Hello,

I’m looking for an experienced MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) developer to build a robust EA framework / engine for automation.

This mission is Phase 1 only: build the execution engine + risk management + core architecture, so I can plug my strategy logic later.

The EA must be able to:

Execute trades reliably (market orders, error handling)

Apply strict risk management (risk-based lot sizing)

Respect trading session/time rules

Prevent duplicate entries / over-trading (state control)

Log every decision step clearly

Be easy to extend (strategy module plugged later)





This phase must NOT include any proprietary entry logic.Instead, I expect a clean architecture with:

Modular code structure

Strong execution handling

A simple internal state machine (trade lifecycle control)

Full transparency logs (debug + traceability)

Easy scalability for future strategy integration

If you can deliver clean, modular, well-commented, maintainable MQL5 code, I want to work with you.

NB: If Phase 1 is successful, I will proceed with Phase 2 (strategy integration) with you.





Thank you.