Profit_Close function;

-----------------------

Use_Damiani_Filter - use filter by additional indicator;

Time_Opened_Expire - use Limit_Time;

Hidden_TP - use market take profit;

Hidden_SL - use market stop loss;

Hide_ALL - do not use market take profit and stop loss;

Trade_On_Friday - trade on Friday;

Close_On_Friday - close orders on Friday;

Max_Trades - maximum number of orders in both directions;

Max_Trade_Per_Bar - maximum number of orders on one bar;

Max_Trade_Per_Position - maximum number of orders in one direction;

Trend_Level - indicator level;

----------------------

LimitTime_1 - min. number of minutes to close an order with profit Pips_1 ;

; LimitTime_2 - min. number of minutes to close an order with profit Pips_2 ;

; LimitTime_3 - min. number of minutes to close an order with profit Pips_3 ;

; LimitTime_4 - min. number of minutes to close an order with profit Pips_4 ;

; LimitTime_5 - min. number of minutes to close an order with profit Pips_5 ;

; ----------------------

D_Min - the minimum distance between the maximum and minimum prices for calculations;

Per_D_Avg - division of the obtained distance between the maximum and minimum price;

Per_D_SL - distance division coefficient for calculating stop loss during a session;

Per_D_SL_Out - distance division coefficient for calculating stop loss after the session;

Per_D_TP - distance division coefficient for take profit calculation;

Automatic optimization block

This is a powerful feature that takes the system to a whole new level. It not only optimizes the adviser, selecting the best settings on a full machine, but also conducts forward testing for stability of parameters.

MultiLevelRecording - the number of folders with files, if 0, the settings will not be saved. During optimization, the adviser analyzes the results of each pass in the strategy tester and saves the settings with the best indicators in separate files. Files with settings (including the currency pair and chart period) are saved in a separate folder. However, according to the optimization results, positive results can be achieved with different settings, and no one knows which settings will be most effective in real market conditions. Therefore, it makes sense to save at least several combinations of settings, which can then be used on several accounts at once by distributing funds between them. This achieves risk diversification. While we can get a loss on one account, a profit is achieved on another account. In order to automate the process of saving settings in different variations, it is enough to increase the value of the MultiLevelRecording parameter (abbreviated name - MLR) by the desired amount. As a result, after saving the settings in one folder (for a certain currency pair with a certain chart period), the adviser will create a new folder for the next variation by increasing its number by one. The main folder number is the Folder_Number parameter, which contains all subfolders with the initial Magic_Number number. All subsequent folders have numbers - (Magic_Number + creation serial number). The number of each subsequent folder exceeds the previous one by one multiple (one digit).

_1_Statistics - custom criteria for acceptability of settings in the form of a drop-down list. Select the criterion that, in your opinion, the result of acceptability of settings should correspond to. All results that do not correspond to this criterion will be automatically cut off:

custom criteria for acceptability of settings in the form of a drop-down list. Select the criterion that, in your opinion, the result of acceptability of settings should correspond to. All results that do not correspond to this criterion will be automatically cut off: Initial deposit - the value of the initial deposit.



Withdrawal - the amount of funds withdrawn from the account.



Profit - net profit at the end of testing.



Gross profit - total profit, the sum of all profitable (positive) trades. The value is greater than or equal to zero.



Gross loss - total loss, the sum of all unprofitable (negative) trades. The value is less than or equal to zero.



Maximal profit trade - maximum profit is the highest value among all profitable trades. The value is greater than or equal to zero.



Maximal loss trade - maximum loss is the smallest value among all loss trades. the value is less than or equal to zero



Maximal consecutive profit - the maximum profit in a sequence of profitable trades. The value is greater than or equal to zero.



Maximal consecutive wins - total profit in the longest series of profitable trades.



Maximal consecutive loss - the total loss in the longest series of losing trades.



Maximal consecutive losses - the number of trades in the longest series of losing trades.



minimum balance - minimum balance value.



Maximal balance drawdown - the maximum balance drawdown in money. During trading, the balance can experience many drawdowns, the largest value is taken.



Balance drawdown percent - the balance drawdown in percent that was recorded at the moment of the maximum balance drawdown in money.



Maximal relative balance drawdown - maximum balance drawdown in percent. During trading, the balance may experience multiple drawdowns, for each of which the relative drawdown value is recorded in percent. The largest value is returned.



Relative balance drawdown percent - balance drawdown in money, which was recorded at the moment of the maximum balance drawdown in percent.



Minimal equity - minimum value of equity.



Maximal equIty drawdown - the maximum drawdown of funds in money. During trading, funds can experience many drawdowns, the largest value is taken.



Equity drawdown percent - the drawdown of funds in percentage, which was recorded at the moment of the maximum drawdown of funds in money.



Maximal relative equIty drawdown - maximum drawdown of funds in percent. During trading, funds can experience multiple drawdowns, for each of which the relative value of the drawdown in percent is recorded. The largest value is returned.



Relative equIty drawdown percent - the drawdown of funds in money, which was recorded at the moment of the maximum drawdown of funds in percentage.



Expected payoff - mathematical expectation of winning.



Profit factor - profitability.



Recovery factor - recovery factor.



Sharpe ratio - Sharpe ratio.



Minimal margin level - the minimum achieved value of the margin level.



On tester result - the value of the calculated user optimization criterion.



Deals - the number of completed transactions.



Trades - number of trades.



Profit trades - profitable trades.



Loss trades - unprofitable trades.



Short trades - short trades.



Long trades - long trades.



Profit short trades - short profitable trades.



Profit long trades - long profitable trades.



Trades of maximal consecutive profit - trades with maximum consecutive profit.



Maximal consecutive wins count - the maximum number of wins in a row.



Trades of maximal consecutive loss - trades with maximum consecutive loss.



Maximal consecutive losses count - the maximum number of consecutive losses.



Average consecutive wins - the average length of a profitable series of trades.



Average consecutive losses - the average length of a losing series of trades.

_1_Stat - more or less. Let's say if you selected drawdown as a criterion, then this flag should be set to less (the less drawdown, the better). And if the criterion is profit factor, then naturally more (the more profit factor, the better).

more or less. Let's say if you selected drawdown as a criterion, then this flag should be set to less (the less drawdown, the better). And if the criterion is profit factor, then naturally more (the more profit factor, the better). Statistics_1_ - minimum/maximum value of the criterion at which the settings are accepted.

minimum/maximum value of the criterion at which the settings are accepted. _2_Statistics, _3_Statistics - similar parameters...

similar parameters... Auto_Switch - if you turn it off, the files with the settings will not be written automatically during optimization, they will be written during testing. Thus, the selection of the best settings is carried out manually with your participation.

Pause_Pass - if greater than 0, the robot will not write files with settings in a row, it will skip the number of variations specified here, this is done in order to diversify the options with settings as much as possible.

Instant_Processing - if enabled, the robot will analyze the received settings directly during optimization, otherwise during testing. If it is necessary to conduct forward testing of the received settings, it is necessary to disable. During forward testing, the robot will test all selected files with settings in turn, delete those that did not pass forward testing and analyze all the remaining ones with automatic construction of a vector from best to worst.

--------------------------

Forward - forward testing, if enabled, the advisor will conduct forward testing directly during optimization. From the set date, inside the advisor, functions are enabled that calculate critically important indicators, such as profit (fixed in the deposit currency), relative drawdown (in percent), profit factor, mathematical expectation, number of trades, all indicators below relate exclusively to forward testing from the date Forward_Time ;

; Forward_Time - forward testing start date;

Forward_Profit - the profit received in the deposit's hard currency at which the settings are accepted;

in the deposit's hard currency at which the settings are accepted; Opt_Drawdown - relative drawdown as a percentage of the deposit within which the settings are accepted;

relative drawdown as a percentage of the deposit within which the settings are accepted; Opt_Profit_Factor - profit factor at which the settings are accepted;

Opt_Expected_Payoff - the expected value at which the settings are accepted;

the expected value at which the settings are accepted; Total_Trades - number of trades at which the settings are accepted.

--------------------------

Month_Loss - if greater than -1, then the adviser will accept only those settings that show a stable deposit growth from cycle to cycle. A cycle can last from one minute to one month. If you set the value to 0, then in this case not a single loss cycle is allowed, this is a very strict criterion, under which it will be difficult or even impossible for a strategy tester to select settings. This largely depends on the duration of the cycles, if the cycle lasts a month, then there are only 12 of them in a year and this is incomparably easier than an hourly cycle, where there are only 24 cycles in a day. Especially if zero cycles are not allowed, in other words, downtime.

Switch_Period - duration of cycles;

Zero_Result - whether to consider idle time as a negative result in cycles; if enabled, it will be much more difficult for the tester to select settings, especially for short cycles.

Recommendations Currency pair - any of those on which the advisor can be optimized;

Spread - no more than 20 points;

The period of the chart is - any of those on which the advisor can be optimized.

Notes read carefully The robot was created by an active trader and programmer with extensive experience.

You shouldn't try to figure out its settings right away, at first glance it seems complicated, in fact it will be very easy to manage after you understand the basic principles of its operation at the user level.

There is also a unique opportunity to use this robot for free, both temporarily and permanently, under the affiliate program. Another name for this advisor is Night Express .

At first, it is strongly recommended to use only ready-made files with settings downloaded from our server. It takes time before you learn how to optimize the robot yourself. Especially for this there is a utility, which searches and downloads files from our server automatically, with a frequency of one hour. It is necessary to run on a parallel schedule, in the utility settings select Night .

