Full MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor – Order Blocks + Smart Money Concepts + VWAP (Multi-Timeframe & Auto-Trading)
Spécifications
I am seeking a professional and experienced MQL5 developer to create a complete Expert Advisor based on Smart Money Concepts. This will involve detection of Order Blocks, Break of Structure, Change of Character, Fair Value Gaps, and dynamic multi-timeframe VWAP.
The EA should automatically execute buy/sell trades whenever a valid Order Block signal appears, confirmed by other confluences (VWAP, structure, SMC).
Main Modules to Include:
Order Blocks (Nephew_Sam_ style)
Auto-detection of bullish and bearish order blocks (based on fractals or candle structure).
Automatically remove filled blocks.
Visual display: color-filled rectangles + optional labels.
Inputs: minimum size, number of bars, confluence filter.
1 : Smart Money Concepts (SMC)
Detection of CHoCH, Break of Structure (BoS), and Fair Value Gaps (FVG).
On/Off toggle for each feature.
Included in trade confirmation, structure-based filtering.
2 : Dynamic VWAP
Intraday, weekly, and monthly VWAP with ±σ bands.
Multi-timeframe support (H1, H4, Daily overlays).
Entry validation when price breaks or bounces from VWAP.
3 : Trade Logic
Buy trades: triggered by bullish Order Block + bullish structure (BoS up) + VWAP confluence.
Sell trades: triggered by bearish Order Block + bearish structure (BoS down) + VWAP confluence.
Filters:
Confirm only if CHoCH + VWAP alignment.
Optional confluence score threshold.
Stop Loss / Take Profit:
Fixed (pips / ATR)
Dynamic (structure or FVG-based)
Optional adaptive trailing stop (intelligent mode).
4 : Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Analysis
Detection and confirmation from M15, H1, H4 (selectable in settings).
Ability to execute trades only when trend bias is aligned across timeframes.
5 : Dashboard / Table (optional but preferred)
Shows MTF trend (M15, H1, H4).
Direction of last signal (Buy/Sell).
Confluences status: OB | VWAP | SMC | Structure.
Adaptive color scheme (green = bullish, red = bearish)
6 : Alerts & Logging
On-screen + push notifications for new blocks or signals.
Detailed trade logs for debugging & testing.
Technical Requirements
Clean, optimized and error-free MQL5 code.
Fully compatible with the latest MT5 build.
Well-commented code and structured functions.
Backtestable & optimizable EA with all the parameters externalized.
Contract Terms
Item Details
Type of Work: Freelance (one-time project, possible long-term updates)
Payment\tEscrow via MQL5 (secured payment)
Language MQL5
Deliverables .mq5 + .ex5 + setup guide Deadline 7–10 days Testing Must pass backtests with zero errors Collaboration Follow up continuously post-delivery Budget Range Negotiable (€150–400 depending on quality) I Will Provide Detailed strategy explanation. Example charts: Order Blocks / FVG / VWAP zones. Reference indicators if necessary. Objective: Build a high-performance, professional-grade EA that automatically executes trades based on multi-timeframe Order Block signals, confirmed by Smart Money Concepts and VWAP confluence, with full customization and clean, reliable execution.
