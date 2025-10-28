MQL5 Experts
Spécifications
I have been tired of losing money in forex for several years, I decided to buy an EA directly from the programmer , I am ready to put the right price for a real winning strategy, no matter which strategy is used. The main thing is that the strategy is profitable
Informations sur le projet
Budget
30 - 3000 USD
Délais
à 1 jour(s)
Client
Commandes passées5
Nombre d'arbitrages0