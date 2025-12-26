FreelanceSections

Looking for a programmer for a EA based on sessions high and low

MQL5 Experts Forex Trading robot/indicator debugging Statistics and mathematics C++ Python MySQL JavaScript SQL HTML PHP

Spécifications

I am looking for a developer to work with to create a bot that will generate signals based on the session highs and lows. Two pending orders will be placed, and one will be automatically deleted as soon as the other is activated. A second recovery trade will then be placed at the same level where the deleted trade was located that will activated in case the running trade hits sl. If the running trade hits tp the recovery tade will be deleted 
There are a number of parameters that I would like to be adjustable; we can discuss these privately. I would also like to receive the robot’s source code.
I am waiting for your proposals.
(I would like to clarify that I am bilingual, so please do not hesitate to contact me even if you are not comfortable with english i also speak French. Thank you.)

Répondu

1
Développeur 1
Évaluation
(392)
Projets
542
40%
Arbitrage
30
57% / 3%
En retard
57
11%
Travail
Publié : 11 codes
2
Développeur 2
Évaluation
(433)
Projets
686
34%
Arbitrage
32
72% / 9%
En retard
22
3%
Travail
3
Développeur 3
Évaluation
(539)
Projets
618
33%
Arbitrage
35
37% / 49%
En retard
10
2%
Occupé
4
Développeur 4
Évaluation
(1)
Projets
1
0%
Arbitrage
0
En retard
0
Gratuit
5
Développeur 5
Évaluation
(151)
Projets
232
32%
Arbitrage
18
39% / 33%
En retard
1
0%
Travail
6
Développeur 6
Évaluation
(1266)
Projets
1686
49%
Arbitrage
52
71% / 12%
En retard
37
2%
Gratuit
7
Développeur 7
Évaluation
Projets
0
0%
Arbitrage
0
En retard
0
Gratuit
8
Développeur 8
Évaluation
(294)
Projets
469
39%
Arbitrage
102
40% / 24%
En retard
77
16%
Chargé
Publié : 2 codes
Commandes similaires
Recherche développeur EA MT5 – Bot basé sur le prix le le plus haut et plus bas des sessions 30 - 300 USD
Je recherche un développeur avec qui travailler pour créer un bot qui va produire des signaux en fonction des prix les plus haut ou bas des sessions. Deux pending order seront placés et un sera supprimé automatiquement des que l'autre est activé et un deuxième recovery trade sera placés au meme endroit ou le trade a été supprimé. Il ya un certain nombre de point que j'aimerais que ca soit modifiable on en parlera en
Stratégie simple basée sur le SuperTrend - Adaptation de la stratégie qui fonctionne sur TradingView 30 - 50 USD
J'ai actuellement une stratégie qui fonctionne sur TradingView que je voudrais utiliser sur la plateforme MT5. La stratégie est très simple : - entrée en position à la cassure en clôture du Supertrend - sortie de position dans les cas suivants : - SL touché (SL fixe définit au moment de l'entrée en position) - TP touché (TP fixe définit au moment de l'entrée en position) - Supertrend cassé en clôture Si un
MT5 Expert Advisor automatique pour XRP (MVP simple, sans martingale) 300 - 450 USD
Bonjour, Je recherche un développeur MQL5 pour créer un Expert Advisor sur MetaTrader 5 destiné au trading de XRP (crypto). Le but est de développer un robot automatique simple, stable et propre, destiné à un usage sérieux. Il ne doit contenir aucune martingale, aucun grid et aucune logique cachée. Le projet correspond à un MVP avec un budget limité compris entre 300 et 450 USD. Le robot devra fonctionner sur MT5
Robot scalpel 30 - 20000 USD
Spécifiez vos exigences de spécification ici point par point. Essayez de décrire vos besoins de manière brève et claire, afin que votre développeur potentiel soit en mesure d'évaluer correctement sa complexité et son coût, ainsi que le temps d'exécution requis. Une mauvaise description ou une description trop générique aura pour conséquence un manque d’intérêt pour votre commande, ou que vous passerez beaucoup de

Informations sur le projet

Budget
50 - 300 USD
Délais
de 1 à 10 jour(s)

Client

Commandes passées2
Nombre d'arbitrages0