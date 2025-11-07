I am seeking a professional and experienced MQL5 developer to create a complete Expert Advisor based on Smart Money Concepts. This will involve detection of Order Blocks, Break of Structure, Change of Character, Fair Value Gaps, and dynamic multi-timeframe VWAP.

The EA should automatically execute buy/sell trades whenever a valid Order Block signal appears, confirmed by other confluences (VWAP, structure, SMC). Main Modules to Include:

Order Blocks (Nephew_Sam_ style)

Auto-detection of bullish and bearish order blocks (based on fractals or candle structure).

Automatically remove filled blocks.

Visual display: color-filled rectangles + optional labels.

Inputs: minimum size, number of bars, confluence filter.

1 : Smart Money Concepts (SMC)

Detection of CHoCH, Break of Structure (BoS), and Fair Value Gaps (FVG).

On/Off toggle for each feature.

Included in trade confirmation, structure-based filtering.

2 : Dynamic VWAP

Intraday, weekly, and monthly VWAP with ±σ bands.

Multi-timeframe support (H1, H4, Daily overlays).

Entry validation when price breaks or bounces from VWAP.

3 : Trade Logic

Buy trades: triggered by bullish Order Block + bullish structure (BoS up) + VWAP confluence.

Sell trades: triggered by bearish Order Block + bearish structure (BoS down) + VWAP confluence.

Filters:

Confirm only if CHoCH + VWAP alignment.

Optional confluence score threshold.

Stop Loss / Take Profit:

Fixed (pips / ATR)

Dynamic (structure or FVG-based)

Optional adaptive trailing stop (intelligent mode).

4 : Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Analysis

Detection and confirmation from M15, H1, H4 (selectable in settings).

Ability to execute trades only when trend bias is aligned across timeframes.

5 : Dashboard / Table (optional but preferred)

Shows MTF trend (M15, H1, H4).

Direction of last signal (Buy/Sell).

Confluences status: OB | VWAP | SMC | Structure.

Adaptive color scheme (green = bullish, red = bearish)

6 : Alerts & Logging

On-screen + push notifications for new blocks or signals. Detailed trade logs for debugging & testing. Technical Requirements Clean, optimized and error-free MQL5 code. Fully compatible with the latest MT5 build. Well-commented code and structured functions. Backtestable & optimizable EA with all the parameters externalized. Contract Terms Item Details

Type of Work: Freelance (one-time project, possible long-term updates)

Payment\tEscrow via MQL5 (secured payment)

Language MQL5

Deliverables .mq5 + .ex5 + setup guide Deadline 7–10 days Testing Must pass backtests with zero errors Collaboration Follow up continuously post-delivery Budget Range Negotiable (€150–400 depending on quality) I Will Provide Detailed strategy explanation. Example charts: Order Blocks / FVG / VWAP zones. Reference indicators if necessary. Objective: Build a high-performance, professional-grade EA that automatically executes trades based on multi-timeframe Order Block signals, confirmed by Smart Money Concepts and VWAP confluence, with full customization and clean, reliable execution.