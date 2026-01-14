FreelanceSections

Create an fully functional Expert Advisor MT5 based on a proven strategy

MQL5 Experts

Spécifications

Hello,

I’m looking for an experienced MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) developer to build a robust EA framework / engine for automation.

This mission is Phase 1 only: build the execution engine + risk management + core architecture, so I can plug my strategy logic later.

The EA must be able to:

  • Execute trades reliably (market orders, error handling)

  • Apply strict risk management (risk-based lot sizing)

  • Respect trading session/time rules

  • Prevent duplicate entries / over-trading (state control)

  • Log every decision step clearly

  • Be easy to extend (strategy module plugged later)


This phase must NOT include any proprietary entry logic.Instead, I expect a clean architecture with:

  • Modular code structure

  • Strong execution handling

  • A simple internal state machine (trade lifecycle control)

  • Full transparency logs (debug + traceability)

  • Easy scalability for future strategy integration

If you can deliver clean, modular, well-commented, maintainable MQL5 code, I want to work with you.

NB: If Phase 1 is successful, I will proceed with Phase 2 (strategy integration) with you.


Thank you.

