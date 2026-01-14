Spécifications
Hello,
I’m looking for an experienced MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) developer to build a robust EA framework / engine for automation.
This mission is Phase 1 only: build the execution engine + risk management + core architecture, so I can plug my strategy logic later.
The EA must be able to:
-
Execute trades reliably (market orders, error handling)
-
Apply strict risk management (risk-based lot sizing)
-
Respect trading session/time rules
-
Prevent duplicate entries / over-trading (state control)
-
Log every decision step clearly
-
Be easy to extend (strategy module plugged later)
This phase must NOT include any proprietary entry logic.Instead, I expect a clean architecture with:
-
Modular code structure
-
Strong execution handling
-
A simple internal state machine (trade lifecycle control)
-
Full transparency logs (debug + traceability)
-
Easy scalability for future strategy integration
If you can deliver clean, modular, well-commented, maintainable MQL5 code, I want to work with you.
NB: If Phase 1 is successful, I will proceed with Phase 2 (strategy integration) with you.
Thank you.