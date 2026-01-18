FreelanceSections

I need to build an EA which is based on signal that i get from another EA. That EA scans the symbols and sends notifications. 

Alerts are written to the MetaTrader terminal log. All is needed is to access the terminal log / experts log, and parse or react to the alert messages written there. 

I buy that EA to take a buy and sell at the same time and settings will be very simple: Lot size, TP, SL (0 means SL is off), running time, comment, magic number.

