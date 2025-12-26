There are a number of parameters that I would like to be adjustable; we can discuss these privately. I would also like to receive the robot’s source code.

I am waiting for your proposals.

(I would like to clarify that I am bilingual, so please do not hesitate to contact me even if you are not comfortable with english i also speak French. Thank you.)

I am looking for a developer to work with to create a bot that will generate signals based on the session highs and lows. Two pending orders will be placed, and one will be automatically deleted as soon as the other is activated. A second recovery trade will then be placed at the same level where the deleted trade was located that will activated in case the running trade hits sl. If the running trade hits tp the recovery tade will be deleted